The '50 home runs in a season' quiz

Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade
A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why did the Yankees trade Jordan Montgomery for Harrison Bader?
The Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery is still a head-scratcher. How they could trade their #4 starter when Taillon has struggled, Severino is hurt, and German is currently starting is weird. The trade for Harrison Bader, who is on the IL, is also pretty strange. Brian Cashman has always seemed to have a flare for the dramatic with strange deals, and this is no exception. Harrison Bader is a question mark, the pitching depth is weakened, and everyone in the fanbase is puzzled as to what is going on. I did not like this trade at all at first, but now? Well, I think it might make a bit of sense.
Braves get a discouraging injury update on Ozzie Albies
Originally, the timeline looked like it could be as early as the middle of July. Now, it seems like Albies could be out a bit longer. The Braves added Ehire Adrianza, a player from the 2021 World Series run, to the roster to platoon with Orlando Arcia at second base. Hopefully, Albies can be back for the 2022 postseason push — the Braves will need him.
Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline
Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto. The only team not make a trade before...
Ja'Marr Chase on Training Camp Battle With Eli Apple: 'He Pisses Me Off, I'm Not Gonna Lie'
Ja'Marr Chase has dominated Bengals training camp up to this point, even without Joe Burrow. The second-year wide receiver has made big plays against Chidobe Awuzie, Eli Apple and other members of Cincinnati's secondary. Despite his dominance, the Bengals' cornerbacks aren't flinching. Awuzie has won his fair share of matchups...
Braves involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard
The Hot Stove is burning up! Juan Soto was just traded to the Padres, and the Braves made a pair of under-the-radar trades late last night by acquiring Jake Odorizzi from the Astros in exchange for Will Smith and Robbie Grossman from the Tigers. But they might not be done just yet after reports surfaced the Braves were involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard.
Boston Red Sox: Jarren Duran Continues His Quest to Push Himself Out of Town
Jarren Duran isn't endearing himself to Boston Red Sox fans lately. The post Boston Red Sox: Jarren Duran Continues His Quest to Push Himself Out of Town appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yankees’ Joey Gallo shares awful experience in New York and desire to leave
Transitioning from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees has been a nonstop battle for slugger Joey Gallo. The 28-year-old had a fantastic career with Texas but has struggled considerably in the Bronx, hitting .159 this season with a 28% on-base rate, 12 homers, and 24 RBIs. At the...
Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina
The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
Yankees could create insane starting rotation with one last big splash at trade deadline
The New York Yankees made a big move on Monday, just one day before the trade deadline expired. Aside from acquiring bullpen arm Scott Effross via the Chicago Cubs, general manager Brian Cashman executed a trade for Oakland Athletics starting pitcher, Frankie Montas. Montas is a fantastic starter who will...
Tommy Pham traded by Reds months after controversial incident
Tommy Pham lasted just two months in Cincinnati after his Fresh Prince-ian slap. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported on Monday that the veteran outfielder Pham has been traded by the Reds to the Boston Red Sox. Pham, 34, is hitting .238 this season with 11 home runs...
Braves Insider Shuts Down An Austin Riley Critique
Austin Riley is staying in Atlanta for a long time. Yesterday, the Atlanta Braves gave him a 10-year, $212 million contract extension. Riley was one player who had lost his arbitration case earlier in the season, but it appears that that situation is now water under the bridge. Riley is...
Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays
The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
Don Mattingly on his way out as Marlins manager?
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly is in his seventh and potential final season with the club. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported on Tuesday that Mattingly was unsure as to whether or not he would return as the Marlins’ manager next season. “Don Mattingly told me today he...
Mets Insider Asks An Important Jacob deGrom Question
For the first time this year, the New York Mets sent their ace out to the mound. deGrom had been out since the end of spring training with a shoulder injury and had spent the past several months rehabbing. But last night, he finally got a chance to pitch in...
MLB All-Star and MVP Candidate Signs $212 Million Contract Extension
A star MLB player just signed a big contract. This week, the Atlanta Braves announced they have signed third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212 million contract extension, making it the most lucrative deal in franchise history. The contract includes a $20 million option for 2033 when Riley will be 36 years old.
TRADE: The Atlanta Braves And Los Angeles Angels Made A Big Deal
Angels: "OFFICIAL: the Angels have acquired RHP Jesse Chavez and LHP Tucker Davidson from the Braves in exchange for RHP Raisel Iglesias." The move gives the Braves a legitimate addition to their bullpen as Iglesias has 16 saves on the season for the Angels. Right now, the Braves are making...
Noah Syndergaard's Viral Tweet After Getting Traded
Phillies: "The Phillies have acquired right-handed starter Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sánchez, Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today." After the deal was announced, Syndergaard sent out a tweet that is going viral. The hilarious post...
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
San Diego Padres Trade For Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres have agreed to a deal to acquire superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Nationals according to Jon Heyman. San Diego will also get first baseman Josh Bell. In return, the Nationals will receive LHP MacKenzie Gore, OF Robert Hassell III, SS C.J. Abrams, OF James Wood, RHP Jarlin Susana and another major league player.
