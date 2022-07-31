Somerset Pride comes back for another year of celebrations

wjactv.com
Get ready for National Night Out with the community
(WTAJ) — Multiple counties are set for National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 to connect the community with law enforcement and first responders. The events aim to create positive connections between law enforcement/first responders and their community. The events are free and the entire county is invited to their respective Night Out. Altoona Police […]
Lakemont Park hosts Central PA Bible Conference
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — This week in Altoona, the Central Pa Bible conference is being held at the casino at Lakemont Park. The conference features several different speakers and seminars centered on faith, including a youth rally which will be held on Thursday, within Lakemont Park, at pavilion 7 near the basketball courts.
Somerset County Hospice House Closes
“We were all caught by surprise by the place shutting down.”. That’s why Randy Ickes of Somerset County in early July while he was protesting the closure of the Family Hospice House. That’s been his home for the last three months. “Well, we have to try and find...
Gracie Lou: “a boutique for littles” grand opening in Bedford
BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sarah Baumbach, Owner of Gracie Lou, stops by Studio 814 to chat about the grand opening of her new “boutique for littles.” Gracie Lou offers clothing for newborns through 6T youth size, accessories, toys, gifts, and nursery decor. Inspired by her 5-year-old niece...
Windber American Legion receives kitchen upgrade
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)— After years of fundraising, the Windber American Legion finally received enough funding for a kitchen upgrade. The upgrade is now finished and the legion is open to the public again, hoping to produce better quality products. The Legion started fundraising for the upgrade before the pandemic. They saved money from multiple […]
National Night Out Against Crime events take place across Blair County
National Night Out Against Crime events took place Tuesday evening all across Blair County.
Laurel Mountain State Park Controversy
There is frustration surrounding access to a local state park. Residents complaining about signs telling them that hiking in the park is prohibited. Laurel Mountain State Park on the border of Somerset and Westmoreland counties is causing the controversy. At the park, a gate is half closed and signs posted...
Meet Kato: Northern Cambria K-9 Unit re-established after months of fundraising
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — There's a new furry friend now protecting the streets of Northern Cambria. Kato, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, joined the team in July after several weeks of intense training. "It's great having Kato here. So far, he's been a fantastic dog. We're really happy with...
Looking for a fur-ever home: Adopt Chloe from the Central PA Humane Society
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Look at that face! Shelby Burns from the Central PA Humane Society stops by Studio 814 to introduce us to Chloe, an 8-month-old red heeler mix. Chloe is energetic, and loving, and would make a great family dog for a family with older kids and other adults. She’s not too fond of cats but is a total lovebug.
'Closed for now, not forever:' Baker's Loaf owner speaks out after basement fire
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Instead of smelling like fresh bread and baked goods at the Baker's Loaf, now it smells like smoke. "I was devastated. It was just heartbreaking," said their owner, Maigin Boring. A fire broke out in the basement Tuesday afternoon around 2:00, Johnstown fire officials tell...
Bridge Reopens in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Somerset County Commissioners announced on Tuesday, August 2 that repairs have been completed to one local bridge. The Shaffer Bridge, located in Conemaugh Township was closed for repairs on Tuesday, July 5. The bridge carries Covered Bridge Road T-634 over the Bens Creek.
RR Crossing work to create detours in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two roads are set to be closed, one in Somerset and one in Rockwood, for railroad crossing maintenance beginning Monday, Aug. 8. The first closing is inside Somerset on Bando Road from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12 and a detour will be in place. The detour will take you from […]
Hospice advocate passes away in Family Hospice House, just days before it closed for good
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — "We were all caught by surprise by the place shutting down." That's why Randy Ickes of Somerset County told 6 News -- in early July -- while he was protesting the closure of the Family Hospice House. That's been his home for the last...
Community members and staff hold vigil as In Touch Hospice closes in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — In Touch Hospice in Somerset County will be shut down Monday. Community members and staff came together to honor it with a vigil. People have rallied against the closure of the hospice since plans of its closure were announced. “They had to be uprooted in...
“Pray with Tyrone for Tyrone” vigil held for recent tragedies
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A vigil will be held this week by the Christ United Methodist Church for victims of recent events. On Thursday, August 4 the vigil at the church will be held in light of several recent tragedies and events. The vigil starts at 7 p.m. Some of the events that the […]
Somerset Railroad work to close another road
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Railroad work is set to close Mud Pike Road in Somerset County starting the week of August 8. From Monday, August 8 to Friday, August 12, the road will be closed for maintenance on the tracks. All work is dependent on equipment and weather. The road will only be closed […]
Three local early childhood ed programs awarded $1 million in state grants
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – As a supporter of early childhood education and literacy, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, announced more than $1 million in state grants have been awarded to support Pre-K and Head Start in Cambria County. “When I voted for the state budget, I did so not just because it held the […]
Officer Brian Shaw ride could top 1,000 bikes in one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania
The Officer Brian Shaw ride is expected to top 1,000 riders for ShawRide V on Aug. 13. Its organizers and other participants say it has become one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania. The ride benefits a scholarship fund dedicated to Shaw’s memory that pays for two...
Rutter’s store proposal in Blair County draws concerns
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A proposed Rutter’s convenience store and gas station in Pinecroft has one area conservation group concerned about the impact the 20-acre development could have on a high-quality trout stream and adjacent wetlands. “This is not a convenience store, it’s a truck stop,” said Gary Miller, a member of the Little […]
Orbisonia native competes in international twirling competition
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTA)–Orbisonia native Bower Sarra was nine years old when he picked up his first baton while watching his sister train. Now his skills are hitting the international stage in Italy at the 2022 World Baton Twirling Championships. On Wednesday, August 3 Sarra will perform in the Senior Men’s Freestyle Preliminaries. Sarra is […]
