ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, FL

Milton Quality Bakery prepares to reopen after shutting down due to storm damage

By Kelsey Coffey
WEAR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
weartv.com

Comments / 1

Related
crestviewbulletin.com

Splash Time! Splash Park opens on North Wilson Street

There’s a new place to cool off in downtown Crestview. The splash park on North Wilson Street opened last Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by city, county and community leaders from civic organizations and businesses.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County Boat Basin project nears completion

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A project that's been under construction for years in Okaloosa County is almost finished. The county has been improving the Boat Basin at the Santa Rosa Sound on Okaloosa Island. They're adding a parking lot, a place to park boats and a kayak launch. And the...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

CONSTRUCTION ACCIDENT IN PACE

A fatal accident happened at a construction site in Pace this morning. According to Santa Rosa County Public information office Sarah Whitfield , the call came in at 8:39 AM this morning. Early reports are that a construction accident involving an excavator and unidentified male in his mid 50s .
PACE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
mobilebaymag.com

Food Trucks: Coming To A Neighborhood Near You

It is 6:30 p.m. on a midsummer evening. On these protracted days, daylight lingers, and the heat of the day begins to dissipate, luring folks out to their yards and porches to make the most of this precious time before the sky grows ablaze with red and orange, eventually falling into darkness. Commuters heading home peer out their windows to assess their dinner options. A line has already formed outside Will’s Farm Fresh Food Truck. The air around it is tinged with smoke, and the smell of short ribs and Conecuh sausage cooking on the grill wafts down the street. While the sight of a food truck parked along the sidewalk may conjure an image of a busy urban thoroughfare, this scene unfolds not in a major city but the residential neighborhood of Old Field in Daphne.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

Construction work on Woodbine Road

Construction to install turn lanes and pave a small portion of Woodbine Road in Pace from Able Avenue to Oak Tree Lane will begin Thurs., Aug. 4. All lanes will remain open, but lanes will shift. Motorists are asked to use caution and expect minor delays.
PACE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#The Milton Quality Bakery
WKRG News 5

Sea turtles hatch on Destin beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Spectators in Destin got a big surprise Tuesday night when a sea turtle nest hatched. The little ones boiled up from their sandy home and darted for the emerald water around 7:30 pm. Lindsey Pettibone was at the Leeward Key and Emerald Shore beach access points when she started filming. The […]
WKRG News 5

Lane closures this week for Okaloosa Island travelers

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Multiple lane closures will impact drivers overnight for a geotechnical survey on Brooks Bridge in Fort Walton Beach. The main thoroughfare to Okaloosa Island from the West is expected to have a complete replacement in 2023. The Florida Department of Transportation will close lanes on the bridge and surrounding […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WALA-TV FOX10

SRCSO: Worker killed at construction site

PACE, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a construction worker in Pace. Deputies responded around 9 a.m. today to a construction accident at the intersection of Pace Lane and Skipper Lane. Authorities said the victim was injured while working with heavy machinery and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PACE, FL
WEAR

1 taken to hospital following water rescue in Perdido Key

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person has been taken to the hospital after a water rescue took place in Perdido Key Sunday afternoon. The rescue took place on the 14000 block of Perdido Key Drive around 3:26 p.m. Escambia County EMS and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene and...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Destin Harbor boaters raise concerns over sunken boat

DESTIN, Fla. -- A sunken boat in Destin Harbor has some boaters concerned. The railing and bow of the vessel is sticking out of the water a little more than a foot near the center of the harbor. The Destin City Council talked about it Monday night saying it's been...
DESTIN, FL
wuwf.org

Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts

According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Two new restaurants coming to Milton

Milton residents will soon have more restaurant options. Branch Properties, an Atlanta based real estate investment and development firm, announced two restaurants have joined Merganser Commons at Dogwood Estates, a Publix Super Markets-anchored development in Milton.
MILTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy