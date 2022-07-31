Bears' Trevis Gipson: Expected to start at defensive end

Woods has "looked lost at times" during training camp and is "probably coming a long a little slower" than the Colts expected, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Keefer also notes that 2021 fourth-round pick Kylen Granson has struggled, leaving Mo Alie-Cox as Indy's only reliable tight end at the moment. Alie-Cox is one of the biggest TEs in the league and has already proven himself as a blocker and red-zone target, but he may not have the agility or route-running skills the team desires for obvious passing situations. Even so, Alie-Cox remains the best redraft bet of the bunch, and he may default into a three-down role if the team's young tight ends don't shape up. Woods is a rookie third-round pick who has Cox beat in terms of height (6-foot-7 vs. 6-foot-5) and speed (4.59-second 40-yard dash time vs. 4.75), while the veteran has the benefit of experience and a much sturdier build (listed at 267 pounds, compared to Woods' 253).

