DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning! Skies have been clearing as temperatures drop nicely into the comfortable zone around Metro Detroit. Temperatures are in the mid-60s as you head out and about. The air is dry and cooler flowing in from the northwest which means you can pop those windows open again, air out the joint, and give the AC a break. You might even be able to get away with keeping them open all day today.

