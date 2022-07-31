15 Yuma Free Boondocking Locations for Snowbirds (Updated 2022)

ourbigescape.com
multihousingnews.com
Cobblestone Properties Pays $25M for Southwest Arizona MHC
HARRI5 facilitated the cash sale of Las Quintas Oasis in Yuma. Cobblestone Properties has acquired Las Quintas Oasis, a 460-unit manufactured home community in Yuma, Ariz., for $25 million. The seller was Las Quintas Oasis R.V. Resort LLC, an entity linked to a private investor from Mesa, Ariz., according to Yuma county records. HARRI5 brokered the cash sale.
kawc.org
Nicholls Leads for Yuma Mayor, Riedel Holds Slight Lead in San Luis
Incumbent Doug Nicholls leads councilmember Karen Watts in the race for Yuma Mayor. Nicholls is seeking his third term. in San Luis, Mayor Gerardo Sanchez is trailing his challenger, former mayor, Nieves Riedel. Riedel was San Luis Mayor ten years ago. For updated results visit the Yuma County Election Results...
Kari Lake says there’s ‘no path to victory’ for opponent Karrin Taylor Robson
Lake also is receiving a majority of the vote so far in Yuma County, and took over the statewide lead after midnight on Tuesday. The post Kari Lake says there’s ‘no path to victory’ for opponent Karrin Taylor Robson appeared first on KYMA.
Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California. The post Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Voting in the Arizona primaries? Here are Yuma’s polling locations
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - August 2 is the day of Arizona's primary elections and if you're going out to vote, then here is a list of voting locations. According to Yuma County, the Yuma County Recorder's Office was available only for early voting and has a drop box. Otherwise,...
kyma.com
UPDATE: Body of missing Yuma woman found in Parker, Arizona
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department says an 83-year-old missing person has been found. The report of Barbara Waters going missing was made on July 19, 2022, when police were told Waters left her home at about 3:45 p.m. and suffers from Alzheimer's. Officers were contacted on...
kyma.com
Agents rescue migrant attempting to cross through canal
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says agents rescued a migrant from drowning in a canal. A migrant was seen attempting to cross the border from Mexico into the U.S. through the All-American Canal on Monday. The canal's currents overpowered the migrant and...
Brawley prohibits parking trucks with hazardous materials in residential areas
The city of Brawley passed an ordinance that prohibits parking trucks and other vehicles that carry hazardous materials in residential areas and mixed-use zones within city limits. The post Brawley prohibits parking trucks with hazardous materials in residential areas appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Union High School District back to ‘normalcy’ this school year
It's that time of year for Yuma Union High School District students to return back to the classroom from summer break. The post Yuma Union High School District back to ‘normalcy’ this school year appeared first on KYMA.
beyondbordersnews.com
Flights to Las Vegas From Imperial County May Come to a Halt
The recent announcement that flights from the Imperial County Airport to Las Vegas, Nevada were going to be available to the public was received with excitement and fanfare, however, the celebration has been apparently cut short as unforeseen circumstances will stop this for the time being. The Imperial County Board...
thedesertreview.com
SR-111 north of Brawley reduced to one lane beginning Thursday
BRAWLEY — Maintenance Construction crews will reduce northbound and southbound State Route 111 (SR-111) to one lane between West Rutherford and Baughman roads located north of the city of Brawley beginning Thursday at 8 p.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. according to a Caltrans press release. The five-day closure is needed for culvert repairs that will require digging beneath the roadway.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 26-Aug. 25
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 26 through Aug. 2. 8:06 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a silver 2021 Ford that was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Wild Horse Drive in Heber.
kyma.com
Data Orbital poll has Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs leading in gubernatorial primaries
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Polling company Data Orbital is making its final primary predictions for the governor’s race. They still say Kari Lake is favored to win the Republican nomination for governor but her lead is shrinking. “We’re expecting the race to be very tight at 8 pm,...
holtvilletribune.com
El Centro’s Walker Opts Not to Seek Re-election After 25 Years
EL CENTRO — When Cheryl Viegas Walker first ran for El Centro City Council 25 years ago, she campaigned for enhanced parks and recreation, public safety and quality-of-life services. Yet, she admits that she also felt motivated to seek public office because of the unease she felt after observing...
calexicochronicle.com
Matt Dessert Retiring As Air Pollution Control Officer
EL CENTRO — Matt Dessert, Imperial County Air Pollution Control Officer, has announced his plans to retire from the county of Imperial by Thursday, Aug. 4. As the APCO since January 2017, Dessert, with the support of his staff, is responsible for regulating stationary sources of air pollution within Imperial County through permits and local rules to protect the health and quality of life of its residents.
calexicochronicle.com
Local Authorities Help Nab Desert Hot Springs Murder Suspect
IMPERIAL — A 42-year-old Desert Hot Springs man suspected of fatally stabbing another man on a bus in that city on Friday, July 29, was arrested by authorities in Imperial a day later. Israel Eduardo Perez was taken into custody at about 3:30 p.m. without incident in the area...
calexicochronicle.com
Cops, Community Meet at National Night Out
EL CENTRO — Blue and red lights flashed and sirens wailed in Bucklin Park on Tuesday night, Aug. 2 for the annual public safety awareness event, National Night Out. The city of El Centro, the El Centro Police Department, and its Police Athletic League, as well as numerous other agencies gathered to recognize law enforcement and other first responders.
kyma.com
UPDATE: Man accused of double murder extradited to Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man who is being accused of stabbing his own brother and sister-in-law is being extradited to Yuma. Jerry Klahn, 63, was found at the scene of the crime on Jun 24 and was taken to Phoenix after revealing he had stab wounds. He is...
kyma.com
Arizona Republican primary opponents Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson make final pitch to Yuma voters
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - While not the biggest county in Arizona, Yuma is at the forefront of many issues in this election such as border and water security. Arizona republican gubernatorial candidates Karrin Taylor Robson, and Kari lake, both say they have the advantage this upcoming primary. “The most...
kyma.com
Suspect arrested after man found stabbed in bus in Desert Hot Springs
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Narcotic Task Force says a suspect fled after a man was stabbed and killed on a bus. Desert Hot Springs Police arrived on the scene after 6 p.m. on July 29, 2022. Medics followed but the victim was pronounced dead and...
