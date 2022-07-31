ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Reynoldsburg police looking for tips in 2017 car wash murder

By WSYX Staff
cwcolumbus.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cwcolumbus.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in torso near Tootsies Lounge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was shot in the early hours of Wednesday morning is expected to survive his injury. Police drove to the 2000 block of South High Street just after midnight on Aug. 3 on the report of a person shot. They found a man, 33, with a single gunshot wound […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Infant girl shot in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people including an infant girl are hospitalized after shots were fired into a southeast Columbus home Wednesday evening. The shooting was reported on the 3700 block of Center Ridge Way at approximately 7:15 p.m. According to police, a caller said their “baby” had been hit by bullets shot into the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Pickaway Co. home invasion ends with intruder dead

The Scioto Post reported recently that a man was shot and killed after he invaded a Pickaway Co. home just before midnight. According to the report on July 14, 2022 at 2338 hours, Sheriff’s department was dispatched to 10565 Thrailkill Road on a shooting and a suspected burglar in the residence. Dispatch advised that the caller stated someone had gained entry into their home and did not know if he had weapons. The caller described the intruder as a larger black male. The caller stated they would be upstairs in their bedroom until law enforcement arrives on the scene.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
Reynoldsburg, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Reynoldsburg, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in fatal shooting outside Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting outside a Columbus convenience store back in June. Columbus police said Ke’Anu Logan, 21, has been arrested in connection with the June 25 incident that left 24-year-old Neal Smith dead and a 34-year-old woman injured. Police are looking for two other suspects […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man seriously injured in south Columbus bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 33-year-old man is seriously injured after a shooting at a south Columbus bar early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened at Tootsie's Lounge on the 2400 block of South High Street just before 12:20 a.m., according to Columbus police. Columbus police said there was an altercation...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Officials: Pipe bomb possibly found in Licking County

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating a device that resembles a pipe bomb in Newark, Licking County. According to the Licking County Regional Communications Center, which handles dispatch for the county, law enforcement is investigating a pipe bomb-like device in the area of the 6100 block of Fallsburg Road. […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime
10TV

1 dead after crash at intersection in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Mound Street and Harrisburg Pike. One vehicle was involved in the crash, police said. The victim was pronounced at...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police officer injured in car crash near Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer was taken to a hospital Tuesday after their cruiser was involved in a car accident. Police report that the officer was responding to a crash at the intersection of Morse and Sunbury roads at about 11 a.m. when their cruiser was involved in a separate accident. Both […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Video shows tip jar stolen from Columbus restaurant

A Vietnamese restaurant on the Northwest Side of Columbus was the victim of a theft this weekend, but there’s a chance you can help them still. On July 29, Buckeye Pho, located at 761 Bethel Rd. just outside of Clintonville, experienced the theft of its employee tip jar by a duo the restaurant believes was working together.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

2 killed, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were killed and three others were injured after a shooting in Ohio.The shooting happened Monday around 10 p.m. outside of a bar near Columbus. The victims were men ages 34 and 53, according to a preliminary police report obtained by The Columbus Dispatch. There are no suspects at this time, though police said it appeared there may have been multiple shooters and it could have possibly been a shootout, The Columbus Dispatch reports. 
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

Ohio hotel shut down over crime, allegations of drug use

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio hotel has been shut down because of what’s been called a pattern of violent crime and drug use. City Attorney Zach Klein announced Tuesday that America’s Best Value Inn, on Sinclair Road in the North Side of Columbus has been shut down via court order. It also cited code […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus man sentenced to at least 86 years for 2 murders

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been sentenced to 86 years to life in prison for two separate fatal shootings in 2020. The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office said a jury convicted Rashad Short, 30, of shooting and killing Jordan Gray and Dante McCormick. In April 2020, Short shot Gray...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Two people killed, three injured in south Columbus shooting

Two people are dead and three others injured after a Monday evening shooting on Columbus’ far south side that police say involved at least two shooters. The shooting happened outside the Landmark bar in the 100 block of Rumsey Road. Police did not immediately detail the circumstances leading to the shooting. As of early Tuesday morning police had not announced any suspects or possible motives.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in head-on crash in Knox County

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman died Monday night after a head-on collision in Knox County. Samantha O’Rourke, 31, of Mount Vernon, was driving a Hyundai Elantra north on State Route 661 near Airport Road at 6:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado driven southbound by a 36-year-old went left of center and struck O’Rourke’s […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman hit, killed by car on I-270 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a serious crash on I-270 eastbound near Columbus. Around 5 a.m. Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to reports of pedestrian-involved crash on I-270 eastbound near State Route 104 in southern Franklin County. A Columbus man was traveling eastbound on I-270, just east […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy