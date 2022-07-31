Gannett still struggling with newsroom diversity, disclosures show

newjerseyglobe.com
5 immediate actions to fix New Jersey (Opinion)
We know that according to United Van Lines, most New Jersey moves are out of the state and not into the Garden State. People leave for a variety of reasons, costs, family, job, and retirement. It's telling that so many people leave NJ to retire. Let's face it, living in...
insidernj.com
What’s the Matter with Kan… er, New Jersey???
If it happens in Kansas, it reverberates in New Jersey. Well, not normally, but maybe today it does. It sure didn’t take much time for Democrats in Washington and in the Garden State to crow about voters in Kansas strongly supporting abortion rights on Tuesday. “Kansas is proof. Americans...
NJ Superior Court Orders State To Pay Millions To Atlantic County
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson took the state of New Jersey to court and won a big judicial verdict. New Jersey Superior Court Judge Michael Blee has awarded significant damages to the County of Atlantic over the Payment in lieu of Taxes (PILOT) state legislation. As a result of Blee’s...
Christie appointee: Taxes are too high and New Jersey is embracing a ‘culture of death’ | Opinion
New Jersey needs a wake-up call. First, it is too expensive to do business and live in New Jersey. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
A plan moves forward to change NJ’s worst-in-the-nation business climate
Right now New Jersey has the highest corporate tax rate in the nation, 11.5%. A Garden State lawmaker is pushing a plan to dramatically change the situation. Assemblyman Chris DePhillips, R-Bergen, said because the corporate business tax is so high families, businesses and jobs are leaving our state. “We need...
New Jersey Globe
Gustafson loans campaign $100k, a major boost to her fundraising
Claire Gustafson, the Republican nominee for New Jersey’s 1st congressional district, announced today that she has loaned her campaign $100,000, a significant addition to the $38,650 she has raised so far from donors. “Between our data and anecdotal evidence that Democrats have numbers very similar to our numbers we...
beckersspine.com
3 New Jersey orthopedic groups merge, form Ortho East
Three orthopedic groups have merged to form Ortho East, they announced Aug. 2. University Spine Center, Academy Orthopaedics and High Mountain Orthopedics, are all in Wayne, N.J., and will offer more niche specialties in New York and New Jersey. Services include sports medicine, imaging, joint replacement and spine and trauma...
This video changed my mind: Jersey City councilwoman has to go (Opinion)
It’s been one hell of a summer for newly elected Jersey City councilwoman Amy DeGise. In July she took heat with calls for her resignation after she hit a bicyclist who ran a red light then fled the scene. She didn’t turn herself in for the hit-and-run until six hours later.
New Jersey outdoor dining extended till November 2024
The bill that allowed outdoor dining originally was set to expire November 30, but this new bill extends that time to the end of November 2024.
Phil Murphy Wants New Jersey Teachers and Schools to Maintain Secret Blacklist of Problem Children
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wants New Jersey teachers to make a...
Population boom: The fastest growing cities and towns in NJ
TRENTON – Five of the nine towns in New Jersey that added the most residents between the 2020 Census and mid-2021 are in Ocean County, and another three are also in South Jersey, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau makes annual estimates of the population of...
CarePoint Health and Rothman Orthopaedics strengthen partrnership
CarePoint Health and Rothman Orthopaedic Institute first announced their orthopedic partnership in March 2021. The leadership teams have now announced a 10-year partnership to provide orthopedic care. This commitment exemplifies the priority of both organizations to create a world-class comprehensive orthopedic service line at Hoboken University Medical Center and Christ Hospital in Jersey City to serve the patients in Hudson County and beyond.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul urges judges, DAs to take bail changes into account
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's public responses to questions surrounding the state's bail laws can be boiled down to two key concerns: Judges and district attorneys need to read and implement the changes that are in effect, and ending cash bail requirements for numerous criminal charges is not the sole reason behind crime.
Here’s how much home prices have changed this year in each N.J. county
The frenzied real estate market of the past two years is supposed to mellow out this year. Gains in home prices are expected to slow to single digit increases after two years of double-digit growth. Home prices in New Jersey rose 12% in 2020 and another 15% in 2021, according...
Blood? Ketchup? NJ company caught red-handed after waterway turns strange color
EVESHAM — The state Department of Environmental Protection has cracked the case of how a portion of the Pennsauken Creek in Evesham turned red Tuesday. The Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority began an investigation trying to find the source of the discoloration after it was first spotted around 7 a.m. by staff at the Woodstream Waste Water Treatment Plant.
nystateofpolitics.com
2 polls show Hochul leading Zeldin, but also voter dissatisfaction in New York
Two polls released Tuesday morning show New York Gov. Kathy Hochul with comfortable leads over her Republican rival, Rep. Lee Zeldin, as attention turns to the November general election matchup. But the surveys also show New York voters' discontent with the direction of the country and state as well as...
Have you been ripped off by E-ZPass in NJ? (Opinion)
Spent the morning talking about E-ZPass as we hear the report that some drivers may have been charged $9 for a $1.25 toll crossing the Delaware River from NJ into PA. It got me thinking that this could be happening more than reported. How many of us are checking our...
It was once the largest nursing home in N.J., now just 15 residents remain in a facility soon to close
Time is running out for Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center in Andover. A week before its federal funding is to be terminated on Aug. 15 over shocking allegations of neglectful care, the facility has told its 250 employees in formal layoff notices that the facility will close on Monday, Aug. 8.
In fight against invasive plants, strike team stepped up when New Jersey wouldn’t
After New Jersey officials failed to implement plans to fight invasive plants, an independent strike team took on the job. The post In fight against invasive plants, strike team stepped up when New Jersey wouldn’t appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Iconic NJ bowling alley may be demolished soon
I’ve said it before. The landscape of New Jersey is probably not the one you remember from your childhood. And if your childhood was set in Warren County it’s looking like it will change again. QuickChek is the wildly popular convenience chain that now boasts 160 New Jersey...
