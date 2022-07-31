ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Florida mom missing after taking bus, police say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WJBF.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Body found at public park in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A body was found Wednesday morning at Centennial Park in Tampa. Police were dispatched just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a man dead with trauma to his upper body. The preliminary investigation suggests he was killed by somebody he knew – and that this was no random act, according to law enforcement.
TAMPA, FL
WDBO

Video shows Florida deputies serving eviction at wrong home

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies made a big mistake when they served an eviction notice at the wrong house in Florida. Jennifer Michele posted a video to TikTok from her doorbell camera, which showed deputies from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office saying they were serving an eviction notice.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RadarOnline

Florida Man Accused Of Slaying Aspiring Rapper Who Posted Instagram Statement Before His Death

Authorities have announced a suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of a Florida rapper last month, Radar has learned.On Aug. 2, police in Tampa and U.S. Marshals took Darren Day, 25, into custody and charged him with the first-degree murder of 27-year-old Ari Williams, who was known by the stage name "Rollie Bands."According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on the afternoon of July 22, Day allegedly shot Williams in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Williams died from his injuries at an area hospital.Investigators said at the time that the shooting didn’t appear to be random.Friends...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bus Station#Greyhound Bus#4th Terrace#Surveillance
The Free Press - TFP

Missing-Runaway Trinity Latorre Located Safe

  ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Trinity Latorre has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Trinity Latorre, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. According to deputies, Latorre is 5’8”, around 175 lbs., with blue eyes and red hair, and was last seen
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Car crashes into Pasco County business

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — No one was hurt after a car crashed into a Pasco County business Tuesday morning. It happened at a strip mall located at the intersection of Dupree Drive and U.S. Highway 41, according to the Pasco County Fire Rescue. Authorities say the driver meant...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

At least two cars stolen over the weekend from Naples

At least two cars were stolen from a Collier County community over the weekend and found on Florida’s east coast. One neighbor said criminals target their community in the summer because so many people are away. Two car thefts in one weekend, and in one of Naples’s most exclusive...
NAPLES, FL
fox13news.com

Lake Wales K-9 'murdered by violent suspect,' officials say

LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Lake Wales K-9 was killed in a neighborhood where an officer-involved shooting took place. Police said the shooting occurred Wednesday morning, adding that K-9 Max "was murdered by a violent suspect." That suspect, described as a convicted felon, was shot and killed by an officer.
LAKE WALES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy