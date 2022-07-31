ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

AtwoodFest returns to Madison for a full weekend after two years away, celebrates 40 years

By Kathryn Merck
 3 days ago

MADISON, WIS. — The popular music festival on Madison’s east side Atwoodfest returned for a two-day festival after missing the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Vickerman said the time apart made it all the more exciting this year.

“This is basically the official party of the SASY neighborhood,” said Vickerman. He was volunteering at the event selling alcohol with Jackie Meacham.

“I love this festival,” said Meacham. “It brings out everybody’s best..”

At the festival, people were able to sit and enjoy music from Madison artists, support local shops, and have some food at a few of Atwood’s favorite spots.

Dashelito’s Enterprises had a booth and was giving out free samples of their hot sauces at the event.

“I’ve been going to this festival since I was a baby,” said Jo Trondson with Dashelito’s. ” I’ve been at this stand for a lot of it. It’s really special.”

“This is the first two-day festival since 2019,” said Vickerman.  “There’s a lot of energy. listening to the music, visiting the vendors,  just having a great time.”

“I don’t think it gets much better than the community that we’re right here with,” said Meacham.

This year marked the 40-year Anniversary of AtwoodFest. In its 40 years, Atwoodfest has raised funds for the Goodman Center, the SASY Neighborhood Association, the Barrymore Theatre and the Wilmar Neighborhood Center.

