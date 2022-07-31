'Breaking Bad' stars honored with statues in Albuquerque

www.krwg.org
Opinion: Politicians Have Initiated a Human Trafficking Awareness Problem for New Mexico Police OfficersDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Jury Has Convicted Fabian Gonzalez on All CountsDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Rio Rancho Men Just Got 48 Years in Prison for the Death of a 6-Year-Old GirlDaniella CressmanRio Rancho, NM
Opinion: Temperatures Will Likely Increase, so We'll Need to Find More Novel Ways to Keep CoolDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico launches fund to train new police officers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has established a new fund that will be dedicated to helping small law enforcement agencies statewide with the training of new police officers. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other officials gathered in Albuquerque on Tuesday to announce the fund. With an initial investment of $800,000 through the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, the fund will help agencies with the costs of certifying and equipping new officers. The funding is expected to support training for 80 new officers. State officials are hopeful the program will help address the shortfall in police officers around New Mexico.
Albuquerque council looking to protect homeless from floods
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque City Council is expected to introduce a proposal Monday to protect the homeless from rushing floodwaters. Albuquerque TV station KOB reports that the proposal will give the city authority to remove people from arroyos, hopefully preventing unnecessary rescues. If passed, the proposal would give the city authority to cite people for camping or otherwise hanging around in ditches and arroyos. The proposal is one of several in the past year to tackle the homelessness crisis in Albuquerque. Council member Pat Davis says the city “is literally looking place by place, block by block, park by park, to figure out what works and what doesn’t.”
New Mexico forester lifts restrictions as fire danger eases
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's state forester is lifting fire restrictions that had been imposed in the spring due to extreme wildfire danger. Forester Laura McCarthy said Monday that while the monsoon is bringing relief, some parts of New Mexico continue to be dry, and she encouraged people to use caution with any use of fire and fireworks. The fire restrictions had been put in place in April as hot, dry and windy conditions fueled multiple large fires. That included two planned burns by federal land managers that became the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history. Crews continue working to address post-fire flooding.
Primary election results roll in from Arizona, Missouri and Michigan
In Arizona, the Republican primary for the governor’s race is still too close to call. On the Democratic side, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has won. Mark Finchem, who denies the results of the 2020 election, won the GOP primary for secretary of state. Blake Masters, endorsed by former...
Flood cleanup is slow going in Kentucky as rescue efforts are still underway
The death toll from flash flooding in eastern Kentucky is now over two dozen. And the governor expects that number to continue to grow significantly in the coming weeks. Cleanup is slow going and rescue efforts are still underway. MARTINEZ: Stan Ingold of member station WEKU in Richmond, Ky., has...
Chippewa Tribe members in Minnesota consider whether to continue blood quantum
In Minnesota, the Chippewa tribe is weighing whether to change what is known as a blood quantum rule. It requires enrolled members to have at least 25% tribal blood. Tribal nations are grappling more often with that question as they consider what exactly it means to be Native American. Minnesota Public Radio's Dan Kraker reports.
The next battle over abortion rights is taking place in Kansas
Kansans will vote tomorrow on a state constitutional amendment that could vastly tighten abortion laws. It's the first ballot measure in the country on reproductive rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben is in eastern Kansas. DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, BYLINE: It was heating up on the...
