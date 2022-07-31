Buccaneers don’t need to call free agent at key position

thepewterplank.com
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight InflationBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Crushing Injury News
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received crushing injury news early on in training camp, as standout offensive lineman Ryan Jensen went down with what is believed to be a significant injury. Jensen, one of the Buccaneers' most important offensive players, is expected to miss multiple months with an apparent knee injury.
Odell Beckham Jr’s 3-word response to Sean McVay’s recruiting message
The Los Angeles Rams have begun their road to repeat following the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory last season. It has been a fairly eventful offseason for the franchise which included landing Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson, and a few others. However, one notable missing player from the championship roster is Odell Beckham Jr. Rams’ Coach Sean McVay sent a message to the star wide receiver to which OBJ recently chimed back in on via Twitter:
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says Monday's practice was hardest of his career
JuJu Smith-Schuster got a taste of what it means to be a member of the Kansas City Chiefs during the team’s first padded practice on Monday. Andy Reid is notorious for having one of the league’s toughest training camps. He follows the NFL’s guidelines, but he still pushes the tempo and pushes his guys to get the most out of every second of practice. He also wants his players in the best possible shape for the season, so that when the time comes, his team can physically impose their will on their opponents.
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles is right about Scotty Miller
A lot of fans would be extremely happy to see the Buccaneers keep Scotty Miller at receiver for the 2022 season. Todd Bowles has the right idea. Scotty Miller is one of the biggest fan favorites on the Buccaneers right now. Something about one of the best moments in franchise history has a way of elevating a player to a higher standard amongst the fanbase.
Bad camp luck could have Buccaneers without another veteran
It is never a sight that anyone wants to see, but it looks like the Buccaneers could be without another veteran after more bad practice luck. Breshad Perriman is far from a lock to make the roster for the Buccaneers. Tampa already has a very deep room of receivers competing for the last two or three spots on the depth chart, and while Perriman has the talent, frame, and speed to be a great depth receiver for the Bucs, his age relative to some of his counterparts made his odds a bit longer.
Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
ESPN analyst calls out Browns for their absurd Deshaun Watson statement
ESPN analyst Field Yates called out the Cleveland Browns for their statement saying that quarterback Deshaun Watson is remorseful following his recommended suspension. On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson reached a decision regarding a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Robinson concluded that Watson should receive a six-game suspension without pay, but did not mention any fine.
Tough start to camp could predict a grim future for Buccaneers
Despite the plethora of talent currently residing on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, even the greatest of teams have been dismantled by injuries, and the Bucs are certainly no exception. Bucs fans know just how much injuries can impact a team. Last season, QB Tom Brady was forced to play with...
Bucs coach Todd Bowles admonishes team for not staying mentally focused in the heat
TAMPA ― Following an extraordinarily hot practice Tuesday, with little breeze or cloud cover and a heat index of 101 degrees, Todd Bowles addressed his team about a possible lack of mental toughness. The Bucs’ new head coach is running a very tough, competitive training camp, pitting the starting...
Ross to blame but Flores keeps damaging Dolphins. And cap, QB, draft fallout of discipline
A six-pack of thoughts, notes and reaction in the wake of the NFL docking the Dolphins a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick, and disciplining Stephen Ross and Bruce Beal for tampering twice with Tom Brady and once with Sean Payton:
Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56
Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
NFL owes Buccaneers rival and league an explanation
While the Buccaneers can be happy at not having the face Calvin Ridley this season, the reasoning should pose some questions. While the Deshaun Watson news is a little shocking, the piece of this story that is far more difficult to believe is how the NFL handled Buccaneers rival Calvin Ridley by comparison.
Minnesota Vikings Rookie Andrew Booth Jr. Making An Impression At Training Camp
Minnesota Vikings rookie Andrew Booth Jr. has left quite the impression after the first week of training camp. Booth was selected in the second-round (42nd pick) in the 2022 NFL Draft . The Vikings made a few trades to acquire this pick before drafting him. They first traded the 34th pick to Green Bay for the 53rd and 59th picks. Minnesota then traded the 53rd, 77th, and 192nd picks to the Colts for the 42nd and 122nd picks. With the Minnesota Vikings starting their second week of training camp, let’s see what the rookie has done to leave this impression on the team.
Buccaneers Announce Official Tristan Wirfs Injury Update
A scary moment unfolded at Buccaneers training camp this Tuesday morning when offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs was carted off the practice field. Fortunately, it's not a serious injury; or an injury at all, for that matter. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said during an appearance on NFL Network that Wirfs...
Packers Two-Deep Depth Chart Through Week 1 of Training Camp
The first five practices of training camp have gotten the Green Bay Packers ready for the defining part of the summer. On Tuesday, the team will go through its first full-pads practice of camp. Now is when those big battles of camp will start to crystallize. Can this offensive lineman...
Buccaneers need to be wary of young player hype to avoid disappointment
As nice as it would be to see Buccaneers wide receiver Jaelon Darden break out during 2022, this is going to be hard to accomplish. It is happening again. The Jaelon Darden hype with the Buccaneers built to a remarkable level last season before crashing down in a disappointing rookie season.
Bad practice does not define Buccaneers quarterback
While Kyle Trask had a day to forget during training camp for the Buccaneers, this one practice is not the fuel that some think it is. Before we get too deep into today, this site is far from a deep supporter of Kyle Trask as the future star quarterback of the Buccaneers.
Saints player actively helping Buccaneers ahead of 2022
Teams like the Buccaneers love it when their opponents work against themselves. That looks like what is happening with the Saints. It is fair to say at this point that the Buccaneers would like every advantage they can get when playing against the Saints. New Orleans owns this matchup outside...
