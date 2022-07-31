Retired Minnesota couple finds new passion farming worms

www.cbsnews.com
What should the Mega Millions winner do with $1.337 billion? A couple who won millions may serve as an example.
The winner of the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot may never be revealed to the public, but whoever has the ticket for the second-largest prize in the game's history is coming into a life-changing amount of money. Many winners have seen their luck run out, suffering personal setbacks, dealing with lawsuits or becoming the victims of scams.
4 New Mexico residents suspected in Boulder murder investigation: Elizabeth Griffin, Jaime Moore, As
Four New Mexico residents have been identified as the suspects in a Colorado murder case. A woman was found dead near Realization Point trailhead on July 24. That's near Flagstaff Mountain in the Boulder foothills.
LA Explained: How To Swap Out Your Thirsty Lawn With Drought-Friendly Plants
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Outdoor watering has a bigger impact...
Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in Indiana car crash
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two members of her staff were killed in a head-on collision. Walorski was elected to represent Indiana's 2nd Congressional District in 2012.
Five Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires
MIAMI - While jackpot winning ticket in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky Floridians also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
Amtrak train hits flatbed truck in Maryland
An Amtrak train heading from Washington, D.C., to Chicago hit a truck Wednesday. Amtrak says there were more than 140 passengers and crew on board, and no one was hurt. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
California officer, once "detective of the year," accused of sending graphic photos to person he thought was 14-year-old girl
A Southern California office who was named "detective of the year" in 2019 allegedly sent graphic messages to a decoy pretending to be a 14-year-old girl and some of the communications occurred while he was on duty, prosecutors said Tuesday. The civilian decoy contacted Orange County Crime Stoppers and reported...
K9 helps National Guard with flood-relief efforts
Video released by the U.S. Army National Guard shows a K9 wearing goggles as it flew in a helicopter over Kentucky. The dog joined in the National Guard's flood-relief efforts.
2022 midterm primary results in Arizona, Missouri, Kansas, Michigan and Washington
Votes were cast Tuesday in five states, including some that were battlegrounds in 2020 — and will be again in 2024. Kansas voters voted to preserve abortion access Tuesday night, as abortion faced its first test at the ballot box since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.
Death penalty upheld for Ohio man who fatally shot couple
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death penalty for a man who shot and killed a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation. Death row inmate George Brinkman pleaded guilty to the 2017 deaths of Rogell...
In 911 call, air traffic controllers say co-pilot "jumped" from plane that made emergency landing in North Carolina
A 911 call from air traffic controllers suggests that a co-pilot may have jumped from a damaged plane before the other pilot made an emergency landing in North Carolina, according to a recording of the call that was released Tuesday. It's been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks,...
Two more Florida property insurers lose financial ratings
- An insurance ratings agency has withdrawn the financial ratings of two more Florida property insurers, bringing the total number of withdrawals or downgrades to five this week. Demotech on Tuesday withdrew the ratings of Bankers Specialty Insurance Co. and First Community Insurance Co. The withdrawals were reported Wednesday morning...
What Are the Gilman Tunnels?
The railroads changed America in many ways, and the Gilman Tunnels are a modern reminder of what a big undertaking they were. Trains don’t run through them anymore, but people from many walks of life continue to enjoy them. They are one of many natural or man-made attractions that contribute to northern New Mexico’s amazing allure.
GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in car crash, sheriff says
Washington — Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana was killed in a car crash Wednesday, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff Jeff Siegel said Walorski, 58, was in a SUV traveling southbound when it was hit head-on by another car just after 12:30 p.m. All three occupants in the vehicle — Walorski, her district director Zachery Potts, 27, and communications director Emma Thomson, 28 — died as a result of their injuries.
Michigan GOP nixes election night party after female staff member threatened, party says
Washington — The Michigan Republican Party canceled a watch party for the state's primary election results after a female staff member was verbally assaulted at the party's headquarters Tuesday morning, the state GOP said. Gustavo Portela, communications director for the Michigan GOP, said the state party received "several" death...
Prison officials investigate 3rd inmate slaying within a week in Northern California
SACRAMENTO — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres Lopez attacked...
2020 election deniers win key GOP primaries
The Republican primary for governor in Arizona is too close to call, but Trump-backed Kari Lake says it's over. Lake is a leading voice among skeptics of the 2020 election results. Trump-backed election deniers did well across Arizona in Tuesday's primaries. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
Kentucky uncovers devastation as floodwaters recede
Deadly floodwaters in Kentucky have receded, giving a closer look at the devastation left behind. The Weather Channel's Justin Michaels reports.
