ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Officials: Film industry brings in $855 million to New Mexico in fiscal 2022

By KRWG
krwg.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.krwg.org

Comments / 0

Related
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: Sandia Peak Tramway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd Kurtz hops on board the largest tourist attraction in Albuquerque. The Sandia Peak Tramway has operated since the 1960s. It's the longest aerial tramway in North America.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
errorsofenchantment.com

New Mexico’s pitiful workforce participation rate…updated

The Albuquerque Journal is one of the few media outlets to have caught on to the fact which we’ve been discussing for years, that New Mexico’s workforce participation rate is terrible…and, it got much worse during COVID. The Journal and its sources cited an increase in New Mexicans on SSDI or “disability.”
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Creators of “Cobra Kai” produce new series filming in Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  The New Mexico Film Office has announced the Netflix series, “Obliterated,” is filming in and around Albuquerque. The series began filming in July and will continue through October. The creators of the Netflix series, “Cobra Kai,” will serve as directors and executive producers of the new series. ‘Obliterated’ will be an action-comedy […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former New Mexico cannabis director joins private firm, raising ethics debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After spending less than a year developing and executing the state’s cannabis rules, New Mexico’s former Cannabis Control Division director is taking her talents to a private cannabis firm. A powerhouse consultant agency, “Weeds” has hired Kristen Thomson, leading some to debate about the ethics of the move. Thomson was appointed to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
95.5 KLAQ

Two of the Weirdest US Museums Are Located In Texas & New Mexico

Who doesn't love museums? Especially if they're about the weird & wild stuff in the world. I did an article on some of the craziest & most unique museums you can visit in Texas, like the Border Patrol Museum that is EXCLUSIVE to El Paso. If you've never been to the Border Patrol Museum, here's a quick look inside.
TEXAS STATE
Source New Mexico

New Mexico plans to create searchable logs of prison mail

Letters written and received by people incarcerated in New Mexico prisons will soon be part of a database expanding mail surveillance in the state’s correctional facilities. The New Mexico Corrections Department is buying equipment from Florida-based company Securus Technologies and installing it at each prison. Adult Prisons Division Director...
POLITICS
krwg.org

New Mexico launches fund to train new police officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has established a new fund that will be dedicated to helping small law enforcement agencies statewide with the training of new police officers. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other officials gathered in Albuquerque on Tuesday to announce the fund. With an initial investment of $800,000 through the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, the fund will help agencies with the costs of certifying and equipping new officers. The funding is expected to support training for 80 new officers. State officials are hopeful the program will help address the shortfall in police officers around New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Industry#Nbc Universal#Amc#Linus Business#Business Industry#Focus Film Vengeance
errorsofenchantment.com

Opinion piece: Government boondoggles shouldn’t be New Mexico way

This article first appeared in the Las Cruces Sun News on Sunday, July 31, 2022. New Mexico is always ranked among the “poor” states in the United States. But, as anyone who lives here or has taken stock of New Mexico’s abundant natural and cultural resources can tell you, we have no business being “poor.”
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

Virgin Galactic to build astronaut campus and training facility in New Mexico

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. — Virgin Galactic has announced they will move forward with building a new astronaut campus and training facility in Sierra County. The facility will include training facilities, accommodations, tailored experiences, an observatory, wellness center and dining options. The facility will only be available to future astronauts of Virgin Galactic and three of their guests.
SIERRA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico receives over $6 million for workforce training

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some federal money is coming to New Mexico and will help with job training programs. The North Central New Mexico Economic Development District is receiving $6.4 million as part of the Good Jobs Challenge. The money will help create the Northern New Mexico Workforce Integration Network (WIN). This will be a healthcare, […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

New Mexico joining Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Attorney General is joining 49 other AGs with a single goal: cut down on illegal robocalls. The Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is targeting telecommunications companies responsible for bringing the majority of foreign robocalls into the US. These companies are legally obligated to confirm whether or not a call is legitimate. Currently, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
AOL Corp

Las Vegas, New Mexico, mayor blames federal government amid water crisis

As his city stands on the brink of running out of water, Las Vegas, New Mexico, Mayor Louie Trujillo said the fires that initiated the problem could have been avoided. "The government is 100% responsible for this disaster and we intend to hold them accountable, to pay for every expense and discomfort that the citizens are suffering right now, even if it includes legal recourse," Trujillo said.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico voters information is now posted online

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico voters now have their personal information posted online, for anyone to look at. New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver tried to stop that from happening, but lost a legal battle against an out-of-state conservative group called the voter reference foundation. The group’s website says they are are dedicated to […]
POLITICS
kunm.org

Let's Talk about the impact of alcohol on New Mexico

Let's Talk New Mexico, 8/04 8a: We hear a lot about drugs like opioids, fentanyl and meth in New Mexico. But another substance is involved in more deaths than all of those drugs combined: alcohol. It kills New Mexicans at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country, but laws taxing or limiting alcohol have been tough to pass. On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss a new multipart series, Blind Drunk, by New Mexico in Depth that explores the toll alcohol is taking on our citizens and we want to hear from you. Have you or a loved one struggled with alcohol use? What was finding help like? What changes do you think need to happen to address alcohol use disorder? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live on Thursday morning at 505-277-5866.
FOOD & DRINKS
errorsofenchantment.com

Why Americans and New Mexicans shifted to private K-12 options during COVID

It has been widely reported that Albuquerque Public Schools is one school district that is losing large numbers of students. We don’t know how many students other districts throughout New Mexico lost during COVID, but have heard similar numbers. The following chart is from the National Assessment of Educational...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

High Desert Screening: A one-day event showcasing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High Desert Screening, is proud to present the latest movie trailers, music videos, and short films by some of New Mexico’s newest and up-and-coming superstar writers, producers, and performers. High Desert Screening is a live annual one-day event showcasing New Mexico’s artistic community. This...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy