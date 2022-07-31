ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathitt County, KY

Curfew issued for Breathitt County, sheriff says

By Dakota Makres
wymt.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnky.com

KSP searching for escaped inmate from Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate that escaped from a post in Richmond. According to a social media post by KSP, Billy R. Lowe, 43, of Gray, Kentucky walked away from the the Bluegrass Career and Development Center on Sunday, July 31. KSP...
RICHMOND, KY
themountaineagle.com

Flood leaves local police, fire agencies needing help

While people’s homes are destroyed and looters pilfer through the contents of their lives that lie stacked in driveways, Letcher County’s city police officers and sheriff’s deputies have been patrolling in borrowed cars, assisted by officers from cities more than 100 miles away. Patrol cars were submerged...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Breathitt County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Breathitt County, KY
wklw.com

Lawrence Co Officials Searching for Elderly Man

According to Officials in Lawrence Co, they have been searching for an elderly man since Thursday, July 28. According to reports, Lawrence Co Emergency Management, Lawrence Co Search and Rescue and several outside agencies along with a search dog team, have been looking for 82 year-old Don Gussler, who is from Adams, Ky. And suffers from dementia. Teams and volunteers have searched the area around Mr. Gussler’s residence and have expanded the area. Mr. Gussler was last seen to be wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Any information leading to Mr. Gussler’s location or whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency, 911 or Lawrence Co Sheriff’s Office at 606-638-4368.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Central Ky. emergency service sends ambulance full of donations to Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A central Kentucky emergency service crammed an ambulance full of donations for Perry County flood survivors. Jessamine County EMS held a donation drive Tuesday at the Nicholasville Walmart where community members donated essential items like bottled water, paper towels, diapers and more. Workers dropped off those supplies at East Perry Elementary School Wednesday morning.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curfew#Sheriff John#Looting
foxlexington.com

Inmate escapes from Madison County custody

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate in Madison County. Police said 43-year-old Billy Lowe, from Gray, walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center on Sunday. Lowe was serving a sentence for manufacturing methamphetamine. He is described as being a...
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

Police investigating Knox County officer-involved shooting

BOONE HEIGHTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Knox County Monday night. KSP was contacted by Barbourville Police Monday after an incident involving a woman and an officer in Barbourville. The woman was taken to ARH, where she was pronounced dead by...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KSP: Investigation underway after Madison County inmate dies

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of an inmate from the Madison County Detention Center. The Richmond Post was contacted by the jail early Sunday morning about an unresponsive inmate. According to a news release from KSP, a preliminary investigation found William Martin, 58,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wymt.com

HPD Chief of Police retires after more than 30 years on the force

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known Eastern Kentucky police chief is heading into retirement. Minor Allen, former Chief of Police for the Hazard Police Department, posted on Facebook that Monday, Aug. 1, was his first official day of retirement. He served as Chief for more than 10 years, but in...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Recovery and relief efforts continue in hard-hit Breathitt County. Nearly 1,500 people are without power and hundreds are without their homes. The community has come together quickly. Salvation Army volunteers are starting to feed hot lunches in Jackson. Salvation Army Captain Kevin Justice says they’ve fed thousands in Jackson alone since Friday.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wswv.net

Lee County Sheriff’s Report – July 2022

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly report detailing their activities for the month of July. There were a total of 5,130 calls received by the Lee County Dispatch office with 1,034 of those resulting in a deputy being dispatched. 476 calls were dispatched to the Fire Warden, Conservation Officer, VDOT, Juvenile Services, Social Services, Animal Control, Virginia State Police and the Towns of Jonesville and Pennington Gap Police Departments. Other emergency services were contacted with 293 rescue squad calls dispatched, 1 ambulance call along with 47 additional calls requiring fire department dispatch. Deputies were busy serving 131 felony and misdemeanor warrants, 133 subpoenas, 14 show cause summons and 276 civil papers for the Lee County Courts. Deputies also served 59 protective orders along with processing 64 people on 131 charges. Deputies also completed 1 executed search warrant last month. Doing all this work required deputies to travel almost 52,506 miles with only 1,826 of these miles on transports moving 1 juvenile, 2 mental health patients and 3 prisoners from other jurisdictions. Along with this public service, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department escorted 15 funerals and unlocked 61 vehicles for citizens. We bragged on you last month about doing a better job of not locking yourselves out of your vehicles but the number nearly doubled this month. We are wondering if all the rain was a factor.
LEE COUNTY, VA
foxlexington.com

Madison County inmate dead, autopsy could take days

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — An inmate has been pronounced deceased following reported health problems while incarcerated in the Madison County Detention Center. Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told FOX 56 that the victim has been identified as 57-year-old William Randolph Martin. Cornelison said that he had been complaining of shortness of breath before suffering cardiac arrest and was unable to be revived around 3 a.m. Sunday.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Beloved Letcher County grocery store destroyed in flood

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County was hit with devastating flooding last week which damaged many buildings throughout the area, but the destruction of one grocery store broke the hearts of many. The IGA located in Isom is the only full-service grocery store in the area. “That store has...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy