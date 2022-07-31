ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Why Ross Chastain lost NASCAR's Verizon 200 runner-up finish after penalty at IMS

By Rob Peeters, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1diObI_0gzpTbCN00

INDIANAPOLIS -- On the final restart of Sunday's Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Ross Chastain missed the first corner ... but re-emerged battling for the lead with eventual race winner Tyler Reddick. At the conclusion of the race, NASCAR penalized Chastain and dropped him from 2nd place to 27th place, the final car on the lead lap.

Chastain restarted from the fourth position on the outside. When the track closed up on the entrance to Turn 1, Chastain missed the corner and took the access road in oval Turn 4. He returned to the track in Turn 3 and ran side-by-side with Reddick through the penultimate lap.

Reddick was confused and nervous to battle with Chastain because he wasn't sure if Chastain was going to receive a penalty.

"It didn’t seem like real life," Reddick said. "I was like, what? I was waiting to see what was going to happen with that situation because I think I had Jim Pohlman say, 'Hey, he’s probably going to get penalized.'

"I was trying to race him as hard as I could, but I saw Austin Cindric was right there, and if you get battling side by side in certain sections of this racetrack, you can really hurt lap time on both drivers and allow third place to catch up. It was kind of a complex situation for a couple seconds there, but thankfully I was able to get momentum on Ross in a pretty convenient spot and make the pass for the lead and then check out from there."

With a look of regret in his eyes, Chastain addressed his decision to avoid turn 1 to NBC's Dave Burns after he climbed from his No. 1 Chevrolet.

"I was trying to not be in the carnage in Turn 1," said Chastain. "I saw we were four wide and I couldn't go any further to the right, so I decided to take the NASCAR access road."

Disappointed in himself, Chastain made it known that it was not part of the plan to cut the course, but simply that he did so to avoid an accident.

NASCAR's decision to penalize Chastain came due to the fact that Chastain did not make an attempt to give his advantage back. Chastain was in 4th place on the restart and exited Turn 3 side-by-side with the race leader. Had Chastain made an attempt to slow himself down prior to re-joining the track, it is unlikely he would have been penalized, but he also would not have been near the lead.

Chastain's penalty moves everyone on the lead lap up one position in the final finishing order. Austin Cindric, who finished second, scored his best finish of the year since he won the season opening Daytona 500. Rookies Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland scored their career best finishes Sunday with Burton finishing third and Gilliland finishing fourth.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Why Ross Chastain lost NASCAR's Verizon 200 runner-up finish after penalty at IMS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportscasting

Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman

Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sportscasting

Unhappy Kevin Harvick Goes Off at Indy Road Course, Threatens Retaliation to Multiple Drivers, Including His Stewart-Haas Teammate

Kevin Harvick didn't hold back his frustration at Indianapolis after getting spun, threatening retaliation to those involved, including his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate. The post Unhappy Kevin Harvick Goes Off at Indy Road Course, Threatens Retaliation to Multiple Drivers, Including His Stewart-Haas Teammate appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
survivornet.com

How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer

Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Sportscasting

Joey Logano Defends Driving Like an ‘Idiot’ and Being ‘Forced to Make Bad Decisions’ on Indy Road Course

Joey Logano isn't going to make a lot of drivers happy with his latest remarks, suggesting that his late move at Indy was because he is being "forced to make bad decisions" and drive like an "idiot." The post Joey Logano Defends Driving Like an ‘Idiot’ and Being ‘Forced to Make Bad Decisions’ on Indy Road Course appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to drive No. 3 Sun Drop throwback in CARS Tour late model race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

During a live recording of the "Dale Jr. Download" podcast in Nashville, Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced he will enter the CARS Tour late model stock car race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Aug. 31. The event will be among the first held at North Wilkesboro in North Carolina as part of the track's revival, a process Earnhardt has played an integral part in.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
Road & Track

Watch This NASCAR Crew Put Out a Fire Mid-Pit Stop

Pit stops are packed full of action and adrenaline. In the top levels of racing, there's so much going on at once that it might take a few seconds to realize something's gone wrong. That's exactly what happened to Chris Busescher's car on pit road during NASCAR's Indianapolis road course event on Sunday when a fire broke out in his No. 17 Ford.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Todd Gilliland
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Harrison Burton
NBC Sports

Chances dwindling for drivers to earn a spot in the playoff grid

Tyler Reddick’s victory this past weekend on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course didn’t impact who is in and who is out of the Cup playoff picture. There remain 14 different winners. The last two playoff spots are based on points. Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. have those positions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Buddy Arrington, longtime NASCAR driver, dies at 84

Buddy Arrington, a longtime independent racer who competed in the NASCAR Cup Series throughout the 1960s, 70s and 80s, has died at the age of 84. News of Arrington's death was first shared by Brock Beard of LASTCAR. A native of Southern Virginia and one of NASCAR's last true independents...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 2022)

The Indianapolis Road Course was the most-watched sporting event of the weekend. Over the weekend, NASCAR, INDYCAR and ARCA invaded Indianapolis. Races were hosted on the Indianapolis Road Course as well as the Indianapolis Raceway Park short track. View the NASCAR tv numbers for Indianapolis below. Friday’s ARCA race at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy