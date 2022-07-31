ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

Grove City Coast Guard veteran publishes children's book

By Watch
cwcolumbus.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cwcolumbus.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crawfordcountynow.com

New Charter School brings Old Skool to Marion Popcorn Festival Main Stage

MARION—The Main Stage Opening Acts at the 2022 Marion Popcorn Festival are now set. Sponsored by Buckeye Community School, OLD SKOOL is performing Thursday, September 8th before the appearance by Katmandu -The Premier Bob Seger Tribute Band. On Friday, September 9th is Knight After Knight, opening for multi-platinum Country artists Parmalee. And on Saturday, September 10th is Sneaky Pete and The Players, opening for rock legend Lita Ford. All opening performances begin at 6:00 PM, followed by Opening Ceremonies Sponsor Recognition, and the headline artists at 8:30.
MARION, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grove City, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Grove City, OH
Travel Maven

This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.

When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Fish
The Lantern

LGBTQ-owned local businesses in Columbus

Outside patio of lesbian bar Slammers, painted with the LGBTQ rainbow flag. Credit: Courtesy of Slammers. Columbus has proven itself as a great city for members of the LGBTQ community to visit or call home. Because of this, many of the best spots Columbus has to offer are LGBTQ-owned.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where Kia and Hyundai cars are stolen in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, (WCMH) – The last weekend of July saw dozens of stolen cars in Columbus, making for the latest in a trend targeting two specific vehicle brands. Data from the Columbus Division of Police obtained Tuesday by NBC4 showed where more than 30 attempted and successful Kia and Hyundai car thefts happened from July […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Park to host annual fest

The Delaware Vintage & Artisan Festival will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Boardman Arts Park. This year’s event will feature antiques, vintage decor, clothing and jewelry, art, artisan crafts, food trucks, and a vintage car show. In addition, the Humane Society of Delaware County will bring dogs available for adoption.
DELAWARE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Officer involved in car accident while responding to separate scene

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — An officer was involved in an accident in north Columbus Tuesday morning while responding to a call. The incident happened near Easton, at the intersection of Morse and Sunbury Road around 11 a.m. Officials said the officer was responding to a car accident when she...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Knox Pages

COJFD discussion sparks flurry of comments

CENTERBURG — Peter Dickerson's desire to talk about changes in the Central Ohio Joint fire District sparked a reaction at the Centerburg Village Council meeting on Monday. The COJFD provides fire and EMS coverage to Hilliar and Milford townships and the village. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is...
CENTERBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Polaris team plans $150 million mixed-use development

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The development team behind Polaris is planning a massive, $150 million mixed-use project in the area and is seeking a state tax credit to help move it forward. The project, dubbed the Galaxy at Polaris, is slated to be built in two phases. The first would include 12 acres […]
NBC4 Columbus

Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Vanessa and Michael Grandison

July 31, 2021 | Cleveland residents Vanessa (Gibson) and Michael Grandison traveled to Columbus to be married by Michael’s father, pastor Bradley Grandison, in a ceremony that included other family members and friends. Vanessa’s grandfather, himself a reverend, gave a pastoral message and prayer; her college professor and gospel choir director played piano before Vanessa’s processional, and close friends of the couple performed musical selections during the ceremony. The celebratory song continued at the reception, in fact, when members of Vanessa’s sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, serenaded her.
COLUMBUS, OH
delawareohiohistory.org

The Kilbourne Project: Revitalizing a Delaware County Town

The Kilbourne Project: The Four Families that are Revitalizing an Entire Town. Have you and your friends ever talked about buying a big piece of land and building houses near each other? For college friends Garrett Gandee, Nate Hatfield, and Aaron Heydinger that idea became their reality. But they didn’t stop with just buying land for their homes; they teamed up with another local business owner, Josh Scheutzow of A Carpenter’s Son, and together the four purchased most of a town in disrepair with plans to restore and revitalize it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy