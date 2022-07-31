ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

This 5-star DL was in town for Florida's Friday Night Lights

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hxpoh_0gzpZJrV00

One of the top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, five-star James Smith, was in town for Florida’s Friday Night Lights and recruiting cookout over the weekend. It was Smith’s first trip to the Swamp, but he left with a favorable impression of the program and Billy Napier’s staff, according to Gators Online.

“It was good. I had fun,” Smith told On3 and others. “We did activities and things, like a scavenger hunt. They had a lot of stuff to tell me. They want it to go back to how it used to be, just getting everything back in line.”

Smith included the Gators in his top 11 on May 8 and featured 10 of the same programs as five-star teammate Jaquavious Russaw, who is considering making an official trip to Florida. The two are viewed as a package but there’s a chance they commit to separate schools.

He made official visits to Auburn and Georgia in June and should be giving Alabama one as well. That leaves Florida to fight with the likes of Miami and Texas A&M among others for Smith’s services. There’s also a chance that Smith makes a decision without taking any more officials.

Smith is ranked No. 11 overall on the On3 consensus and is No. 2 among defensive linemen in the class of 2023. He’s the top player to come out of the state of Alabama, so there’s no doubt Nick Saban and Co. are the groups to beat. On3’s recruiting prediction machine has the Crimson Tide as 51.7% favorites to land Smith with Georgia in second place at 27.7%.

