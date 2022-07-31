Lincoln Girls Who Walk encourages exercise and socialization

www.1011now.com
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Lincoln For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Lincoln for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Lincoln has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
News Channel Nebraska
Wilber, Nebraska ready for 61st Czech Festival
BEATRICE – The Nebraska town known as the Czech Capital of the USA is getting set to put on a 61st annual celebration. Wilber will host the National Czech Festival kicking off Friday…two years removed from a Covid interruption. "It's great to be back and have people back...
klkntv.com
Lincoln YMCA offers help to families as school year starts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The YMCA offered dozens of sports, classes, and more to Lincoln Public School students over the summer, and now they’re offering financial assistance programs for aftercare programs. Executive Director of the Fallbrook YMCA Emmalie Wilcox says they’re gearing up for August 15th at all four of...
WOWT
Brothers reunite with Boys Town family teachers after 17 years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jorge and Francisco Mazon were just kids when they left their tough home life in Las Vegas and came to Boys Town. Now all grown up, the brothers were able to reunite with the family teachers who played a big part in shaping who they are today.
This Midwestern Orphaned Squirrel Now Demands to be Scratched
Everyone deserves some perks and that includes squirrels apparently. I say that because there's a squirrel in the Midwest who was sadly orphaned that now has demands. Video proves that means getting scratched by his/her human. This special squirrel moment happened very recently in Nebraska City, Nebraska. The human who...
klkntv.com
New dog bar coming to Lincoln this Fall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln’s newest upcoming bar is creating a theme that is more fluff than other. You will no longer need to leave your dog at home when having a night on the town. Unleash, a future dog park and bar will allow visitors to go to the...
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Finicky Frank's
Homemade crab cakes, French fries, onion rings, and more?. If any of that sounds appetizing, head on down to Ponca Hills and give Finicky Frank's a try!. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down with Finicky Frank's to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
1011now.com
Capital Jazz Society hosting Summer Jazz Series
Investigating seismic activity near Kansas and Nebraska line.
KETV.com
'Friday Night Flicks': Outdoor movies return to downtown Omaha in August
OMAHA, Neb. — Grab your popcorn for some outdoor movies in downtown Omaha. Gene Leahy Mall will be hosting "Friday Night Flicks" in August. Each Friday will feature a different movie at the park's Downtown Green event lawn, as well as food trucks. The trucks will line up along...
1011now.com
Summer, heat impacting local nonprofits
Local musicians from across Nebraska play at the Storm Cellar every Monday from 7-9:30 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
No-kill Beatrice Humane Society seeing influx of cats, kittens
BEATRICE - The Beatrice Humane Society is one of southeast Nebraska’s only no-kill animal shelters. As a result, they often see an influx of animals they take in, and that’s been the case this summer with cats and kittens. In the summer months, Beatrice Humane Society has averaged...
1011now.com
Whittaker wins Nebraska Women's Amateur
One person has serious injuries following a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
iheart.com
This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town
Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
1011now.com
Summer, temperatures, inflation all impacting local non-profits
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln non-profits are feeling the pinch this summer between rising temperatures, inflation and increase in need. The People’s City Mission is focused on keeping people hydrated, fed and with shelter during this time of the year. A big part of taking care of people at the mission is water. Right now, the mission has 22 pallets of water, when they normally like to have around 40. They give out 600 to 700 bottles of water a day.
klkntv.com
Lancaster county fair hosts Hispanic bands for the first time on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Sunday, those at the Lancaster County fair experienced a taste of Hispanic culture with first time performances of Hispanic music on that stage. “This is the first year that we are here at the Lancaster Fair. So hopefully this grows every year and evolves into something bigger. Where we can have bigger bands, bigger performances and have a bigger crowd,” said Steve Solorio, event organizer.
klkntv.com
Lefty’s Records in Lincoln closing at the end of August
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A beloved local record store will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Lefty’s Records, which is located near the intersection of 27th and South Streets, will close after 11 years of business. “I have had people come in, well, it’s...
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
KETV.com
Waverle Monroe returns to KETV NewsWatch 7
OMAHA, Neb. — Waverle Monroe made her triumphant return to KETV NewsWatch 7 on Saturday morning. Waverle was welcomed back by the First News crew, including Jonah Gilmore and Caitlin Harvey. Earlier in July, Waverle announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. On First News, she provided an...
klkntv.com
Lincoln cancer treatment center receives special recognition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Hematology Oncology is focused on patient-centered care and leaving lasting impressions on its patients. “No one wants to end up with a cancer diagnosis,” said Caitlin Phelps a patient at NHO. “When I walk through the doors of this place. I know I’m going to be treated as if I’m not just a diagnosis.”
KETV.com
'It's all questions': Special education positions remain unfilled at OPS
OMAHA, Neb. — As Darian Dube lifts her soon-to-be 7-year-old daughter onto a plastic blue rocking horse, her child giggles. But Dube anticipates a rocky start to the new school year. "At this point, it's all questions. We don't know," Dube said about the academic year ahead. Madilynn is...
