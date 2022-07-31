ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Dangerous waters, going viral for the wrong reasons, soccer history and more: ICYMI

By The Herald News
 3 days ago

Happy Monday, everyone, or as happy as a Monday can get. We’re starting off a new month and launching into the hottest month of the year – so let’s look at the hottest stories we’ve got.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQjnQ_0gzpVYQe00

We begin every week by taking stock of some of the biggest stories you may have missed. Last week, we covered the arrival on our shores of a strange group of invaders – a Portuguese man o’ war, sighted at Horseneck Beach that closed the surf to swimmers for the day. We also followed the viral story of a Tiverton restaurant that learned the hard way that the customer is always right, especially when they're outraged at an anti-Semitic image you posted to Facebook. There was also a look back at Fall River's history as the place where world-class soccer took flight, a potential new ownership for a favorite old restaurant, and much more. Catch up on the top stories here.

This week marks the 130th anniversary of Fall River’s most famous unsolved crime, the Borden murders. And as every year, those with a taste for the macabre will delight true-crime fans by marking the occasion with re-enactments, book readings, lectures and even ax-shaped cookies. Get in on the fun right here.

And here's hoping for a sunny day to sweep the clouds away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, as Fall River honors a hometown legend. Portuguese American composer Joe Raposo will be honored at the Heritage State Park visitors center for his contributions to the great American songbook and American pop culture. Learn more about his life here.

Join us

Check out all these stories and more at HeraldNews.com.

ABC6.com

New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
FUN 107

Look Up! Fearless Paratroopers Fill Rhode Island Skies This Saturday

If you're driving through South County, Rhode Island, this weekend and see hundreds of paratroopers dropping from the skies, it's not a military invasion. It's the long-awaited return of Rhode Island Leapfest, hosted by the Rhode Island National Guard. Never heard of Leapfest? Well, it is an annual international competition...
EXETER, RI
FUN 107

The Garbage Collectors of New Bedford Don’t Get Enough Respect

To all the garbage collectors of the SouthCoast, particularly New Bedford, I raise a beer for you. There are two types of people in the world: those who get mad or stressed out when stuck behind a garbage truck and those who understand that it's not an easy job. When I moved to the city a couple of years ago, I would always be in the wrong place at the wrong time on trash collection day. I could be one block away from my house, just about home-free, and then turn the corner and find myself waiting behind a disposal truck.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Attorney Garabedian calls for investigation into Fr. Eric Silva following reassignment

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Attorney Mitchell Garabedian, who represents victims of clergy abuse, is calling for an investigation into Fr. Eric Silva. Silva was re-assigned to St. Thomas More in Narragansett following alleged inappropriate questions toward religious students during confessionals during his time as priest at St. Luke’s Church in Barrington.
Turnto10.com

Warwick celebrates National Night Out at Rocky Point State Park

(WJAR) — Warwick was one of many cities across the nation inviting the community to get together in a special event titled "National Night Out," which promotes police-community partnerships. The event is held annually on the first Tuesday of August to strengthen the bond between police and community members.
WARWICK, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

A Rhode Island restaurant staycation

Inflation. Gas and airline ticket prices. Threat of Covid. Time to stay close to home. Need to do something to break the monotony, something we all enjoy. We decided to make a list of our favorite Rhode Island restaurants – more particularly, the menu items at our favorite restaurants – and try to visit them all within the next month.
WARWICK, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston man caught up in questionable money-making ventures

Joseph Tutalo was amazed by the magic money-making machine demonstrated before him. Little did he know that he was being scammed and would spend the next couple years engaged in court proceedings trying to recoup $14,900. Joseph was the son of John Tutalo and Elvira (Scialo). He had grown up...
JOHNSTON, RI
iheart.com

Another Heat Wave- Drought Continues

Hot summer weather is returning to the Providence area as we have turned the calendars to August. The National Weather Service says the heat index will be up to triple digits on Thursday. There is a chance for an official heat wave this week, with actual high temperatures around 90...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

Sign of the Times: Development, Environment Clash in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. — The Pawtuxet River Trail, which cuts through private property on Post Road, has been in use for decades, but the developers of a once-rejected trades contractor storage project are now “holding the trail as ransom” to get their project approved, at least according to a group of concerned residents.
WARWICK, RI
Valley Breeze

McKee, Grebien: Riverfront project part of wider plan

PAWTUCKET – The coming new soccer stadium and associated development on the Pawtucket riverfront is part of wider plan for the state to invest in Rhode Island communities and trust the leaders of those communities to know what’s best for their needs, said Gov. Dan McKee on Monday.
PAWTUCKET, RI
