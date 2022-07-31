Dangerous waters, going viral for the wrong reasons, soccer history and more: ICYMI

Happy Monday, everyone, or as happy as a Monday can get. We’re starting off a new month and launching into the hottest month of the year – so let’s look at the hottest stories we’ve got.

We begin every week by taking stock of some of the biggest stories you may have missed. Last week, we covered the arrival on our shores of a strange group of invaders – a Portuguese man o’ war, sighted at Horseneck Beach that closed the surf to swimmers for the day. We also followed the viral story of a Tiverton restaurant that learned the hard way that the customer is always right, especially when they're outraged at an anti-Semitic image you posted to Facebook. There was also a look back at Fall River's history as the place where world-class soccer took flight, a potential new ownership for a favorite old restaurant, and much more. Catch up on the top stories here.

This week marks the 130th anniversary of Fall River’s most famous unsolved crime, the Borden murders. And as every year, those with a taste for the macabre will delight true-crime fans by marking the occasion with re-enactments, book readings, lectures and even ax-shaped cookies. Get in on the fun right here.

And here's hoping for a sunny day to sweep the clouds away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, as Fall River honors a hometown legend. Portuguese American composer Joe Raposo will be honored at the Heritage State Park visitors center for his contributions to the great American songbook and American pop culture. Learn more about his life here.

