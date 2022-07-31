Dancing Tractors: Roof Garden Tractor Buddies celebrate 20th anniversary

wjactv.com
WJAC TV
Lakemont Park hosts Central PA Bible Conference
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — This week in Altoona, the Central Pa Bible conference is being held at the casino at Lakemont Park. The conference features several different speakers and seminars centered on faith, including a youth rally which will be held on Thursday, within Lakemont Park, at pavilion 7 near the basketball courts.
WJAC TV
'Closed for now, not forever:' Baker's Loaf owner speaks out after basement fire
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Instead of smelling like fresh bread and baked goods at the Baker's Loaf, now it smells like smoke. "I was devastated. It was just heartbreaking," said their owner, Maigin Boring. A fire broke out in the basement Tuesday afternoon around 2:00, Johnstown fire officials tell...
WJAC TV
Meet Kato: Northern Cambria K-9 Unit re-established after months of fundraising
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — There's a new furry friend now protecting the streets of Northern Cambria. Kato, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, joined the team in July after several weeks of intense training. "It's great having Kato here. So far, he's been a fantastic dog. We're really happy with...
fox8tv.com
Laurel Mountain State Park Controversy
There is frustration surrounding access to a local state park. Residents complaining about signs telling them that hiking in the park is prohibited. Laurel Mountain State Park on the border of Somerset and Westmoreland counties is causing the controversy. At the park, a gate is half closed and signs posted...
WTAJ
Gracie Lou: “a boutique for littles” grand opening in Bedford
BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sarah Baumbach, Owner of Gracie Lou, stops by Studio 814 to chat about the grand opening of her new “boutique for littles.” Gracie Lou offers clothing for newborns through 6T youth size, accessories, toys, gifts, and nursery decor. Inspired by her 5-year-old niece...
Windber American Legion receives kitchen upgrade
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)— After years of fundraising, the Windber American Legion finally received enough funding for a kitchen upgrade. The upgrade is now finished and the legion is open to the public again, hoping to produce better quality products. The Legion started fundraising for the upgrade before the pandemic. They saved money from multiple […]
RR Crossing work to create detours in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two roads are set to be closed, one in Somerset and one in Rockwood, for railroad crossing maintenance beginning Monday, Aug. 8. The first closing is inside Somerset on Bando Road from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12 and a detour will be in place. The detour will take you from […]
Bridge Reopens in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Somerset County Commissioners announced on Tuesday, August 2 that repairs have been completed to one local bridge. The Shaffer Bridge, located in Conemaugh Township was closed for repairs on Tuesday, July 5. The bridge carries Covered Bridge Road T-634 over the Bens Creek.
fox8tv.com
Somerset County Hospice House Closes
“We were all caught by surprise by the place shutting down.”. That’s why Randy Ickes of Somerset County in early July while he was protesting the closure of the Family Hospice House. That’s been his home for the last three months. “Well, we have to try and find...
Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?
Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
WJAC TV
Hospice advocate passes away in Family Hospice House, just days before it closed for good
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — "We were all caught by surprise by the place shutting down." That's why Randy Ickes of Somerset County told 6 News -- in early July -- while he was protesting the closure of the Family Hospice House. That's been his home for the last...
WTAJ
Looking for a fur-ever home: Adopt Chloe from the Central PA Humane Society
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Look at that face! Shelby Burns from the Central PA Humane Society stops by Studio 814 to introduce us to Chloe, an 8-month-old red heeler mix. Chloe is energetic, and loving, and would make a great family dog for a family with older kids and other adults. She’s not too fond of cats but is a total lovebug.
WJAC TV
Crews on scene of fire at Johnstown business; roadway closed
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Crews from multiple Johnstown-area departments are on scene of a building fire at a popular Johnstown restaurant. First responders were dispatched to the Baker's Loaf, located along Franklin Street, Tuesday afternoon for reports of "heavy smoke" coming from the building. Authorities say responding crews discovered...
WJAC TV
Pittsburgh-area teen hailed as hero for using trampoline to rescue neighbors from fire
Washington Co., PA (WPXI) — A quick-thinking teen is being called a hero after using a trampoline to help people escape an overnight apartment fire near Pittsburgh. A humble hero, 17-year-old Falon O'Regan, helped his neighbors escape a three-alarm apartment fire in Bentleyville, Washington County earlier this week. “I'm...
Get ready for National Night Out with the community
(WTAJ) — Multiple counties are set for National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 to connect the community with law enforcement and first responders. The events aim to create positive connections between law enforcement/first responders and their community. The events are free and the entire county is invited to their respective Night Out. Altoona Police […]
Rail work to close road in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Somerset County rail work has started and closed a road according to officials. Work started on Monday, August 1, and is set to be completed on Friday, August 5. The maintenance work to the railroad crossing will leave 1764 Garrett Road Rockwood closed. The road will only be closed at […]
Kitten dumped out of truck window in Tyrone adopted, highlights available resources
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The kitten who was dropped out of a man’s truck window in the middle of the street on Sunday, July 23 as it was caught on a homeowner’s security camera was adopted by the homeowner’s grandchild and is showcasing the help and resources available for stray cats. Azlynn, the niece of […]
uncoveringpa.com
Exploring the Amazing Tytoona Cave in Blair County, PA
Pennsylvania is home to hundreds of caves, but only a select few of these PA caverns are open for self-guided exploration. Of these, possibly the most unique is Tytoona Cave. Tytoona Cave is located in the Sinking Valley of Blair County, PA. It is a short distance east of I-99 in a rural area between the communities of Tyrone and Altoona (hence the name Tytoona).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Officer Brian Shaw ride could top 1,000 bikes in one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania
The Officer Brian Shaw ride is expected to top 1,000 riders for ShawRide V on Aug. 13. Its organizers and other participants say it has become one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania. The ride benefits a scholarship fund dedicated to Shaw’s memory that pays for two...
WJAC TV
Explosion damages Pittsburgh-area YMCA after workers accidentally hit gas line
PITTSBURGH (WPXI) — Authorities say a construction crew allegedly hit a natural gas line Tuesday, causing an explosion at a YMCA in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. Officials say the crew was apparently installing a wheelchair ramp at the facility when the accident occurred, and the building suffered extensive damage in the blast.
