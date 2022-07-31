Police investigating incident on Willow Drive in Newport News

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A Norfolk man is behind bars after attempting to escape police in a car and on foot Saturday evening, officials said. Detective Michael Hilton of the Chesapeake Police Department told News 3 a CPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle with multiple occupants around 6:13 p.m. Saturday evening near the intersection of Crossways Boulevard and Greenbrier Parkway. The vehicle failed to stop, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated, Hilton said.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO