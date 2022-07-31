Curfew issued for Breathitt County, sheriff says

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly report detailing their activities for the month of July. There were a total of 5,130 calls received by the Lee County Dispatch office with 1,034 of those resulting in a deputy being dispatched. 476 calls were dispatched to the Fire Warden, Conservation Officer, VDOT, Juvenile Services, Social Services, Animal Control, Virginia State Police and the Towns of Jonesville and Pennington Gap Police Departments. Other emergency services were contacted with 293 rescue squad calls dispatched, 1 ambulance call along with 47 additional calls requiring fire department dispatch. Deputies were busy serving 131 felony and misdemeanor warrants, 133 subpoenas, 14 show cause summons and 276 civil papers for the Lee County Courts. Deputies also served 59 protective orders along with processing 64 people on 131 charges. Deputies also completed 1 executed search warrant last month. Doing all this work required deputies to travel almost 52,506 miles with only 1,826 of these miles on transports moving 1 juvenile, 2 mental health patients and 3 prisoners from other jurisdictions. Along with this public service, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department escorted 15 funerals and unlocked 61 vehicles for citizens. We bragged on you last month about doing a better job of not locking yourselves out of your vehicles but the number nearly doubled this month. We are wondering if all the rain was a factor.

LEE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO