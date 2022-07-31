Seattle sets 2 new hot weather records as temps rise above 90 for sixth day in a row

komonews.com
‘Nature’s air-conditioning’ brings cooler weather after record breaking heat
This year, King County set records Sunday July 31 for the most consecutive days of high temperatures in the state’s recorded history, but now the weather is returning to the mid-70s for what most residents see as the typical summer weather. Ted Buehner, KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist, gave a weekly...
KUOW
Washington heat wave kills 10. Emergency rooms treat 540 heat victims
Medical officials now believe excessive heat has killed at least 10 people in Washington state since July 25. That figure is based on preliminary reports from county coroners and the Washington Department of Health. State officials didn’t have the location of all the deaths, but we know that at least...
q13fox.com
Seattle Weather: Rain showers return for the first time in two weeks
SEATTLE - A weak summer front will push through Western Washington tonight bringing light showers to the area. In the meantime, Wednesday will be a lot like Tuesday with a cloudy start and afternoon sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Rain showers will mainly impact the north sound,...
Seattle, Portland set heat duration records during hot snap
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle and Portland, Oregon, set records Sunday for most consecutive days of high temperatures and authorities in Oregon investigated more possible heat-related deaths. In Seattle, the temperature rose to 91 Fahrenheit (32.8 Celsius) by early afternoon, the record sixth straight day the mercury rose above 90...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Heat wave is over with much cooler weather ahead this week
SEATTLE - After six consecutive days over 90 degrees at SeaTac for the first time on record, the Puget Sound area will be getting some relief from the heat Monday and the rest of the week. Onshore flow brought some clouds and cooler air into the area this morning. High...
Eater
An Eastern Washington Cowboy Opens a Steakhouse in Woodinville
Dan Thiessen grew up on a ranch in Asotin, a town with a population of around 1000 in Eastern Southeastern Washington. He went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America in New York City and run fine-dining restaurants around the U.S. and in Switzerland. But now, he’s returning to his ranching roots with Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing, businesses he helped found in 2018.
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave suspected in 7 deaths
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in the Portland, Oregon, region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a likely record-breaking heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region. At least seven people are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the hot spell began a week ago. The most recent suspected heat-related death was announced by Clackamas County officials on Saturday, Portland television station KOIN-TV reported. County officials said the elderly man died in his home, where he did not have a working air conditioner. The other six suspected hyperthermia deaths occurred earlier in the week in Multnomah, Umatilla and Marion counties. Jessica Mokert-Shibley, a spokesperson with Multnomah County, said the county, the city of Portland and other organizations would keep overnight cooling centers open through Sunday evening. Nearly 250 people used the overnight shelters on Friday night, she said. Temperatures have neared the triple digits in Portland the entire week, hitting a high of 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9 Celsius) on Tuesday.
KOMO News
Amid record-breaking heat, officials stress safety on Western Washington waterways
TACOMA, Wash. — Seattle set a new record for its longest stretch of six consecutive days of 90-degree temperatures on Sunday, and with the scorching heat many people turned to area lakes and beaches to try and keep cool. But as evident by a drowning in Spanaway Lake on...
centraloregondaily.com
Northwest heat wave: Portland mayor warns of risky weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, warned the Pacific Northwest could see the most dangerous part of a multiday heat wave this weekend. Portland and Seattle appear to be on track to break records for extended scorching temperatures. Authorities are investigating whether the heat was to...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Yes, that was rain
Tiffany August 1, 2022 (4:56 pm) ((Doing happy rain dance)) onion August 1, 2022 (6:04 pm) Mere chance that I glanced at my weather app and was able to bring in my cushions and sneakers minutes before the event. Geesh!. sbre August 1, 2022 (6:06 pm) My neighbors got a...
kafe.com
Captain of ferry that crashed into a West Seattle dock resigns
SEATTLE, Wash.- The Seattle Times reports the captain stepped down on Monday, August 1. The ferry service says the captain tested negative for drugs or alcohol after the incident on July 28. The Cathlamet was left with millions of dollars in damage, but no one was injured in the crash.
Chronicle
National Parks — Including Three in Washington — Are Free to Enter Thursday
In honor of the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, all National Parks that charge a fee will offer free admission Thursday. That includes Washington state's three big ones: North Cascades National Park, Olympic National Park and Mount Rainier National Park. Throughout the country, several small historic sites overseen...
Ferry captain resigns after 'hard landing' that damaged vessel at West Seattle dock
SEATTLE — The captain of the Cathlamet ferry at the time the boat collided with a terminal structure on July 28 resigned, according to a spokesperson for Washington State Ferries (WSF). The captain's identity has not been released, nor have further details about their resignation. Drug and alcohol tests...
q13fox.com
Another round of 90s Sunday, then we finally cooldown to near normal this week!
Seattle - We're starting to sound like a broken record here folks! Today marks day five at 90 or above! That ties the only two previous streaks in 1981 and 2015. Official records date back to 1945 when stats were first documented. We have a rare opportunity to make the streak push to a sixth day Sunday with highs forecast at SeaTac in the low 90s again! Stay tuned!
westseattleblog.com
Here’s when the Blue Angels arrive in Seattle for Seafair – and what’s different this year
You probably know by now that the U.S.Navy’s Blue Angels are performing at Seafair this Friday-Sunday, and practicing Thursday. Since they’re based at nearby Boeing Field during their Seafair visits, their arrival is also a matter of West Seattle interest, and we’ve received a few questions about the arrival schedule.
Des Moines launching new 'fast ferry' to and from Seattle
DES MOINES, Wash. — Starting Aug. 10, there will be a new way to get from Des Moines to Seattle and it does not involve any freeways or traffic. The new fast ferry will take four times a day from the Des Moines Marina, Wednesday through Sunday. The ferry...
King County reports 6 deaths during week-long heat wave
Public Health - Seattle & King County reported on Monday that six people died last week during the heat wave. — Public Health - Seattle & King County reported on Monday that six people died last week during a heat wave that saw temperatures rise above 90 degrees for most days.
busytourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tacoma (Washington)
Tacoma, Washington is known for its vibrant, urban culture, incredible artistry at every turn and a healthy smattering of sophistication. If you’re looking for all the coolest things to do in Tacoma, you’ve come to the right place. Herein, you can dive into Tacoma’s rich art scene, some...
KOMO News
US to host Canada in women's hockey rivalry matchup at Climate Pledge Arena
SEATTLE — The United States women's hockey team will host Canada in a rivalry matchup in Seattle this fall. Climate Pledge Arena announced Tuesday it will host the game at 4 p.m. on Nov. 20. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 10. The game is a...
'This is unacceptable:' Shoreline family pushes for renters protections in extreme heat
SHORELINE, Wash. — Seattle and King County Public Health has said extreme heat will become more intense and last longer, which is prompting people to call for more resources to keep residents cool. Seattle has now seen historic heat waves two years in a row. An estimated 56% of...
