People With Schizophrenia Are Uniquely Vulnerable to COVID

www.psychologytoday.com
Related
psychologytoday.com
Should Borderline Personality Disorder Remain a Diagnosis?
A recent commentary suggested that borderline personality disorder “has no right to exist,” adding to an ongoing BPD controversy. BPD is marked by a fear of being alone, unpredictable outbursts of rage, suicidal and/or self-injurious behavior, and severe instability. BPD is also marked subjective feelings of emptiness, loneliness,...
psychologytoday.com
What Might Drive a Narcissist to Suicide?
Detaching from others to feel superiorcan ultinately lead narcissists to personal failure and social rejection. Narcissists may determine that outward circumstances permanently compromise what’s crucial to them, and so consciously “forfeit” their life. When their defensive rage fails them, underlying feelings of shame, humiliation, and unacceptability can...
psychologytoday.com
Financial Hardship and Mental Health
In older adults with cancer, financial problems led to worse mental health, but worse mental health did not lead to financial problems. It is important to treat depression, anxiety, and other mental health concerns, even if they might not lead to financial problems. To help address the high rates of...
psychologytoday.com
Why It Could Be So Important to Recognize Pre-Addiction
I’ve written here before that our understanding of addiction and addiction treatment has come a long way in the last two decades. As an addiction psychiatrist and chief medical officer at a large treatment center based in Jacksonville, Florida, it’s been incredibly gratifying to see how those changes have benefitted our patients.
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
Living Alone With COVID
It's scary living alone in a pandemic. Many of us without kids of our own will eventually test positive for COVID and need to quarantine. Calamities can be managed when we ask for help. After 124 weeks of hypervigilance, I test positive for COVID. I live alone, no family nearby....
psychologytoday.com
Mental Immunity: How and Why Animals Filter Misinformation
Various mechanisms have evolved in animals to counter misinformation. One such mechanism is imprinting, where young animals rapidly learn to attend to and follow the first object or individual they see (i.e., Mom). Another safeguard to being misinformed is to be born in a relatively advanced state of development in...
psychologytoday.com
How to Discuss Sleep With Your Patients (and Why You Should)
Specialists and primary care providers alike should ask patients about their sleep in the same way they review blood pressure and other vitals. Many people have poor sleep quality due to issues of socioeconomic inequality, such as night shifts, caretaking duties, or a loud environment. It's important to offer patients...
psychologytoday.com
More Trust Leads to More Meaning in Your Life
The basis of mistrust is fear. By addressing fears, one can discover more meaning in life. Eventually, most people reach a point where they need to trust their own intuitive knowing, rather than rely on others' opinions. Mistrust can begin when one tries to control other people and circumstances. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
Are Human Emotions Hard-Wired, Pre-Cultural and Universal?
This post is a review of Between Us: How Cultures Create Emotions. By Batja Mesquita. W.W. Norton & Company. 290 pp. $28.95. When they learn that a beloved relative is terminally ill, members of Buddhist families in Thailand have been socialized to avoid thinking about or expressing their feelings. And to accept the outcome, calmly, and with detachment. This practice, Batja Mesquita points out, is the opposite of “grief work,” an approach to trauma and loss common in Western societies, based on the premise that suppressing anger and sadness makes individuals feel bad about themselves and impedes close relationships with others.
psychologytoday.com
How Working and Social Relationships Are Changing
Humanist psychologist Abraham Maslow developed the hierarchy of human needs. He determined that after the basics of food, water, and shelter and your immediate safety needs are met, the next most important necessity is the feeling of love and belonging. These past couple of years, I have been sustaining a...
psychologytoday.com
Ketogenic Diets in Binge-Eating Disorder With Obesity
Available treatments have limited effect on weight loss when binge-eating disorder is associated with obesity. Ketogenic diet has been proposed as a potential treatment for binge episodes in people with obesity. Ketogenic diets can maintain and aggravate binge episodes in people with BED and obesity. Binge-eating disorder was first described...
psychologytoday.com
What Is Hate and Where Does It Live in the Brain?
Hate emerges in the presence of moral violations particularly when the targets of hatred are perceived as bad, immoral, and dangerous. A recent fMRI study showed a unique pattern of activity in the brain that has been termed the hate circuit. The hate circuit involves three main brain region: the...
psychologytoday.com
3 Essential Anti-Rumination Practices
Ruminators, those who overthink things or have repetitive unwanted thoughts, can benefit from anti-rumination practices. Anti-rumination practices include getting clarity on locus of control and embracing a "what is" mindset. We can learn to toggle away from haunting thoughts and cognitive distortions through reframing and building a positive emotional repertoire.
psychologytoday.com
The Seven Steps to Obtain Power.
If you want influence, you want to pursue power. The first rule of power is to get out of your own way. A knife is a tool. Depending upon who is holding it, a knife can save lives, destroy lives, or slice up a salad. Power is “the ability to direct or influence the behavior of others.” It also is a tool. Depending upon who is wielding it, results can be positive, negative, or neutral.
psychologytoday.com
People Are Smart Enough To See Through Misinformation
Concerns about misinformation may be alarmist. Studies show that people believe misinformation is bad because other people are gullible. The "third-person effect" demonstrates how people overestimate others' gullibility. Scientists should study how audiences influence leaders, rather than only the other way around. In my last post, we looked at what...
psychologytoday.com
A Patient's Perspective of Their Rare Disease Is Important
Many doctors do not understand rare diseases, causing patients to feel invalidated and receive incorrect treatments. Patients can come together to make sure their voices are heard, which is especially important in rare diseases. According to leaders of the patient community, the 135-year-old definition of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) is...
psychologytoday.com
When OCD Is Invisible
What is Pure-O? Pure Obsession, or Pure OCD, is a term used to describe an Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder manifestation where the obsessions take place covertly inside your mind or body. The term originally was used to describe someone who seemingly does not have any compulsions. Instead, they reported only excessive or continuous rumination or only “obsessions.”
psychologytoday.com
Psychology Is the Key to Building a Winning Culture
Psychological tools like ego management, radical empathy, and avoiding diffusion of responsibility are the key to building a winning culture. Building an empathetic culture is the key to attracting and retaining top talent. Decisive action to field the best team and directly communicating around goals, plans, and results are antidotes...
psychologytoday.com
Homework Struggles May Not Be a Behavior Problem
Mental health challenges and neurodevelopmental differences directly affect children's ability to do homework. Understanding what difficulties are getting in the way — beyond the usual explanation of a behavior problem — is key. Sleep and mental health needs can take priority over homework completion. Chelsea was in 10th...
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
“On Being Sane in Insane Places”: A Cautionary Tale
An influential 1973 study reported that doctors couldn’t distinguish mental illness from mental wellness. A 2019 book revealed that the researchers “exaggerated and fabricated” the study results. To defeat stigma and to get resources to patients, we must begin with a factual understanding of the real history...
Comments / 0