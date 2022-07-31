Greater Mankato area says farewell to the School Sisters of Notre Dame

www.keyc.com
South Central College announces Infrastructure Lab
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday at Caswell Park to kick off the much-needed renovations. A record number of women attended the 13th annual Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Women with Heart Luncheon on Wednesday. Brad Finstad prepares for special election. Updated: 53 minutes ago. Congressional candidate Brad Finstad...
Fourth Avenue Theater demolition set to begin this week
The 77 Lancers Marching Band is known around Mankato for marching in parades during the summer months, but now they are switching things up. Officials break ground on Caswell Park renovations. Updated: 36 minutes ago. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday at Caswell Park to kick off the much-needed renovations.
August is National Black Business Month
August begins National Black Business Month, Mankato area businesses celebrate
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - August is National Black Business Month and many Black-owned businesses in the greater Mankato area are taking time out to celebrate. ”The Mankato area and how diverse it is becoming, and it highlights the need for businesses to accommodate different demographics in the area as well,” said Mohamed Alsadig, executive director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council.
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-3-22 - clipped version
The Vikings signed guard Chris Reed to a two-year deal this offseason, reuniting the eight-year veteran with former college teammate Adam Thielen. Blue Earth County offering extended voting hours this weekend. Updated: 15 hours ago. Blue Earth County will be holding extended early voting hours for the upcoming primary election...
City of Mankato asks for feedback about proposed splash pad features, location
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday at Caswell Park to kick off the much-needed renovations. A record number of women attended the 13th annual Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Women with Heart Luncheon on Wednesday. Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue. Updated: 21 hours ago.
RibFest to offer free bus service
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Those wanting to attend RibFest, but don’t have a ride to the event, now have something to be excited about. To help guests get to and from the event, continuous bus service on the event shuttle bus and Route 7 the bus will be provided Aug. 4-7 from 5 p.m.-midnight.
Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
Nursing homes adapt to staffing shortage
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A shortage of workers in the medical care field continues, and that includes in assisted living facilities and nursing homes. “Across the state of Minnesota, all places in one way or another are experiencing some type of staffing issue, it’s just a matter of the magnitude of that,” said Drew Hood of Oak Terrace Assisted Living.
Storms knock out power to 75K Minnesotans
City of Mankato asks for feedback about proposed splash pad features, location. The City of Mankato is asking for input from community members about where to place a proposed splash pad and what play features should be considered. Updated: 9 hours ago. KEYC News Now at 6 Recording. KEYC News...
State Rep. Tony Albright announces resignation effective Friday
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Minnesota state Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, announced on Tuesday he is resigning from the House of Representatives effective Friday.Albright has served District 55B for 10 years. District 55B includes Jordan, Prior Lake, parts of Shakopee, and the townships of St. Lawrence, Sand Creek, Spring Lake, and Credit River.He was the Republican lead on the House Human Services Finance and Policy Committee. He was also a member of the Higher Education Finance and Policy Ways and Means Committees.Albright announced his retirement in March this year, two months into his fifth term. The resignation does not trigger a special election. According to a Minnesota statute, a special election is not required if the legislature is not in session before the expiration of the vacant term.Redistricting resulted in notable changes to Albright's district, resulting in much of it becoming part of District 54B."It has been an honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve Prior Lake, Jordan, and surrounding townships in House District 55B for the last ten years. I have been blessed beyond measure," said Albright in his resignation letter.
American Legion Fastpitch Softball caps off inaugural season in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the weekend, Jaycee Park in Mankato hosted the Minnesota American Legion Fastpitch Softball State Tournament. Luann McMahn, member of the fastpitch softball committee, joined KEYC News Now to talk about the historic season. Mary Rominger: Luann, why Mankato to help launch the first ever season...
Mankato mayoral candidates prepare for primary election
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday marked one week until Election Day for area primary and special elections. Voters in several states will be narrowing down their candidates for the November election, and that includes the Mankato mayoral election. The incumbent is Najwa Massad. First winning the seat in 2018, this...
MnDOT to hold open houses for Highway 4 project between Sherburn, St. James
ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be hosting two public open houses regarding the Highway 4 project between Sherburn and St. James. Construction on the project is planned to begin in 2024. Community members from the area are invited to attend the open house events...
kymnradio.net
Ellison says Viking Terrace residents deserve protection; Rice County election scrutiny result of ‘misinformation’
Last week, Lakeshore Management, the company that recently purchased the Viking Terrace Manufactured Home. Park in Northfield, announced that it would roll back nearly all the changes it had sought to instill in the park last Spring. Lakeshore’s change of heart came after the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Minnesota History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
ktoe.com
Owatonna Man Injured in Crash Near Mankato
A 73-year-old Owatonna man is injured in a crash near Mankato. According to the State Patrol, Dale Kupyer was turning northbound onto Highway 169 from eastbound Highway 68 near South Bend Township, which is just outside of Mankato. Another vehicle, driven by 23-year-old Madison Hullet from Mankato, was traveling southbound on Highway 169. The vehicles collided at the intersection. The Patrol says Kupyer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says he was wearing a seatbelt. Hullet had no reported injuries. Her passenger, 21-year-old James Gilbert from Orlando, Florida, had non-life threatening injuries. They also were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved.
Victim of mass stabbing on Apple River explains what happened
One of the five people stabbed by a knife-wielding man on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin on Saturday has identified herself as Rhyley Mattison, a 24-year-old from Burnsville. She was with a group of people tubing on the popular river when a 52-year-old Prior Lake man began stabbing people,...
Teen Stabbed to Death While Tubing on Wis. River Was Soon-to-Be High School Senior With 'Infectiously Positive Aura'
The teen stabbed to death while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday has been identified as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, according to his loved ones. In a statement obtained by KARE-TV, Isaac's family described the teen as an honor roll student and an incoming senior at Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Minn. With his sights set on college, he was planning to pursue a degree in electrical engineering.
Comments / 2