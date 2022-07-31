Police investigating incident on Willow Drive in Newport News

www.wavy.com
89-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint in Newport News home
An 89-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in her Newport News home. The woman told police she was home alone in the kitchen when she heard someone open the door.
Man killed in Virginia Beach motorcycle crash
A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Virginia Beach Tuesday evening.
Man left with serious injuries after vehicle carjacked in Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police are investigating a carjacking that left one man with serious injuries. Officers responded to the 400 block of Green Street for a reported carjacking around 7:35 p.m., Tuesday.
Portsmouth Police investigates multiple overnight shootings, one dead
Portsmouth Police is investigating three different shooting incidents that took place throughout the city on the night of August 1, 2022.
Chesapeake man accused of arson, thefts in Stafford County
A 19-year-old from Chesapeake facing arson charges in Stafford County has also been linked to multiple thefts involving cars in the area, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office says.
WAVY News 10
No injuries after fire at abandoned home in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire & Rescue said there are no injuries following a residential fire early Wednesday morning. According to officials, they responded to a residential fire at 2:05 a.m. in the 3800 block of Pughsville Road, on the Shoulders Hill Road side. Units found heavy fire...
Man dies after early-morning shooting in Portsmouth
Two men arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning. One of the men died, police confirmed.
WAVY News 10
2 shot on Willow Drive in Newport News; multiple cars struck
Two men were shot and multiple vehicles were struck in a shooting late Saturday night in Newport News. Read more: https://bit.ly/3ShgJyd.
Juvenile shot Tuesday night in Portsmouth
This is the fourth person who police say had been shot in Portsmouth on Tuesday.
PPD: Boy hurt after shooting near River Shore Road, suspect vehicle caught on camera
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on July 6, 2022. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a boy hurt on Monday evening. According to police, it happened at 5:54 p.m. near the 4200 block...
Missing Ashland teen found safe
Ashland Police have asked for the public's assistance in finding 17-year-old Kenneth Scroggin who was reported missing on Tuesday
4 people walked into hospitals with gunshot wounds from Portsmouth on Tuesday
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that caused a boy to walk into the hospital with a gunshot wound. According to a tweet, it happened on Tuesday night at 10:57 p.m. The boy is receiving treatment, and he's expected to be okay. He's under...
Petersburg Police urges public to avoid Ferndale Avenue due to reported ‘incident’
Petersburg Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of Ferndale and Elm Street at this time.
Norfolk man arrested after attempting to run away from police following multi-city vehicle pursuit
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A Norfolk man is behind bars after attempting to escape police in a car and on foot Saturday evening, officials said. Detective Michael Hilton of the Chesapeake Police Department told News 3 a CPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle with multiple occupants around 6:13 p.m. Saturday evening near the intersection of Crossways Boulevard and Greenbrier Parkway. The vehicle failed to stop, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated, Hilton said.
2 sought in string of Virginia Beach vehicle larcenies
Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two people accused in several recent larcenies.
NBC12
2-year-old girl found dead in oceanfront hotel room
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating the “suspicious” death of a 2-year-old found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room on Monday. WVEC reports, that officers responded to the hotel room on Atlantic Avenue around 3:30 a.m. and found the girl’s body. Police say, they also found a woman in the room having a medical emergency.
shoredailynews.com
Northampton Sheriff searching for suspects wanted in weekend shooting at on duty officer
According to Sheriff David Doughty, deputies from the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office were conducting extra patrols in response to drive-by shootings that were reported on July 16, 2022 and July 28, 2022 in the Bayview Area of Northampton County. On July 30, 2022, at approximately 2:30am, one of the...
Newport News woman robbed at gunpoint in Facebook Marketplace deal gone bad
A Newport News woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday, all over an iPhone. She says she's lucky to be alive after the suspect's gun misfired.
Juvenile in critical condition after being struck by car while riding bike on E. Washington St in Suffolk
Police say a juvenile is in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bike in Suffolk.
Man shot Tuesday afternoon in Portsmouth
Police announced on Twitter at 12:42 p.m. that a man walked into a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury and was being treated.
