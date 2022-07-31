First responders from all over Wisconsin participate in vehicle extrication course

www.nbc15.com
Man in Wisconsin gets trapped inside concrete mixing truck
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel in Wisconsin were called to help rescue a man who fell into a drum of a concrete mixing truck. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a man was trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. This happened in the Town of Vienna.
Sun Prairie emergency crews respond to rollover crash on US 151, road reopens
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Emergency crews were sent to US 151 South near the Windsor Street exit in Sun Prairie Wednesday for a reported rollover crash. Dane County dispatchers said that Sun Prairie fire and police crews responded to the crash. An EMS unit was sent to the scene, but it is unclear if anyone was injured. The right lane...
nbc15.com
Rock Co. officials identify motorcycle driver who died after Beloit crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials identified the Beloit motorcyclist Wednesday who died after a crash involving another vehicle on July 23. The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Terry Ohl, 56, died as a result of the injuries he received in the crash. Officials finished a...
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in five counties
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are set to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s air support unit is set to patrol in the following areas:. Aug. 2: Interstate-94 – Waukesha County. Aug. 3: Interstate-39 – Portage County.
UpNorthLive.com
MSP help Wisconsin police search for homicide suspect who might be in U.P.
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post are assisting the Green Bay Police Department with a homicide investigation, according to an email from Lt. Mark Giannunzio. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, MSP stated. The suspect is believed to have stolen the...
Dog taken when vehicle stolen in NE Madison found safe, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A dog taken when the vehicle it was riding in was stolen at East Towne Mall late last week has been found, the Madison Police Department said Tuesday. In an updated incident report, police said Malloy, a weeks-old brown and white Boston Terrier, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Further details, including whether anyone has been arrested, were not immediately available.
Semi rear-ends truck, causing 4-vehicle crash on Stoughton Road on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on Stoughton Road on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Stoughton and Buckeye roads around 2:15 p.m. The Madison Police Department said a semi-truck rear-ended another truck, causing that truck to hit two other vehicles. The truck’s driver was taken to a hospital...
Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
nbc15.com
MPD: Allegedly intoxicated driver crashes, flips car on Beltline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver was taken to the Dane County Jail after allegedly rear-ending another car and flipping his own Monday afternoon, Madison Police Department said. MPD said officers were dispatched to the crash around 12:30 p.m., which shut down parts of the eastbound Beltline between Mineral Point...
nbc15.com
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are still searching for a missing 37-year-old Green County mother of three who hasn’t been seen since October. The search for Melissa Trumpy, who was last seen in Monroe, was launched Oct. 27, 2021, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois recalled. Officials initiated the case after her boyfriend, Derek Hammer, was taken into custody by the department for unrelated outstanding warrants in Green County, Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
Silver Alert canceled for missing Dane Co. man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities have located a missing 75-year-old man who was had been missing since Monday afternoon. In an update, the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network reported Robert Peterson had been located and was safe. Peterson was reported missing after having last been seen shortly before 5 p.m. in...
More than a dozen train cars derail in northern Minnesota
More than a dozen rail cars derailed in St. Louis County Saturday evening. According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment happened at about 7:47 p.m. The Canadian National Railway reported that it happened about seven miles north of Cook. Deputies said the train was northbound with 123 rail cars...
Man sentenced in 2020 drunken driving crash that killed motorcyclist in western Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. — A Prairie du Sac man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in connection with a 2020 crash in western Dane County. Gabriel Bare, 24, was also sentenced to five years...
WEAU-TV 13
Thousands without power in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thousand of homes are without power in western Wisconsin after severe storms rolled through the region. According to service tracker poweroutage.us, over 14,000 customers in northern Wisconsin were still without power as of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. An additional 35,000 customers were without power in Minnesota,...
Cyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A crash on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon left a bicyclist dead, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. A box truck and the cyclist were involved, but police did not provide further details about what caused the crash.
nbc15.com
Madison CARES teams prove beneficial in first year of service
President Joe Biden confirmed that a U.S. drone strike killed Al-Quaida leader Ayman Al-Zawahri over the weekend. The Beloit Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in the killing of a 33-year-old man who was shot more than a year ago and says there is a potential for additional arrests.
nbc15.com
Police: Young boy fired the shot that wounded 7-year-old in Poynette
The reigning national champion Wisconsin Badgers took the podium on Tuesday and participated in Big Ten volleyball media days. The Big Ten became the first conference to host an in-person preseason volleyball media event. |. Authorities are still searching for a missing 37-year-old Green County mother of three who hasn’t...
nbc15.com
Sheriff to close portion of Dane Co. jail, move inmates to other counties
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of Dane Co. inmates will soon find themselves housed in other counties after Sheriff Kalvin Barrett made the decision to close a portion of his jail. On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office revealed its plan to begin transferring inmates as it shuts down the east section...
nbc15.com
EMS providers across Wisconsin receive funding for support, stability
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Tuesday an investment into supporting and stabilizing emergency medical services across the state. The $8 million investment into EMS will be distributed to communities across Wisconsin. Gov. Evers first announced the investment into EMS during...
