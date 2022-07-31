Milton Quality Bakery prepares to reopen after shutting down due to storm damage

weartv.com
utv44.com
Pollman's Bake Shop permanently closes two stores, main Mobile shop temporarily shuttered
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Inside, the phone never stops ringing. Outside, the customers never stop coming. This morning, Fred Pollman, owner of Pollman’s Bake Shop at Broad and Virginia Streets was meeting them at the door, telling them to come back next week. Since 1918, Mobilians have been...
crestviewbulletin.com
Splash Time! Splash Park opens on North Wilson Street
There’s a new place to cool off in downtown Crestview. The splash park on North Wilson Street opened last Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by city, county and community leaders from civic organizations and businesses.
WEAR
Okaloosa County Boat Basin project nears completion
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A project that's been under construction for years in Okaloosa County is almost finished. The county has been improving the Boat Basin at the Santa Rosa Sound on Okaloosa Island. They're adding a parking lot, a place to park boats and a kayak launch. And the...
navarrenewspaper.com
CONSTRUCTION ACCIDENT IN PACE
A fatal accident happened at a construction site in Pace this morning. According to Santa Rosa County Public information office Sarah Whitfield , the call came in at 8:39 AM this morning. Early reports are that a construction accident involving an excavator and unidentified male in his mid 50s .
mobilebaymag.com
Food Trucks: Coming To A Neighborhood Near You
It is 6:30 p.m. on a midsummer evening. On these protracted days, daylight lingers, and the heat of the day begins to dissipate, luring folks out to their yards and porches to make the most of this precious time before the sky grows ablaze with red and orange, eventually falling into darkness. Commuters heading home peer out their windows to assess their dinner options. A line has already formed outside Will’s Farm Fresh Food Truck. The air around it is tinged with smoke, and the smell of short ribs and Conecuh sausage cooking on the grill wafts down the street. While the sight of a food truck parked along the sidewalk may conjure an image of a busy urban thoroughfare, this scene unfolds not in a major city but the residential neighborhood of Old Field in Daphne.
VIDEO: Dark storm clouds rolling in on Florida beach
A timelapse video captured storm clouds moving in on a Florida beach on Tuesday
navarrenewspaper.com
Construction work on Woodbine Road
Construction to install turn lanes and pave a small portion of Woodbine Road in Pace from Able Avenue to Oak Tree Lane will begin Thurs., Aug. 4. All lanes will remain open, but lanes will shift. Motorists are asked to use caution and expect minor delays.
getthecoast.com
Brooks Bridge Replacement Project will cause overnight lane closures the week of August 1-4
On Friday, July 29, 2022, the Florida Department of Transportation announced traffic impacts that will take place this week as part of the Brooks Bridge Replacement Project (read the latest). The traffic impacts will take place from Monday, August 1 through Thursday, August 4, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m....
Sea turtles hatch on Destin beach
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Spectators in Destin got a big surprise Tuesday night when a sea turtle nest hatched. The little ones boiled up from their sandy home and darted for the emerald water around 7:30 pm. Lindsey Pettibone was at the Leeward Key and Emerald Shore beach access points when she started filming. The […]
WEAR
Man working with heavy machinery killed in accident at Pace construction site
PACE, Fla. -- A construction worker died after being injured Tuesday morning while working with heavy machinery at a Pace construction site. It happened around 9 a.m. at Pace Lane and Skipper Lane. Santa Rosa County's Public Information Office confirms the worker -- a man in his 50s -- died...
Lane closures this week for Okaloosa Island travelers
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Multiple lane closures will impact drivers overnight for a geotechnical survey on Brooks Bridge in Fort Walton Beach. The main thoroughfare to Okaloosa Island from the West is expected to have a complete replacement in 2023. The Florida Department of Transportation will close lanes on the bridge and surrounding […]
Man drowns near Dauphin Island west end beach
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – A man drowned in the gulf near Dauphin Island’s west end beach. Mayor Jeff Collier says the incident happened on Sunday around 6 p.m. Authorities said the man was in his thirties. No additional information has been released at this time.
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Commissioners to oppose proposed Interstate 10 toll in Mobile, Ala.
Santa Rosa County Commissioner Colten Wright said last week that it’s not fair to levy a toll on motorists to help pay for the $2.7-billion Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. “I personally take great issue with putting a toll on … Interstate 10 coming into Escambia...
WALA-TV FOX10
SRCSO: Worker killed at construction site
PACE, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a construction worker in Pace. Deputies responded around 9 a.m. today to a construction accident at the intersection of Pace Lane and Skipper Lane. Authorities said the victim was injured while working with heavy machinery and was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 man dead, ‘pinned’ by excavator: Santa Rosa County Police
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Police Department confirmed one man has died after being “pinned” by an excavator Tuesday morning. According to SRCPD, officers responded to the corner of Pace and Skipper Lane in Milton, Fla. at around 8:39 a.m. Tuesday, August 2. The unidentified male, 50, was pronounced dead […]
WEAR
1 taken to hospital following water rescue in Perdido Key
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person has been taken to the hospital after a water rescue took place in Perdido Key Sunday afternoon. The rescue took place on the 14000 block of Perdido Key Drive around 3:26 p.m. Escambia County EMS and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene and...
WEAR
Destin Harbor boaters raise concerns over sunken boat
DESTIN, Fla. -- A sunken boat in Destin Harbor has some boaters concerned. The railing and bow of the vessel is sticking out of the water a little more than a foot near the center of the harbor. The Destin City Council talked about it Monday night saying it's been...
wuwf.org
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Two new restaurants coming to Milton
Milton residents will soon have more restaurant options. Branch Properties, an Atlanta based real estate investment and development firm, announced two restaurants have joined Merganser Commons at Dogwood Estates, a Publix Super Markets-anchored development in Milton.
WEAR
Crisis in the Classroom: Parents concerned by Santa Rosa County school bus route changes
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Many parents reached out to Channel 3 with concerns about the changes to school bus routes in Santa Rosa County and they shared several reasons with us. It's not unreasonable to ask a student to walk two miles to his or her bus stop, that's...
