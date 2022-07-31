Lakeshore automation firm doubles in size as labor challenges push demand

A Zeeland furniture startup that seeks to play into the growing home office trend has secured $1.5 million in capital from investors around Michigan. Quint Workspaces LLC, formed in 2020 by office furniture industry veteran Don Goeman, plans to use the early-stage funding to support new product development, expand delivery services to major markets, and enhance e-commerce capabilities.

ZEELAND, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO