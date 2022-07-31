Under a week until the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and businesses are ready

www.blackhillsfox.com
Black Hills Pioneer
Unexpected issues delay Sandstone Hills Drive construction
SPEARFISH — Construction that was anticipated to take about four weeks has turned into a project that has hit numerous unexpected snags, delaying the completion of the project perhaps into the fall. In mid-June, Sandstone Hills Drive was closed to allow for the sanitary sewer upsize and road resurfacing;...
KELOLAND TV
Before Sturgis Rally, a look at bike crashes in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement is encouraging motorcycle safety as the official start of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally approaches. Last year, four people died in two motorcycle crashes during the Sturgis Rally, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. There were five injury crashes.
KEVN
Seven deputies were sworn in Pennington County Sheriffs Office ahead of Sturgis Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -An influx of motorcyclists for the Sturgis Rally often means more help for various businesses around the area ... including the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, seven deputies were sworn in by Circuit Judge Heidi Linngren to help patrol areas like Wall ... Keystone,...
KEVN
The second annual ‘Water Warz’ is held in Box Elder
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday. The City Parks Division will begin mosquito fogging this week. Updated: 5 hours ago. The late evening news...
KEVN
Black Hills Harley-Davidson hosting Rally at Exit 55
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - August means rally and at Black Hills Harley-Davidson the tents are already up ahead of the big event. Aside from a major part of the rally happening in Sturgis, there are other smaller events in the surrounding area happening like the Rally at exit 55. This event is hosted by Black Hills Harley-Davidson and was originally a smaller venue where motorcyclists could stop by on their way to Sturgis to fix up their bikes.
KEVN
Don’t park there!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee is reminding motorcyclists and all drivers to refrain from parking in white or yellow-striped areas next to accessible parking spaces reserved for people with disabilities. The white or yellow-striped areas adjacent to the accessible parking spaces provides...
KEVN
Fire crews are still fighting the Fish wildfire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The wildfire that started Sunday evening around the Fish Canyon area in the Black Hills is still not fully extinguished. Fire crews have gained some ground, but there are reasons why a fire like this is hard to keep under control. Timothy Sherwin the Incident...
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally staffing and employee housing difficult to keep up, but businesses find ways to make it work
STURGIS, S.D. — The annual rally in Sturgis is the city’s largest economic driver, bringing in around $1.2 million in tax revenue last year. This year is shaping up to be another successful and busy event for both attendees and local establishments. For many, hiring local is the...
South Dakota’s Best I-90 Pit Stops on the Way to Sturgis
Driving from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills is a hefty trip. It's pretty difficult to make it across the state without taking a pit stop. If your bladder can take it, it takes about five hours to make the trip. If you're the average person you will need to stop somewhere. So what are the best places to make that quick stop to refuel and relieve yourself?
kotatv.com
RC Council votes to stand against Jenny Gulch exploration
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Council voted Monday to approve a resolution opposing a drilling project at Jenny Gulch near Pactola Reservoir. The F3 Gold drilling project intends to explore the area for any minerals, which could lead to future mining opportunities. The project has been met...
newscenter1.tv
Knollwood Townhouses bi-weekly bake sale an act of positive rebellion in “the hood”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – When a place is referred to constantly as “the hood,” it creates a negative feeling for those who live there and the entire community, but one Rapid City neighborhood is working to change that one bake sale at a time. Every other Sunday,...
KEVN
August heat index showing signs of potential wildfires
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The National Interagency Coordination Center released its August heat index report showing areas with the largest potential to have wildfires. States like Texas and South Dakota are on their map in deep red, indicating a high potential for wildfires. The goal of the fire outlook report...
kbhbradio.com
Evening update – Fish Fire now at 6,500 acres
SUNDANCE, Wyo. – In a late afternoon/early evening update, fire officials say the Fish Fire is now 6,500 acres. A type 1 team will be taking over on Wednesday to help combat the ongoing fire. There is no listed containment on the fire. Our earlier story is below:. SUNDANCE,...
KEVN
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Earlier this year, Amelia Dean from the UK was traveling the United States when she came face to face with death in the form of a bison at Custer State Park. “It’s a surreal enough experience let alone the fact that we weren’t doing anything...
KEVN
New and affordable housing project open in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -New and affordable housing is up and running in Rapid City as Lloyd Companies...The Club for boys and Midwest Housing Equity Group held a ribbon cutting to unveil phase one of their Heartland Heights affordable housing project. The Housing project is possible due to the tax...
kotatv.com
Biker and driver altercation escalates into shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A run-in between a motorcyclist and SUV driver quickly escalated into a shooting Tuesday night in Rapid City. Police are investigating but as of the post of this story there are no reports of injuries from the shooting. The incident started around 8 p.m. as...
KEVN
Hot Close to the Week but a Break this Weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will be warm today but not as hot as Monday and Tuesday were as a slightly cooler air mass in in place. We’ll still see haze and smoke in the air at times today. The upper level ridge of high pressure strengthens over...
KELOLAND TV
Are Sturgis Rally goers getting younger?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Will the bikers who came to Sturgis in 2021 be the bikers of 2022 and beyond?. In 2019, the average age of a biker who attended the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was 54. But that biker was younger in 2021. The average age for...
drgnews.com
South Dakota AG clears Rapid City officer in May shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota attorney general has found that a Rapid City police officer was justified in shooting at a woman seven times as she backed her car into a police squad car during a May pursuit. Attorney General Mark Vargo on Friday called the shooting, which hospitalized 32-year-old Shania Watkins, a “tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situation.” The Division of Criminal Investigation found that Watkins, a Rapid City resident, fled from police in her car after an officer attempted to pull her over during the early hours of May 31, 2022. During the pursuit, she reversed her car into a police squad car and an officer fired on her vehicle seven times.
This South Dakota Restaurant Is Known For A Single Menu Item
When you think of all the types of restaurants in South Dakota there isn't a category we miss out on. From fine dining to family. Fast food to the buffet. Casual to take-n-bake. But there is one restaurant in the state that does a knock-out job on ONE thing. Steak!...
