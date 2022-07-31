Bears' Trevis Gipson: Expected to start at defensive end

www.cbssports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
CBS Sports
Tom Brady escapes punishment in Dolphins scandal: Here's why the NFL won't penalize the QB for tampering
The NFL released its investigative report into the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday and although Tom Brady was a key figure in the report, he won't be facing any punishment for the role he played. The NFL. told multiple media outlets that Brady won't be facing any penalty. There had been...
saturdaytradition.com
Steal of the NFL Draft? Former Michigan State WR turning heads in Vikings camp
After 4 seasons at Michigan State, Jalen Nailor is looking to make an impact at the next level. Nailor originally pledged to Arizona State but decommitted after then-head coach Todd Graham’s firing, ultimately playing for the Spartans. His yards-per-catch total of 19.8 led the B1G in 2020, coming 2nd in the conference in that category with 18.8 YPC in 2021.
Observations: T.J. Hockenson Welcomes Aidan Hutchinson to NFL
The pads came on, and the hits were felt by several member of the defense on Monday morning.
Canes coaches dish on veteran additions at WR, CB and looming battles. And personnel notes
A six-pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Wednesday night, less than 48 hours from the start of camp:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Deshaun Watson's suspension drama might not be over: QB's ban could get lengthened if NFL decides to appeal
After more than a month of waiting, Deshaun Watson finally found out his fate on Monday. The Browns quarterback has been hit with a six-game suspension, but just because he now knows the length of his punishment doesn't mean the situation is over. There's a chance that the length of...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Lands new deal with Cards
The Cardinals and Humphries agreed to a three-year, $66.8 million extension Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. This marks Humphries' third contract with team and ensures he'll remain in the desert as Kyler Murray's blindside protector through the 2025 campaign. Humphries has started all 75 of his appearances since the team selected him in the first round of the 2015 Draft.
CBS Sports
Colts' Jelani Woods: Struggling early in camp
Woods has "looked lost at times" during training camp and is "probably coming a long a little slower" than the Colts expected, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Keefer also notes that 2021 fourth-round pick Kylen Granson has struggled, leaving Mo Alie-Cox as Indy's only reliable tight end at the moment. Alie-Cox is one of the biggest TEs in the league and has already proven himself as a blocker and red-zone target, but he may not have the agility or route-running skills the team desires for obvious passing situations. Even so, Alie-Cox remains the best redraft bet of the bunch, and he may default into a three-down role if the team's young tight ends don't shape up. Woods is a rookie third-round pick who has Cox beat in terms of height (6-foot-7 vs. 6-foot-5) and speed (4.59-second 40-yard dash time vs. 4.75), while the veteran has the benefit of experience and a much sturdier build (listed at 267 pounds, compared to Woods' 253).
CBS Sports
Vikings' Johnny Mundt: Could get looks with Irv Smith out
Mundt is the leading candidate for the top tight end role with Irv Smith sidelined for the preseason and possibly early in the regular season after thumb surgery, and Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said Mundt has untapped potential as a pass catcher, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Mundt...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Foley Fatukasi: Listed as starting defensive end
Fatukasi is listed as the Jaguars' starting defensive end on the team's unofficial depth chart ahead of their first preseason game against the Raiders, James Johnson of USA Today reports. Despite speculation that Fatukasi may be starting at nose tackle while teammate Davon Hamilton would slot in as the starting...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jose Quintana: First start with new team on tap
Quintana is scheduled to start the Cardinals' series finale with the Cubs in St. Louis on Thursday. Quintana will be making his Cardinals debut Thursday after he was acquired from the Pirates on Monday along with reliever Chris Stratton in exchange for right-hander Johan Oviedo and first baseman Malcom Nunez. The Cardinals also added another starting pitcher in Jordan Montgomery prior to Tuesday's deadline, leaving Dakota Hudson most at risk of moving to the bullpen if St. Louis opts to maintain a five-man rotation. Quintana had been solid through his first 20 outings of the season with Pittsburgh, compiling a 3.50 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 103 innings.
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Removed from NFI list
Brown (hamstring) was activated from the non-football injury list Tuesday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Brown can now practice with his Cardinal teammates, after missing the first week of training camp due to a hamstring injury he reportedly suffered during a private workout over the summer. He may be eased into practice with his new team, as there's a high recurrence rate for soft-tissue injuries -- and perhaps even more so for speed-dependent players. Brown has nearly six weeks to ramp up before Arizona's season opener against Kansas City, at which point teammate DeAndre Hopkins will begin serving a six-game suspension.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Marvin Jones: Starting spot secure
Jones is listed as one of Jacksonville's starting wide receivers, John Shipley of SI.com reports. The 32-year-old operated as the Jaguars' No. 1 wideout last year and finished with 73 receptions for 832 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games, so it's not a surprise he'll be a starter again in 2022. The offseason signings of Christian Kirk and Zay Jones should bring more firepower to the aerial attack, which could open things up for QB Trevor Lawrence and Jones, whose 11.4 yards per catch last year was his lowest since his rookie campaign in 2012.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Rehab continues successfully
Haniger (ankle) is 1-for-7 with a home run, three walks and three RBI over his last two rehab games with Triple-A Tacoma. The rehabbing outfielder notably played right field in both games, the first time he's done so in back-to-back minor-league contests. Haniger appears set to be activated from his extended injured list stint Friday as previously reported, barring any unforeseen setbacks in what should be his final couple of games with the Rainiers.
CBS Sports
Vikings 2022 training camp observations: Kevin O'Connell's effect, Kellen Mond at No. 2 QB and more
EAGAN, Minn. -- The sun was out in full force on Monday, as the Vikings began their first full week of training camp practice. It was a perfect template for the thousands of fans on hand at TCO Performance Center, giving local faithful a brightly lit look at the keys to Minnesota's 2022 season, both old and new.
CBS Sports
Broncos' KJ Hamler: To come off PUP list
The Broncos are expected to activate Hamler (knee) from the active/PUP list Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hamler reportedly is recovering well from a torn left ACL suffered last September, and the Broncos are hopeful his impressive speed won't have diminished. Though the trio of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick appear entrenched atop Denver's wide receiver depth chart, Hamler boasts a skill set that could allow him to thrive as the No. 4 option for new franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.
Lions WR Quintez Cephus exits with apparent leg injury
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus sustained an apparent left leg injury and exited practice on Tuesday. Cephus found himself
CBS Sports
Giants' Antonio Williams: Injures knee in practice
Williams appeared to suffer a left knee injury during training camp Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Williams appeared to hurt his left knee while running routes during a 1-on-1 drill and was subsequently seen with the knee wrapped. He didn't return to practice for the remainder of the day. Williams is vying for a roster spot as the Giants' third running back, so missing any amount of time could considerably hurt his chances of making the roster.
CBS Sports
Bills' Marquez Stevenson: Leaves practice early
Stevenson (foot) left practice early Tuesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Stevenson will undergo further evaluation, as the severity of the injury is not yet known. Selected in the sixth round of the 2021 Draft, Stevenson appeared in five games last season, serving as a return man for the Bills.
CBS Sports
Bills' Micah Hyde: Moves past minor injury
Hyde suited up for practice Monday after sitting out Saturday's session with a hip injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. The Bills have a loaded secondary and one of the league's better defenses, but it's the safety tandem of Hyde and Jordan Poyer that makes the engine run, and replacing either at any point in 2022 would be a tricky proposition. It looks like the team dodged a bullet, as Hyde's injury appears to be quickly behind him.
Comments / 0