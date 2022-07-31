Slim Shower Chance, Most Places Stay Dry

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo finds itself once again in a situation all too familiar—without a city manager. This after Interim City Manager, Keith Selman, cut short his contracted term of ten months citing personal reasons, which means the city has now had six city managers—either permanent or interim, in the last eight years, since 2014. Each of them leaving within two years, and not fulfilling their contract. So, what will it take for the city to keep its city manager long term? According to Selman, it all comes down to one issue.

