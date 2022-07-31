Andre Iguodala slams unfair media narrative on Lakers’ Russell Westbrook

clutchpoints.com
‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line
It was announced on Sunday that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had just agreed to a new deal with Nike. In the report, NBA insider Shams Charania noted that DeRozan will now become the new face of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s iconic sneaker line. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has now completely refuted this […] The post ‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers: LeBron James 'Badly Wants' Russell Westbrook Swapped for Kyrie Irving
Marc Stein reinforced the notion that LeBron James has little to no desire to spend another season with Russell Westbrook.
Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing
There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andre Iguodala’s potential retirement draws strong take from Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors have guaranteed money committed to 13 players for 2022-23 after officially signing veteran free agent JaMychal Green and second-round pick Ryan Rollins. They’ll enter training camp in late September with one open roster spot, either signing the winner of an open camp competition on the cheap or keeping it vacant all season for luxury-tax savings.
Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage
August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’
Stephen Curry joined some pretty elite company last season by winning his first Bill Russell Finals MVP Award. The Golden State Warriors superstar is now one of six players in NBA history with at least four championships, two regular-season MVPs and one Finals MVP to his name, alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic […] The post Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Video: LeBron James and Draymond Green Partying in Toronto
LeBron James and Draymond Green have been living it up.
Odell Beckham Jr’s 3-word response to Sean McVay’s recruiting message
The Los Angeles Rams have begun their road to repeat following the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory last season. It has been a fairly eventful offseason for the franchise which included landing Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson, and a few others. However, one notable missing player from the championship roster is Odell Beckham Jr. Rams’ Coach Sean McVay sent a message to the star wide receiver to which OBJ recently chimed back in on via Twitter:
Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft
The Boston Celtics are taking the challenge of developing former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo into the player Fran Fraschilla of ESPN thought he would become. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Caboclo have agreed to a training camp deal, which doesn’t guarantee the player a sure spot on the […] The post Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOOK: Kevin Durant Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant commented on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' Instagram post.
hotnewhiphop.com
Steve Kerr Reveals His Thoughts On Andre Iguodala's Future
Andre Iguodala is 38 years old which means he has some big decisions to make about his future. He has won four NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors, and there is no doubt that he has the ability to win another if he takes on a Udonis Haslem-type role with the Warriors next season. Either way, Iggy has some thinking to do, and with the season just a couple of months away, Warriors fans are interested in what he's going to do next.
‘It’s easier that way’: Lakers icon Shaq gets brutally honest on Kevin Durant’s desire to get traded from Nets
Kevin Durant is now reportedly set to sit down with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai as his trade saga drags on. He’s already indicated that he wants out, but at this point, Brooklyn’s insane trade demands are making things very difficult for both KD and rival teams that might be interested in the former league […] The post ‘It’s easier that way’: Lakers icon Shaq gets brutally honest on Kevin Durant’s desire to get traded from Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Iman Shumpert arrested at Dallas airport with over 6 ounces of weed
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested on Saturday after he was found to have a significant amount of marijuana in his possession, according to TMZ Sports. The arrest took place at the Dallas/Fort Worth airport on July 30, after officers responded to a call about a potential drug violation. Police say that Shumpert was […] The post Iman Shumpert arrested at Dallas airport with over 6 ounces of weed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros
The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
WATCH: Epic video of LeBron James, Bronny, Bryce dunking all over Lakers practice facility goes viral
LeBron James has been working hard in the summer as the new season approaches. On Tuesday, the four-time NBA champ decided to bring his two sons to the Los Angeles Lakers practice facility to give them a taste of how the pros do it. Unsurprisingly, it resulted in a pretty epic highlight reel from the three Jameses.
Gilbert Arenas tells Utah Jazz that current version of Dwyane Wade is better than players they got for Rudy Gobert
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade posted a quick video of him on the basketball court recently, and former NBA star Gilbert Arenas took it as an opportunity to clown the Utah Jazz. As Heat fans know, Wade is now a partial owner of the Jazz organization. Earlier this offseason, the...
Clippers should monitor Draymond Green situation with Warriors
The easiest thing for the Golden State Warriors to do this summer is agree to big extensions with the players who are eligible for extensions. Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson all become extension eligible on August 3rd, and all would love to get paid and remain with the Warriors. According to […] The post Clippers should monitor Draymond Green situation with Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Could Magic Send Markelle Fultz to Lakers in Russell Westbrook Trade?
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't gotten anywhere when it comes to Russell Westbrook trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers. Perhaps they should call the Orlando Magic.
Yardbarker
Nets Notes: Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant
“I don’t think he needs a jump shot,’’ Curry said. “He’s just got to do what he does best – which is defend, rebound, push the ball, make plays for other people and attack the rim. “When you’ve got the size and talent like him, who takes not one but two and sometimes three guys to stop him getting to the rim, that is a lot in itself.’’
