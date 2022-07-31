Goodwill Reception Honors 219 Central Florida Employees for Reaching Career Milestones

westorlandonews.com
floridapolitics.com
Judge clears way for a new hospice in Southwest Florida
Hope Hospice and Community Services tried to stop VITAS Healthcare Corporation from opening a hospice program. Residents in Glades, Hendry and Lee counties will have more than one hospice provider to choose from thanks to a new court ruling. A state administrative judge issued a pair of rulings this week...
Assure Infusions to Build Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility in Central Florida
WINTER HAVEN, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Assure Infusions, Inc., a new company that launched earlier this year to produce IV fluid products, is building a manufacturing plant in Bartow, Florida. The 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005037/en/ Assure Infusions’ 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. (Photo: Business Wire)
WESH
Fifth Florida home insurer declared insolvent this year
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just one day after Florida's rating agency withdrew financial stability ratings from two property insurance companies, one of them reported they're going under. Weston Property & Casualty was found insolvent days after its financial stability rating was withdrawn. It just adds to the chaotic and crashing...
Here’s when schools start across Central Florida
The start of a new school year is almost here. Central Florida school districts are gearing up to welcome students back to the classroom this month. Here is a list of back-to-school dates for school districts across Central Florida. Brevard County: Aug. 10. Kindergarten begins Aug. 15. Flagler County: Aug....
wogx.com
Florida prison officials hope to attract more qualified candidates with higher pay
OCALA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Corrections is hiring and employees can make more than ever before. Officials said the new starting salary is $41,600, an increase of more than $8,000 a year. John Siter, assistant warden at Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala, said a year ago, the annual...
995qyk.com
Florida Teachers Get Free Coffee All Month
Wawa is bringing back it’s “Cheers to Classrooms” promotion that kicked off yesterday. This allows educators and school staff to grab a coffee or fountain drink of any size every day in August at no cost. How awesome is this? So great to see corporations doing so...
How Much Money Do You Need to be a Top Earner in Florida? Which City has the Lowest Threshold to be a Top 20% Earner?
Wealth is arguably a relative term. Some people need a modest income to feel as if they are living well, while others may want as many modern comforts and as much security as money can provide them.
mainstreetdailynews.com
COVID continues to saturate Florida
COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
Long-term care facilities suffer staffing crisis because of the pandemic
Florida nursing homes and assisted living facilities struggle to find adequate staffing to operate at full capacity.
westorlandonews.com
Non-Partisan Environmental Group Chooses Best Governor Candidate to Protect Florida’s Water
In environmental political news, VoteWater – a non-partisan, grassroots organization dedicated to combating systemic pollution, ending the mismanagement of waterways, and keeping Florida’s water clean – has endorsed Charlie Crist to be the next Governor of Florida. “If we had more candidates like these, Florida might have...
click orlando
More storms pop up in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida on Wednesday will see another day with increased rain chances that will linger into the evening. A flood warning is in effect until midnight for Marion County due to excessive rainfall. Expect a 60% coverage of showers and storms from Wednesday through Saturday. Rain...
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage Site
Legionarius at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When you think of covered bridges, you may think of Vermont, which has more covered bridges (over 100) than any state in America. For many people, there's something romantic and nostalgic about covered bridges, and many people enjoy visiting them.
wqcs.org
Florida's Home Insurance Crisis Worsens
Florida - Monday August 1, 2022: Florida’s home insurance crisis is getting worse according to Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, who is concerned that the state is now facing “the largest mass failure of home insurers” in U.S. history. “We have seen the...
click orlando
Crazy day for Space Coast: 3 different rockets set to launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With three different space companies expected to launch three different rockets Thursday, the Space Coast will be busier than ever. United Launch Alliance, Blue Origin and SpaceX all planned on launching crewed and uncrewed missions throughout the day Thursday, from both rural West Texas and the Florida coast.
5 great seafood places in Florida
What do you usually eat when you travel to Florida? If the answer is seafood, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit in Florida if you want to enjoy fresh and delicious food. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have amazing online reviews. The service is great, the atmosphere is nice, and the food is absolutely delicious. What more could you ask for? If you have never visited these five amazing seafood places in Florida, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. All of them are great for a casual meal with friends or family member but are also a great option if you're looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion.
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this month
A major discount grocery store chain is hosting the grand opening of their newest Florida store this month. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of the discount grocery store chain Aldi, you'll be excited to learn that they are opening another new store in Florida this month.
How to block robocalls as Florida joins national task force
A new task force against spammy robocalls has launched, according to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.
fox13news.com
Florida butterfly garden is 6,400 square feet of natural beauty
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - In the heart of Florida, you'll reach a rainforest that is brimming with butterflies. In fact, you'll be surrounded by hundreds of them. The Butterfly Rainforest is an exhibit at the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville. It’s a 6,400-square-foot enclosure filled with tropical, exotic butterflies.
Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez calls allegations made against her "completely false"
MIAMI - CBS4 first reported Friday, that longtime Miami-Dade School Board Member Dr. Marta Perez is accusing Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez of intimidating her staff and supporters, insisting they do not support her re-election campaign. CBS4 talked with Nuñez for a one-on-one interview to hear from her. "I don't know what staffer she's referring to. I have never sat down with anyone and told them that if they don't support our preferred candidate in this race or any other race. As you know, we're involved in 29 races across the state," Nuñez said.Nuñez called the allegations coming from Perez completely...
villages-news.com
We need the people from California, Michigan and New York
If it wasn’t for the California, Michigan and New Yorkers the Villages would be a problem.
Comments