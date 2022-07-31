ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears' Trevis Gipson: Expected to start at defensive end

CBS Sports
 3 days ago
www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

saturdaytradition.com

Steal of the NFL Draft? Former Michigan State WR turning heads in Vikings camp

After 4 seasons at Michigan State, Jalen Nailor is looking to make an impact at the next level. Nailor originally pledged to Arizona State but decommitted after then-head coach Todd Graham’s firing, ultimately playing for the Spartans. His yards-per-catch total of 19.8 led the B1G in 2020, coming 2nd in the conference in that category with 18.8 YPC in 2021.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Lands new deal with Cards

The Cardinals and Humphries agreed to a three-year, $66.8 million extension Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. This marks Humphries' third contract with team and ensures he'll remain in the desert as Kyler Murray's blindside protector through the 2025 campaign. Humphries has started all 75 of his appearances since the team selected him in the first round of the 2015 Draft.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Colts' Jelani Woods: Struggling early in camp

Woods has "looked lost at times" during training camp and is "probably coming a long a little slower" than the Colts expected, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Keefer also notes that 2021 fourth-round pick Kylen Granson has struggled, leaving Mo Alie-Cox as Indy's only reliable tight end at the moment. Alie-Cox is one of the biggest TEs in the league and has already proven himself as a blocker and red-zone target, but he may not have the agility or route-running skills the team desires for obvious passing situations. Even so, Alie-Cox remains the best redraft bet of the bunch, and he may default into a three-down role if the team's young tight ends don't shape up. Woods is a rookie third-round pick who has Cox beat in terms of height (6-foot-7 vs. 6-foot-5) and speed (4.59-second 40-yard dash time vs. 4.75), while the veteran has the benefit of experience and a much sturdier build (listed at 267 pounds, compared to Woods' 253).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Vikings' Johnny Mundt: Could get looks with Irv Smith out

Mundt is the leading candidate for the top tight end role with Irv Smith sidelined for the preseason and possibly early in the regular season after thumb surgery, and Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said Mundt has untapped potential as a pass catcher, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Mundt...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Foley Fatukasi: Listed as starting defensive end

Fatukasi is listed as the Jaguars' starting defensive end on the team's unofficial depth chart ahead of their first preseason game against the Raiders, James Johnson of USA Today reports. Despite speculation that Fatukasi may be starting at nose tackle while teammate Davon Hamilton would slot in as the starting...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jose Quintana: First start with new team on tap

Quintana is scheduled to start the Cardinals' series finale with the Cubs in St. Louis on Thursday. Quintana will be making his Cardinals debut Thursday after he was acquired from the Pirates on Monday along with reliever Chris Stratton in exchange for right-hander Johan Oviedo and first baseman Malcom Nunez. The Cardinals also added another starting pitcher in Jordan Montgomery prior to Tuesday's deadline, leaving Dakota Hudson most at risk of moving to the bullpen if St. Louis opts to maintain a five-man rotation. Quintana had been solid through his first 20 outings of the season with Pittsburgh, compiling a 3.50 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 103 innings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TheDailyBeast

NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Removed from NFI list

Brown (hamstring) was activated from the non-football injury list Tuesday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Brown can now practice with his Cardinal teammates, after missing the first week of training camp due to a hamstring injury he reportedly suffered during a private workout over the summer. He may be eased into practice with his new team, as there's a high recurrence rate for soft-tissue injuries -- and perhaps even more so for speed-dependent players. Brown has nearly six weeks to ramp up before Arizona's season opener against Kansas City, at which point teammate DeAndre Hopkins will begin serving a six-game suspension.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Marvin Jones: Starting spot secure

Jones is listed as one of Jacksonville's starting wide receivers, John Shipley of SI.com reports. The 32-year-old operated as the Jaguars' No. 1 wideout last year and finished with 73 receptions for 832 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games, so it's not a surprise he'll be a starter again in 2022. The offseason signings of Christian Kirk and Zay Jones should bring more firepower to the aerial attack, which could open things up for QB Trevor Lawrence and Jones, whose 11.4 yards per catch last year was his lowest since his rookie campaign in 2012.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Rehab continues successfully

Haniger (ankle) is 1-for-7 with a home run, three walks and three RBI over his last two rehab games with Triple-A Tacoma. The rehabbing outfielder notably played right field in both games, the first time he's done so in back-to-back minor-league contests. Haniger appears set to be activated from his extended injured list stint Friday as previously reported, barring any unforeseen setbacks in what should be his final couple of games with the Rainiers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Broncos' KJ Hamler: To come off PUP list

The Broncos are expected to activate Hamler (knee) from the active/PUP list Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hamler reportedly is recovering well from a torn left ACL suffered last September, and the Broncos are hopeful his impressive speed won't have diminished. Though the trio of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick appear entrenched atop Denver's wide receiver depth chart, Hamler boasts a skill set that could allow him to thrive as the No. 4 option for new franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' Antonio Williams: Injures knee in practice

Williams appeared to suffer a left knee injury during training camp Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Williams appeared to hurt his left knee while running routes during a 1-on-1 drill and was subsequently seen with the knee wrapped. He didn't return to practice for the remainder of the day. Williams is vying for a roster spot as the Giants' third running back, so missing any amount of time could considerably hurt his chances of making the roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Bills' Marquez Stevenson: Leaves practice early

Stevenson (foot) left practice early Tuesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Stevenson will undergo further evaluation, as the severity of the injury is not yet known. Selected in the sixth round of the 2021 Draft, Stevenson appeared in five games last season, serving as a return man for the Bills.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills' Micah Hyde: Moves past minor injury

Hyde suited up for practice Monday after sitting out Saturday's session with a hip injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. The Bills have a loaded secondary and one of the league's better defenses, but it's the safety tandem of Hyde and Jordan Poyer that makes the engine run, and replacing either at any point in 2022 would be a tricky proposition. It looks like the team dodged a bullet, as Hyde's injury appears to be quickly behind him.
NFL

