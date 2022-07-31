Macon Mall Memories: construction on new amphitheater continues this week

www.13wmaz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A new season of entertainment coming to the Grand Opera House in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A new entertainment season is coming to The Grand Opera House in downtown Macon. "We are really excited to share with the community that we are presenting a full Broadway series this year that you can subscribe to right now," Director of Arts Marketing Julia Rubens said.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
ON THE MARKET: Farmhouse nestled on 5.17 acres in Jackson
This home in Jackson has room for the whole family with four large bedrooms, two of which are master suites, and 3 full baths. The main owner’s suite has a sitting room, cozy fireplace and its own private deck. You’ll have space galore to host the family Thanksgiving dinner...
41nbc.com
Macon hospitals celebrate one year under Piedmont
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Piedmont Macon and Piedmont Macon North are celebrating one year under the Piedmont banner. Both Macon hospitals became part of Piedmont on August 1, 2021, as a result of an agreement with HCA Healthcare. “As a Georgia-based provider, Piedmont has an excellent reputation in the...
'It's pretty busy': City of Perry installs cameras to clock school zone speeders
PERRY, Ga. — Around several of Perry's schools, cameras will now snap your photo if you're driving more than 10mph over the speed limit. "It's pretty busy. It’s almost like a stop light should be in this area. I know that sounds kind of weird but with the speeding that goes on in this area, it’s not weird," Izille McDonald explains.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warner Robins to host Bay Gall Creek public information forum Thursday
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins is going to host a public information session on Thursday about fixing Bay Gall Creek. Right now, the majority of the creek looks and feels like sand. But, depending on the weather and time of day, it can hold several inches of water.
Bruce Elementary launches new mentoring program for students
MACON, Ga. — On Wednesday morning, students across Bibb County started preparing for their first day of school. At Bruce Elementary some students will have the chance to join a new mentoring program this year. Just off Houston Avenue there's a new boss in town. "I am ready to...
tmpresale.com
Whiskey Myerss event in Macon, GA Dec 11, 2022 – presale password
WiseGuys has the Whiskey Myers presale code!! Everyone with this presale info will have a fantastic opportunity to purchase great performance tickets before the public!!!. You might not get another opportunity to see Whiskey Myers’s event in Macon, GA. Here is what we know about the Whiskey Myers event:
Warner Robins city center announcement met with mixed reactions
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Not long ago, mayor LaRhonda Patrick was running a campaign that included a plan for a downtown area. Less than a year after being sworn in, she and the council are trying to make good on their word, scoping the Commercial Circle area as the city center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miss Georgia welcomed home in Warner Robins after pageant
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In the city of Warner Robins, July 31 will be called "Kelsey Hollis Day" from now on. In a statement welcoming back the Miss Georgia winner, mayor Larhonda Patrick proclaimed the day dedicated to her. "Now therefore, I Larhonda Patrick, mayor of Warner Robins, Georgia,...
'She genuinely cares': Bibb County School District celebrates the 2023 Teacher of the Year
MACON, Ga. — CaTeah Collins, a physical education teacher at Weaver Middle School, fulfills her love for sports at the gym with her students and while coaching them. She is a former gymnast and has enjoyed sports her whole life. Collins considers herself to be motivating for her students....
14 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Georgia (Dublin, GA)
A multi-vehicle accident occurred on I-16, south of Dublin, leaving 14 injured and an unborn baby dead. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Ford van carrying 13 passengers struck a dump truck driving in front of the van.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'I can't do it all': Macon's only shoe repair shop looks for new owner
MACON, Ga. — Mallary McClendon has been working at West End Shoe Repair for almost 32 years. Now, he's ready to take a step back from cleaning and restoring shoes, which is what he knows best. "Basically we take shoes a part, we do anything from shoe shining, cleaning,...
#CarsonStrong: Monroe County businesses raise more than $1,500 to help firefighter battling cancer
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Carson Rowland is a Monroe County native who has worked at Monroe County Fire and EMS for six years. Early this year, he was diagnosed with a rare soft tissue sarcoma. He developed a tennis ball-sized mass on the right side of his chest. He has undergone 25 rounds of radiation treatment and is supposed to have surgery this month.
"A better space to serve the citizens of Houston County' $21M Houston County State Court is almost finished
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — From Warner Robins to Perry--- the Houston County State Court Building construction is almost finished. Numerous crews have been working on the project for over a year. Structures are finished, and now they are working on the final touches. For the first time, County Chairman-Elect...
wgxa.tv
Houston County goes back to school
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Faculty and students all hit the road to begin a new school year and one parent I spoke to say’s she’s looking forward to it. "I’m very excited this new year. Dr. Washington, as the principal this year and last year, he’s been wonderful. I like the new things he’s started with the school, I like the idea that there’s going to be more security."
'I would suggest not driving alone' Central Georgia dementia specialist gives safety tips
MACON, Ga. — It can be challenging for families to take care of those with dementia; everyday tasks like driving to the store can put them in dangerous situations. Atrium Health Navicent Carlyle Place's Certified Dementia Practitioner, Cait McDaniels, said it is best to travel in pairs when it comes to driving.
41nbc.com
Macon Re-Entry Coalition seeking volunteers to help with program
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Re-Entry Coalition needs your help to continue giving previously incarcerated individuals a second chance. The pandemic changed the way people could volunteer, so the program is looking for people in the health field, faith-based or non-profit to step up and help. Several Macon-Bibb...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb asks families to recover unclaimed cremated bodies
MACON,GA (WGXA) - Macon-Bibb County is asking relatives of 166 people who have been cremated and unclaimed to come forward. People who wish to claim their loved one’s ashes will need do so before September 19, 2022, according to the county. Any cremains unclaimed after that time will be...
Central High School prepared for a new academic year
MACON, Ga. — As we continue back to school in Central Georgia, Central High School is prepared for their first day of the new school year. Parents dropped their scholars off to school around 7 Wednesday morning. Some students walked to campus, but everyone made it in safely. Central...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0