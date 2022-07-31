Publisher seeking historic photos of Madison for pictorial book: People asked to send photos from 1800-1939

www.veronapress.com
Janesville tattoo shop inks pro-choice designs on 100 customers for nationwide fundraiser
Janesville, Wis. – The fight for abortion access has taken on many stages, courtrooms, capitol steps and on Sunday a tattoo shop in Janesville. Tattoo Obscura was one of 150 shops in 40 states across the country participating in the ‘My Body, My Choice’ flash fundraiser. Customers...
Unexpected Rural Wisconsin Hotel Might Be The Getaway Of Your Dreams
I was somewhat shocked when I stumbled across this hotel in Wisconsin. Not necessarily a "bad" shocked but definitely surprised. But, before jumping straight into the fantasy suites (and there are a lot of them), this isn't just a getaway for adults. There are family-focused rooms on the property as well as a giant plane to tour. This is Don Q Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.
“This is clearly an attempt to suppress the vote.” Vandal steals signs from Black men’s health clinic serving as in-person absentee voting site
Aaron Perry was very excited that his Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association Men’s Health & Education Center, located on Madison’s west side adjacent to JP Hair Design, Madison’s largest Black barbershop, was hosting in-person absentee voting for the Aug. 9 primary elections. It was a unique opportunity for the hundreds of Black men who come to his center and to JP’s Hair Design every day to get involved in the political process.
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
nbc15.com
Henry Vilas Zoo reveals name of baby orangutan
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the newest additions to the Henry Vilas Zoo officially has a name. The zoo posted on Facebook that its baby orangutan has been named Menjadi, which means “to come into being” in Malay. Staff explained that Malay is spoken in countries in Asia, including Indonesia, Brunei and Malaysia.
spectrumnews1.com
Everyday Hero: Paramedic performs 'good deed' by mowing patient's lawn
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A picture featuring a Dane County paramedic performing an act of kindness is gaining lots of social media attention. A bystander snapped the photo of Sun Prairie EMS paramedic Tim Jacobson supporting a worried patient after they had refused transport for a bad fall. “The...
captimes.com
Former Zippy Lube changing to coffee, doughnut and fried chicken spot
The north side will soon have a new place to fuel up. Zippy Lube Coffee, Donuts & Fried Chicken plans to have its soft opening in early September, located in a former Zippy Lube service station at 2013 N. Sherman Ave. The idea combines a famous farmer’s market recipe for...
nbc15.com
‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign works to help pets find loving homes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After helping many pets find their furrever homes last year, Clear the Shelters month is bark and better than ever!. The month-long partnership between shelters across the country and NBC stations is helping to find homes for pets in need. Clear The Shelters is encouraging those...
AtwoodFest returns to Madison for a full weekend after two years away, celebrates 40 years
MADISON, WIS. — The popular music festival on Madison’s east side Atwoodfest returned for a two-day festival after missing the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Vickerman said the time apart made it all the more exciting this year. “This is basically the official party of the SASY neighborhood,” said Vickerman. He was volunteering at the event...
experiencewisconsinmag.com
What’s Happening at the 2022 Walworth County Fair
This Labor Day weekend, head over to Wisconsin’s largest county fair for six days of fun and food at the Walworth County Fair! The fair is happening Aug. 31 – Sept. 5 in Elkhorn and has a jam-packed schedule that includes: concerts, monster trucks, a demo derby and more.
CBS 58
Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
Madison police to give away 100 free Hyundai steering wheel locks at National Night Out event
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department will hand out 100 free steering wheel locks to residents who drive certain Hyundai vehicles that have become top targets for thieves. Drivers will be able to get the locks at the police department’s annual National Night Out event at Warner Park Wednesday evening. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis....
nbc15.com
Milton family welcomes Ukrainian family into their home
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Ukrainian family now calls Milton their home after a long journey escaping their war-torn home country. Gretchen Kingsley and her husband adopted two daughters from Ukraine in 2016. Their girls kept in touch with people in their birth country who needed to flee after the Russian invasion began.
veronapress.com
Council in brief: Woods at Cathedral Point phase 4 development agreement approved
City of Verona staff and the city attorney previously worked with the developer of the Woods at Cathedral Point in preparation of a developer agreement. Phase 4 will include 28 lots. On July 11, the Common Council unanimously approved the developer’s agreement with Veridian Homes for phase 4 of the...
nbc15.com
F-16 flyover scheduled during CrossFit Games in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games begin Wednesday in Madison and a special flyover is planned this week to celebrate, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs (DMA) said. The DMA said the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard is doing a low level fly-over...
Call for Action: Dozens of customers complain of contractor’s work
MADISON, Wis. — When a company wrongs its customers, who is there to hold them accountable?. We asked that question of our Call for Action team after it received dozens of complaints from consumers who said a contractor used three different companies to promise work that was never finished or wasn’t finished right.
Wisconsin Business Robbed By Two People, Did One Forget Her Pants?
Why, in an era of technology a swipe or click away, are people still choosing to steal from businesses? Business owners are obviously going to protect their property with some sort of security system. I was shocked when I learned only 21% of businesses have "active monitored alarm systems," according to Berg Insights.
Crushed Memories Are Found In Once Popular Rockford Area Mall
Inside the abandoned Machesney Park Mall is a total disaster. When I was in college, I met some new friends from the Rockford area. I would drive in from the suburbs to hang out with them during breaks from school. They lived near Machesney Park Mall. We would go there quite a bit because it was a happening place to spend time. One of my buddies actually worked at the movie theater inside the mall so we would check out a lot of flicks for free.
Dane County residents indicted by federal grand jury over gun purchase
MADISON, Wis. — A pair of Dane County residents were indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on charges related to a firearm purchase. Taylor Kratochwill-Loomis, 21, of DeForest is charged with two counts of making false statements, and Deontrae McIntosh, 18, of Sun Prairie is charged with two counts of causing her to make false statements.
