SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tuesday was a beautiful day which allowed for any outdoor activities or plans to go smoothly! Conditions do turn active again today, though, as storms are expected at times around Mid-Michigan. Some storms could reach the strong or even severe level, the greatest opportunity for that to happen is during the afternoon hours. Overall, you’ll want to stay weather aware all day today, but especially after lunch.
DETROIT – All of Southeast Michigan is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. Wednesday. The biggest concern with these storms that move through will be strong damaging winds up to 70 mph at times. On top of that, heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding. While the hail and tornado threats are not as high, they are still there.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day because of a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms the afternoon and for high heat and humidity that will be in place. The day will start with a mixture of clouds and sunshine with thunderstorm chances holding off until...
DETROIT – A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties. We’re topping out in the 90s Wednesday afternoon, but with high dew points, it’s going to feel like triple digits. Some relief is...
DETROIT – A pleasant Tuesday is in the books, but changes are on the way for what looks like a very active Wednesday. Skies are mainly clear overnight, with a few more clouds gathering before daybreak Wednesday. Temperatures during the overnight drop into the upper 60s. Dew points go up overnight, but it is still expected to be a quiet start to Wednesday.
DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning! Skies have been clearing as temperatures drop nicely into the comfortable zone around Metro Detroit. Temperatures are in the mid-60s as you head out and about. The air is dry and cooler flowing in from the northwest which means you can pop those windows open again, air out the joint, and give the AC a break. You might even be able to get away with keeping them open all day today.
Heatwave canceled due to 2 glancing blows from cold fronts
We are still going to have a couple of very hot days in the next week. With some breaks in the heat, we won’t call it a Michigan heatwave. First, an official definition of a heatwave is attempted by the National Weather Service. They define a heatwave as at least three days of “abnormally hot weather.” What is abnormally hot weather? So there really isn’t an exact definition of a heatwave.
Following a quiet weekend low pressure will approach dragging a cold front across the area Monday. This boundary will kick off some passing showers and thunderstorms starting early Monday lingering into the afternoon hours in spots. We could use more rain so any that does fall will be welcome. Skies remain on the mostly cloudy side with temperatures not as warm as over the weekend. High temperatures Monday from 67-77F as that front passes from west to east. SW winds will turn NW'erly between 10-20 mph.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI - A National Weather Service survey team has concluded that two weak, short-lived tornadoes did touch down Monday in Tuscola County’s Thumb region, uprooting trees and shearing off tree limbs. No injuries or structural damage was reported with these tiny twisters. The maximum speed of the...
DETROIT – Severe weather moved through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, with some scattered power outages being reported in the area. As of 10 p.m. on Wednesday, more than 28,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan. Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to...
Storms moved through southeastern Michigan causing power outages across the region. You can find the DTE Outage Map here or on the DTE Energy app. Track the live interactive Michigan Weather Radar here 🌧️. Track severe weather alerts here ⚠️. Submit storm photos here 📷. Find more weather...
Michigan’s week ahead should have 2 helpful rains, possibly 3
We have two legit thunderstorm-makers that will move through Michigan in the next week. We also have a scattered rain situation for the rest of today. First, let’s look at this afternoon and evening. There is a zone of scattered thundershowers moving across the middle of Michigan this noon hour. The north-south area of thundershowers will move into southeast Lower Michigan, including Ann Arbor and Detroit, in the second half of this afternoon.
MICHIGAN, (WPBN) -- A sever thunderstorm warming has been issued for Skidway Lake, East Tawas and Saint Helen until 12:45 p.m., the National Weather Service announced. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Houghton Lake, Skidway Lake and Saint Helen until 11:45 a.m. A thunderstorm warning has been issued...
PHOENIX — A strong monsoon storm blew through the Valley on Saturday night, bringing rain to much of metro Phoenix. Most of the heavier rainfall was documented in north Phoenix, according to Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges, as just over two inches was recorded in some parts.
Waves could reach 7 feet at popular Lake Michigan beaches
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A Beach Hazards statement remains in effect through Monday evening, meaning there could be dangerous swimming conditions at some popular West Michigan beaches. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids issued a Lake Michigan beach-hazards statement Monday, August 1, for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Minor damage and power outages were reported after severe thunderstorms and a tornado warning were issued in central North Carolina Sunday afternoon. Most of the severe storms and the tornado warning were north of Raleigh in the counties that border Virginia. But the storms still...
Michigan is a wonderful place to explore if you’re looking for beautiful beaches along the Great Lakes. There are dozens of State Parks that have long stretches of sandy access to Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Erie, and Lake Superior. Even better, many of these state parks are pet...
Effective: 2022-08-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Bay; Berrien; Branch; Calhoun; Cass; Clinton; Eaton; Genesee; Gratiot; Hillsdale; Huron; Ingham; Ionia; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Midland; Monroe; Montcalm; Oakland; Ottawa; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; St. Joseph; Tuscola; Van Buren; Washtenaw; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGAN BARRY BAY BERRIEN BRANCH CALHOUN CASS CLINTON EATON GENESEE GRATIOT HILLSDALE HURON INGHAM IONIA JACKSON KALAMAZOO KENT LAPEER LENAWEE LIVINGSTON MACOMB MIDLAND MONROE MONTCALM OAKLAND OTTAWA SAGINAW SANILAC SHIAWASSEE ST. CLAIR ST. JOSEPH TUSCOLA VAN BUREN WASHTENAW WAYNE
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan Primary Election 2022: Track election results here. Michigan held its 2022 primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 2. You can track results from races in...
Unknown Abandoned Mine, Somewhere in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Wish I could give you a better idea of where this old abandoned mining compound is, but I can't. This appears to be one of the less-complex mining sites, but at the same time, somewhat cooler than the major ones. All I know is – it's somewhere in the Upper Peninsula, back in the woods, not far from the road.
