Florida mom missing after taking bus, police say

www.wjbf.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another location in Florida, now hiring 100 employeesKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Related
Police identify body found at St. Pete marina
Authorities have identified the body that was found at a St. Petersburg marina last Wednesday.
Body found at public park in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A body was found Wednesday morning at Centennial Park in Tampa. Police were dispatched just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a man dead with trauma to his upper body. The preliminary investigation suggests he was killed by somebody he knew – and that this was no random act, according to law enforcement.
Hillsborough deputies looking for bank robbery suspect
Hillsborough County deputies are looking for the suspect in a credit union robbery Wednesday morning.
Video shows Florida deputies serving eviction at wrong home
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies made a big mistake when they served an eviction notice at the wrong house in Florida. Jennifer Michele posted a video to TikTok from her doorbell camera, which showed deputies from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office saying they were serving an eviction notice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida Man Accused Of Slaying Aspiring Rapper Who Posted Instagram Statement Before His Death
Authorities have announced a suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of a Florida rapper last month, Radar has learned.On Aug. 2, police in Tampa and U.S. Marshals took Darren Day, 25, into custody and charged him with the first-degree murder of 27-year-old Ari Williams, who was known by the stage name "Rollie Bands."According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on the afternoon of July 22, Day allegedly shot Williams in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Williams died from his injuries at an area hospital.Investigators said at the time that the shooting didn’t appear to be random.Friends...
WESH
Viral video: Florida woman stops deputies attempting to serve eviction at wrong home
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County woman pushed back when deputies showed up at her house to serve an eviction notice — and it turned out, the deputies were at the wrong home. Jennifer Michele didn’t expect to receive a Ring doorbell alert on Thursday showing two...
Southwest Florida woman arrested after being caught breaking into a car
Southwest Florida woman arrested after being caught breaking into a car
Lake Wales K-9 Killed In The Line Of Duty
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Wales Police Department (LWPD) are investigating a shooting that occurred in the city this morning, during which an LWPD canine was murdered by a violent suspect. “We will have a procession from the Lake
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing-Runaway Trinity Latorre Located Safe
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Trinity Latorre has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Trinity Latorre, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. According to deputies, Latorre is 5’8”, around 175 lbs., with blue eyes and red hair, and was last seen
Woman Gets Struck And Stuck Under Armored Truck In Pasco County Parking Lot, Trauma Alert
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was struck by an armored truck on Tuesday, and became stuck under the vehicle, according to Pasco Fire Rescue. The accident happened around 12:00 p.m on Tuesday in a parking lot at SR 52 and Little Road. Officials
U.S. Marshals Arrest Tampa Homicide Suspect In Lee County
TAMPA, Fla.- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting homicide that took place at a Tampa apartment complex on July 22, 2022. Darren Day, 25, was located and arrested on Tuesday charged with one count of first-degree murder by the U.S. Marshalls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tampa family stuck in motel while searching for affordable Section 8 home
Dozens of Tampa Bay families are reaching out to 8 On Your Side, saying they're struggling to keep a roof over their heads as federal vouchers fail to keep up with spiking rent costs.
fox13news.com
Missing Florida mom Erica Johnson disappears after boarding Cape Coral Greyhound bus bound for Tampa: Police
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Police in Florida are looking for a young mom who had disappeared after she was last seen getting off a bus during the early-morning hours in Cape Coral earlier this month. Erica Johnson, 36, was photographed at a Southeast 47th Terrace bus stop in Cape Coral...
Tampa woman, 88, left on random doorstep as a baby works to unravel mystery
An 88-year-old Tampa woman, who was left on a Virginia doorstep at just three months old, is still trying to unravel her life's greatest mystery
Car crashes into Pasco County business
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a Pasco County business Tuesday morning. It happened at a strip mall located at the intersection of Dupree Drive and U.S. Highway 41, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue. Authorities say the driver meant...
WINKNEWS.com
At least two cars stolen over the weekend from Naples
At least two cars were stolen from a Collier County community over the weekend and found on Florida’s east coast. One neighbor said criminals target their community in the summer because so many people are away. Two car thefts in one weekend, and in one of Naples’s most exclusive...
fox13news.com
Lake Wales K-9 'murdered by violent suspect,' officials say
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Lake Wales K-9 was killed in a neighborhood where an officer-involved shooting took place. Police said the shooting occurred Wednesday morning, adding that K-9 Max "was murdered by a violent suspect." That suspect, described as a convicted felon, was shot and killed by an officer.
Man in wheelchair fatally struck by SUV, Tesla in Pasco County, troopers say
A man in a wheelchair was fatally struck by two cars on Tuesday night in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Ring video shows Florida woman’s close encounter with bear outside her home
A Ring video doorbell caught one Florida woman's close encounter with a black bear outside her home in Naples.
Comments / 0