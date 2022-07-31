ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WNEM

Strong storms possible Wednesday, hot & humid

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tuesday was a beautiful day which allowed for any outdoor activities or plans to go smoothly! Conditions do turn active again today, though, as storms are expected at times around Mid-Michigan. Some storms could reach the strong or even severe level, the greatest opportunity for that to happen is during the afternoon hours. Overall, you’ll want to stay weather aware all day today, but especially after lunch.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Heat, humidity bring another chance for severe storms to Metro Detroit on Wednesday

DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning! Skies have been clearing as temperatures drop nicely into the comfortable zone around Metro Detroit. Temperatures are in the mid-60s as you head out and about. The air is dry and cooler flowing in from the northwest which means you can pop those windows open again, air out the joint, and give the AC a break. You might even be able to get away with keeping them open all day today.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Heatwave canceled due to 2 glancing blows from cold fronts

We are still going to have a couple of very hot days in the next week. With some breaks in the heat, we won’t call it a Michigan heatwave. First, an official definition of a heatwave is attempted by the National Weather Service. They define a heatwave as at least three days of “abnormally hot weather.” What is abnormally hot weather? So there really isn’t an exact definition of a heatwave.
UpNorthLive.com

Showers expected to pass through northern Michigan

Following a quiet weekend low pressure will approach dragging a cold front across the area Monday. This boundary will kick off some passing showers and thunderstorms starting early Monday lingering into the afternoon hours in spots. We could use more rain so any that does fall will be welcome. Skies remain on the mostly cloudy side with temperatures not as warm as over the weekend. High temperatures Monday from 67-77F as that front passes from west to east. SW winds will turn NW'erly between 10-20 mph.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: Thousands without power

DETROIT – Severe weather moved through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, with some scattered power outages being reported in the area. As of 10 p.m. on Wednesday, more than 28,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan. Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to...
ClickOnDetroit.com

DTE Energy power outage map: Here’s how to check it

Storms moved through southeastern Michigan causing power outages across the region. You can find the DTE Outage Map here or on the DTE Energy app. Track the live interactive Michigan Weather Radar here 🌧️. Track severe weather alerts here ⚠️. Submit storm photos here 📷. Find more weather...
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s week ahead should have 2 helpful rains, possibly 3

We have two legit thunderstorm-makers that will move through Michigan in the next week. We also have a scattered rain situation for the rest of today. First, let’s look at this afternoon and evening. There is a zone of scattered thundershowers moving across the middle of Michigan this noon hour. The north-south area of thundershowers will move into southeast Lower Michigan, including Ann Arbor and Detroit, in the second half of this afternoon.
UpNorthLive.com

Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for northern Michigan

MICHIGAN, (WPBN) -- A sever thunderstorm warming has been issued for Skidway Lake, East Tawas and Saint Helen until 12:45 p.m., the National Weather Service announced. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Houghton Lake, Skidway Lake and Saint Helen until 11:45 a.m. A thunderstorm warning has been issued...
townandtourist.com

20 Best Clear Water Beaches in Michigan (That Allow Camping & Pets)

Michigan is a wonderful place to explore if you’re looking for beautiful beaches along the Great Lakes. There are dozens of State Parks that have long stretches of sandy access to Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Erie, and Lake Superior. Even better, many of these state parks are pet...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegan, Barry, Bay, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Bay; Berrien; Branch; Calhoun; Cass; Clinton; Eaton; Genesee; Gratiot; Hillsdale; Huron; Ingham; Ionia; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Midland; Monroe; Montcalm; Oakland; Ottawa; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; St. Joseph; Tuscola; Van Buren; Washtenaw; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGAN BARRY BAY BERRIEN BRANCH CALHOUN CASS CLINTON EATON GENESEE GRATIOT HILLSDALE HURON INGHAM IONIA JACKSON KALAMAZOO KENT LAPEER LENAWEE LIVINGSTON MACOMB MIDLAND MONROE MONTCALM OAKLAND OTTAWA SAGINAW SANILAC SHIAWASSEE ST. CLAIR ST. JOSEPH TUSCOLA VAN BUREN WASHTENAW WAYNE
