ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Deshaun Watson speaks out as discipline decision expected Monday

By Laura Morrison, Peggy Gallek, Darcie Loreno, Ed Gallek, Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

**Related Video Above: NFL decision on Deshaun Watson may come any day — Here’s what we know

CLEVELAND (WJW) —  Sources confirm to the FOX 8 I-Team that a decision is expected Monday on whether or not Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended.

It’s been a month since Watson’s disciplinary hearing was held in front of the hearing officer, former Federal Judge Sue. L. Robinson.

Robinson is expected to decide if Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and if he did, should he be suspended.

Watson and the NFL Players Association released a joint statement Sunday night that read in part: “Regardless of [Robinson’s] decision, Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same.” They said they have cooperated with the inquiry and that the process has been legitimate.

Deshaun Watson: How the investigation unfolded

Once the decision is announced, both sides can decide if they want to appeal her decision.

Twenty-four women sued Watson claiming sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Watson settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits last month. Details of the settlements are confidential.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HEwXC_0gzpVD8d00
FILE – Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson runs on the field during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. Cleveland’s controversial quarterback is on the field Wednesday, July 27, 2022, as the Browns opened training camp still not knowing if Watson will be suspended by the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy.(AP Photo/David Richard, File)

About half of the women, who have filed lawsuits, spoke to league investigators. Watson also spent several days talking to NFL investigators.

Watson and his attorneys have said he cooperated fully with investigators. Watson has maintained the allegations made against him were false.

He faces no criminal charges.

Ten women filed criminal reports against him. Nine of the cases were presented to a Harris County Grand Jury. One case was presented to a grand jury in Brazoria County. Both grand juries declined to indict Watson on any criminal charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#American Football#Sports#Federal#Nfl Players Association#Nflpa#Cleveland Browns
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
CLEVELAND, OH
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Cleveland, OH
ClutchPoints

The real reason Browns QB Deshaun Watson was only suspended 6 games

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games in relation to the violations he made against the NFL’s personal conduct policy, much to the chagrin of countless people. Reactions to the ruling have been sharp, as not a few people are unhappy about the perceived lack of gravity of the punishment handed to Watson, considering the allegations and the volume of which.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision

Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

2 killed in deadly weekend in Akron

AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Coroner is investigating two homicides that took place over the weekend in Akron. On Saturday afternoon, at about 3:15 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said police were called to the 200 block of Wildwood Avenue where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso. The 36-year-old was in the driveway of the home.
AKRON, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama

Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The US Sun

Is Deshaun Watson banned from playing in the NFL this season?

DESHAUN WATSON has been suspended for six NFL games. The Cleveland Browns quarterback learned his fate on Monday morning. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news on Monday morning. Judge Sue Robinson recommended the discipline and determined Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy. The retired judge was tasked with...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To The Deshaun Watson News

With Sue L. Robinson's decision on Monday, its official; Baker Mayfield won't be facing the man the Browns brought in to replace him in Week 1. At the Panthers post-practice media session, Mayfield was asked about Deshaun Watson's suspension and the potential of playing against a Jacoby Brissett-led Cleveland team.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Former Alabama Football Star Was Reportedly Arrested

A former Alabama football player and NFL linebacker was reportedly arrested over the weekend. Former NFL Draft first round pick Rolando McClain was reportedly arrested on July 30. WAFF first reported the news. "According to the Moulton Police Department, Rolando McClain was pulled over on Highway 157 for speeding. When...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy