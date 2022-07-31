Effective: 2022-08-03 13:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-03 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Accumulations of small hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Central Highlands; Estancia Valley; South Central Highlands A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL TORRANCE COUNTY THROUGH 615 PM MDT At 556 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northeast of Gran Quivira, or 24 miles northwest of Corona. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Torrance County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO