Lincoln Girls Who Walk encourages exercise and socialization

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln non-profits are feeling the pinch this summer between rising temperatures, inflation and increase in need. The People’s City Mission is focused on keeping people hydrated, fed and with shelter during this time of the year. A big part of taking care of people at the mission is water. Right now, the mission has 22 pallets of water, when they normally like to have around 40. They give out 600 to 700 bottles of water a day.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO