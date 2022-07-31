ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kihei, HI

Harley rider hospitalized in Maui accident

By Linda Dela Cruz
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after an accident on Piilani Highway in Kihei, according to the Maui Police Department.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30 on Piilani Highway south of Kulaihakoi Street.

Police said a 37-year-old Wailuku man was going northbound on Piilani Highway on his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

He was weaving through the center delineators in construction zone.

That’s when he lost control. He was thrown into the highway, police said.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

Police said they don’t know if speed, drugs, and alcohol factors in the crash as they are still investigating.

