Slim Shower Chance, Most Places Stay Dry

Hotter Through Thursday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot airmass that was in the Pacific Northwest has tracked south through the Great Plains today. Winner, South Dakota was at least 111F today. The hot dry airmass will move south, and will be above Texas through Thursday with afternoon temperatures above 105. A little bit of a gulf influence will arrive from the east on Friday with temperatures not as far above 100. A few lucky spots could have a small shower pass by during the weekend. Most locations will stay dry.
Falcon Lake running low on water
ZAPATA, TX. (KGNS) - Falcon Lake, which used to be a popular area for fishing is reportedly shrinking. Zapata resident Oscar Zamora is one of many who is concerned about the future of the community’s lake. Zamora has fond memories of going to the lake to fish with his...
Possible solutions for Falcon Lake’s low water level
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In a KGNS special report, we showed you Falcon Lake’s low water level. Zapata County Judge Joe Rathmell is urging people to save water. However, there could be a number of solutions coming to fix it. Congressman Henry Cuellar says there are three solutions available....
Clear Choice ER to pay to set up shop at airport
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An emergency care center will now pay for its residence at the Laredo International Airport. Clear Choice ER has been providing covid-19 services to travelers at the airport since February. Since then, Clear Choice has not been paying for their 400 square foot space at the...
City of Laredo addresses applications sent to the Texas Water Development Board
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is addressing its efforts to improve the water and sewer infrastructure in our area. On Wednesday, August 3, the city issued a statement saying that the need in Texas for water and sewer improvements is much greater than what the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) can offer through its funding programs.
City allowing Laredoans to have a garage sale without permit
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking to get rid of some unwanted clutter, the City of Laredo is waiving garage sale permits for one whole weekend. During the weekend of August 12, residents will be able to sell items from their garage, yard or home without the fear of a penalty or fine.
KGNS to hold Back-to-School supply drive
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are almost a week away from the first day of school and your good neighbor station wants to make sure that students have everything they need when they walk into the classrooms. Back to school can be a busy time for many families so KGNS...
‘Dire situation’: Drought threatens Texas border county’s lone water supply
The Rio Grande here is at its lowest level in decades and there isn't enough water to be drawn for the 15,000 border residents of rural Zapata County in deep South Texas who depend on it as their sole water source, Border Report has learned.
Vallecillo Road Project is still in the planning phase seven years later
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been seven years and the project to connect Mines Road to I-35 is still in the planning phase. It’s known as the Vallecillo Road Project. On Monday, August 1, city council and members associated with the project stressed the importance of getting it off the ground.
City of Laredo Mobile Health Unit keeps on rolling
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -If your child still needs to get a health screening before the start of the school year. The city of Laredo is hosting, for the third time, it’s mobile health clinic on Friday, August 5th. The event will have over 20 health care entities providing free...
New episode of ‘Alz In This Together’ streams this Wednesday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - When it comes to Alzheimer’s disease, there are approximately 11 million caregivers in the U.S. currently caring for a loved one diagnosed with the disease or some form of dementia, many of those in the Laredo area. There are resources available, which is the subject...
Zapata County fire station receives $1.1 million
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s over 60 years old, but now the Zapata fire station is getting a major facelift. The Zapata County Fire department serves nearly 15,000 of its residents. Over $1 million is going to revamp one of Zapata County’s most-used facilities. The current building has outlived its lifecycle and faces plumbing issues, water damage, and has visible structural damage.
TxDOT urges motorists to be on alert for kids
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With thousands of Laredo students heading back to school next week, the Texas Department of Transportation is urging motorists to stay focus on the roads during the back-to-school season. TxDot says the most common cause of crashes in school zones are failure to control speed, distracted...
Mural calls on leaders to ‘Protect Our Water’
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a busy weekend for several Laredoans, who used paint and brushes to make their voices heard. The non-profit, Rio Grande International Study Center along with volunteers, has completed a mural along the Rio Grande. The finished art piece is located at Tres Laredo Park...
Multi-vehicle accident on McPherson sends one to the hospital
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Traffic along McPherson Road was at a standstill for a few minutes after a four-vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday morning. Laredo police were called to the intersection of International Blvd and McPherson shortly after 8 a.m. The cause of the accident is still under investigation,...
Tractor trailer fire reported on I-35
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A tractor trailer fire is causing some traffic congestion on I-35. A viewer sent photos showing a trailer engulfed in flames on the southbound lane of I-35 near exit 9 and 10. A spokesperson for the Laredo Fire Department says the trailer fire has caused a...
Interim city manager shares final thoughts before departure
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo finds itself once again in a situation all too familiar—without a city manager. This after Interim City Manager, Keith Selman, cut short his contracted term of ten months citing personal reasons, which means the city has now had six city managers—either permanent or interim, in the last eight years, since 2014. Each of them leaving within two years, and not fulfilling their contract. So, what will it take for the city to keep its city manager long term? According to Selman, it all comes down to one issue.
Man accused of discharging firearm in central Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man accused of firing shots in a central Laredo neighborhood five months ago is arrested. Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Mario Gutierrez Jr. and charged him with discharging a firearm. The incident happened back in March 11 after midnight when officers received a shots fired call...
Retired LPD officer named TAMIU’s chief of police
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A familiar face will serve as Texas A&M International University (TAMIU)’s chief of police. During Monday, August 1′s city council meeting, Sergeant Cordelia Perez announced her retirement. Perez served with the Laredo Police Department for over 30 years. One of her roles was helping victims of crimes.
Laredo Police gives back to local students
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department and the 911 regional administration are helping students gear up for the upcoming school year. Students filled the Laredo Police Department’s Headquarters Wednesday morning to get first dibs on backpacks filled with school supplies. Parents and students could be seen lining...
