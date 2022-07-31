Grove City Coast Guard veteran publishes children's book

cwcolumbus.com
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann to evaluate ‘very experimental’ rotations for Bahamas exhibition gamesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Jacksonville transfer Davis shining in NPSLThe LanternJacksonville, FL
Football: Day family donates $1 million for mental health fundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Local artists and high school students team up to honor those who died from COVID-19
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of high school students has teamed up with local artists to create a mural dedicated to those who died from the COVID-19 virus. The mural is located on the side of the Ganthers Place Community Center building at the corner of Parson Avenue and Reinhard Avenue.
Franklin County offenders taking life changing steps one day at a time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Taking life-changing steps, one day at a time. It's certainly not easy, but for residents of the Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility this is their chance to really do something positive for themselves and their families. ABC 6 has been given exclusive access inside...
614now.com
This Columbus restaurant has been at the Ohio State Fair since 1914, making it the event’s oldest food stand
In the Ohio State Fair’s arena of eye-catching neon signs and comically-oversized signage, one local eatery doesn’t need anything ostentatious to capture the attention of visitors. That’s because it’s been serving Fair-goers since 1914. Schmidtt’s Sausage Haus, which first opened in German Village in 1886 (known...
crawfordcountynow.com
New Charter School brings Old Skool to Marion Popcorn Festival Main Stage
MARION—The Main Stage Opening Acts at the 2022 Marion Popcorn Festival are now set. Sponsored by Buckeye Community School, OLD SKOOL is performing Thursday, September 8th before the appearance by Katmandu -The Premier Bob Seger Tribute Band. On Friday, September 9th is Knight After Knight, opening for multi-platinum Country artists Parmalee. And on Saturday, September 10th is Sneaky Pete and The Players, opening for rock legend Lita Ford. All opening performances begin at 6:00 PM, followed by Opening Ceremonies Sponsor Recognition, and the headline artists at 8:30.
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
myfox28columbus.com
Moundbuilders fights state to keep golf course on historical site, lease not up until 2078
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — About 35 miles east of Columbus sits a golf course and a 2,000-year-old landmark. "We now realize that it’s important for a site of this significance to be accessible to the public," Ohio History Connection Executive Consultant to the Board of Trustees Burt Logan said.
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in July
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home in Franklin County in July sold for $2 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $4 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware counties auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, […]
Dolly Parton coming to Ohio for private luncheon raising support for Imagination Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dolly Parton is set to visit the Buckeye state next week as she raises funds and support for the Imagination Library program in Ohio. The Imagination Library started in 1995 to mail books to children regardless of family income. Originally starting in Sevier County, Tennessee...
LGBTQ-owned local businesses in Columbus
Outside patio of lesbian bar Slammers, painted with the LGBTQ rainbow flag. Credit: Courtesy of Slammers. Columbus has proven itself as a great city for members of the LGBTQ community to visit or call home. Because of this, many of the best spots Columbus has to offer are LGBTQ-owned.
Where Kia and Hyundai cars are stolen in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio, (WCMH) – The last weekend of July saw dozens of stolen cars in Columbus, making for the latest in a trend targeting two specific vehicle brands. Data from the Columbus Division of Police obtained Tuesday by NBC4 showed where more than 30 attempted and successful Kia and Hyundai car thefts happened from July […]
Delaware Gazette
Park to host annual fest
The Delaware Vintage & Artisan Festival will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Boardman Arts Park. This year’s event will feature antiques, vintage decor, clothing and jewelry, art, artisan crafts, food trucks, and a vintage car show. In addition, the Humane Society of Delaware County will bring dogs available for adoption.
WSYX ABC6
Officer involved in car accident while responding to separate scene
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — An officer was involved in an accident in north Columbus Tuesday morning while responding to a call. The incident happened near Easton, at the intersection of Morse and Sunbury Road around 11 a.m. Officials said the officer was responding to a car accident when she...
Knox Pages
COJFD discussion sparks flurry of comments
CENTERBURG — Peter Dickerson's desire to talk about changes in the Central Ohio Joint fire District sparked a reaction at the Centerburg Village Council meeting on Monday. The COJFD provides fire and EMS coverage to Hilliar and Milford townships and the village. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is...
Polaris team plans $150 million mixed-use development
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The development team behind Polaris is planning a massive, $150 million mixed-use project in the area and is seeking a state tax credit to help move it forward. The project, dubbed the Galaxy at Polaris, is slated to be built in two phases. The first would include 12 acres […]
Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
‘Be aware:’ Woman remembers Columbus cousin killed in alleged domestic violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kelly Mabra drove Downtown on Monday to sit in court in support of her cousin who was killed on April 16. Mabra wanted to look Douglas Revels in the eye. He’s on trial after being accused of the murder of her cousin, Traci Mabra-Dalton. “I have to be here to support […]
'I'm at peace because he's at peace': Family mourns loss of Madison County deputy who died from cancer
LONDON, Ohio — Every time Madison County Sheriff Deputy Zane Beathard stepped out of the house to serve his community, he was strong. Even during his battle with stage four cancer. On Monday morning, Zane passed away. His wife Alicia told 10TV he was surrounded by his loved ones;...
Benefit concert for Ohio veterans to feature Joe Walsh, Dave Grohl, others
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus native and guitarist for The Eagles Joe Walsh is reuniting with his old band and bringing along some friends, all to benefit Ohio veterans. VetsAid, an annual festival organized by Walsh, is coming to Nationwide Arena this November and will feature Walsh reuniting with James Gang (Walsh, bassist Dale Peters, […]
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Vanessa and Michael Grandison
July 31, 2021 | Cleveland residents Vanessa (Gibson) and Michael Grandison traveled to Columbus to be married by Michael’s father, pastor Bradley Grandison, in a ceremony that included other family members and friends. Vanessa’s grandfather, himself a reverend, gave a pastoral message and prayer; her college professor and gospel choir director played piano before Vanessa’s processional, and close friends of the couple performed musical selections during the ceremony. The celebratory song continued at the reception, in fact, when members of Vanessa’s sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, serenaded her.
delawareohiohistory.org
The Kilbourne Project: Revitalizing a Delaware County Town
The Kilbourne Project: The Four Families that are Revitalizing an Entire Town. Have you and your friends ever talked about buying a big piece of land and building houses near each other? For college friends Garrett Gandee, Nate Hatfield, and Aaron Heydinger that idea became their reality. But they didn’t stop with just buying land for their homes; they teamed up with another local business owner, Josh Scheutzow of A Carpenter’s Son, and together the four purchased most of a town in disrepair with plans to restore and revitalize it.
Comments / 1