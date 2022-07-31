Erik Ten Hag Has Given His Thoughts On Manchester United's Draw With Rayo Vallecano At Old Trafford

www.sportbible.com
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Wrong’ And ‘Disrespectful’ To Demand Manchester United Exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been told that the way he demanded an exit from Manchester United this summer was ‘wrong’ and ‘disrespectful’. Ronaldo handed in a transfer request last month after being irked by the fact that United will be playing in the Europa League in the new season.
Lionel Messi Prevents Security From Dragging Away A Young Fan Desperate To Take A Selfie With The PSG Star
Lionel Messi prevented a young supporter from being taken away by security and stopped to take a selfie with the fan after PSG's Trophee des Champions win over Nantes. Watch the video below:. Messi continued his promising form ahead of the new Ligue 1 season with the opening goal as...
Sadio Mane’s Childhood Friend Who Was ‘One Of Oldham’s Worst Strikers’ Signs For Bayern Munich
One of Sadio Mane’s best friends, Desire Segbe Azankpo has got himself a contract at Bayern Munich despite having a torrid spell in English football. Azankpo joined Oldham Athletics in 2019, and after scoring just 4 goals in 28 appearances, The Daily Mail labelled him as ‘one of Oldham’s worst strikers in memory’.
"The Perfect Window" - Fabrizio Romano Discusses Liverpool, Man City And Arsenal's Summer Business
Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed which Premier League club he believes has had the most successful transfer window. It has been an extremely busy summer for clubs in England’s top division so far, with 11 of them having already spent over £50m, and 5 of them already spending over £90 million!
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Liverpool Given Major Boost Ahead Of Fulham Game
Liverpool have received a boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Fulham this weekend as Marco Silva has announced his side have a serious injury situation. When asked by West London Sport if his newly promoted side is ready for the start of the campaign, Silva responded ‘no’.
Erik Ten Hag Says Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Early Is 'Unacceptable' In Damning Interview
Just days after Manchester United confirmed they had 'no issue' with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving their pre-season game against Rayo Vallecano early, manager Erik ten Hag has labelled the decision as "unacceptable." In an interview with Dutch outlet Viaplay Sport Nederland, Ten Hag was asked to give his thoughts on Sunday's...
Premier League Finally Making Change To VAR That Fans Have Been Calling For
The Premier League are planning on making a major change to the video assistant referee(VAR) in a bid to improve transparency to fans. According to The Times, a plan is in place to publicly release conversations held between referees and VAR officials during a game. The main aim is to...
“It's A Little Easier For Me" - Julian Alvarez Opens Up On Settling In At Manchester City
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez has opened on his new life in East Manchester and how he is adapting to Pep Guardiola's methods. The 22-year-old joined City from Argentinian giants River Plate for a reported fee of £20 million in January, and has hit the ground running in his new surroundings.
"What A Player" - Pundit In Awe Of £140K-A-Week Star Following Man City Performance
Former Premier League striker and Pundit Darren Bent has praised Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez for his performance in the Community Shield on Saturday. Nunez only played for 27 minutes after Jurgen Klopp opted for Roberto Firmino in a starting role, but came on to significantly influence the match in the Reds’ favour over Manchester City.
Former Liverpool Star Predicts Title Winner And Issues Major Warning To Man City
Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson expects Manchester City to win the Premier League this season, but has issued a warning to Pep Guardiola's side. “I think just the same as last year but I would have City as narrow favourites.”. However, the former defender does think their title charge could be...
Liverpool Interested In £67M Spanish Star - Chelsea And Arsenal Also Linked
Liverpool are interested in signing Villarreal star Yeremy Pino, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. Pino, who scored 6 goals for the La Liga side last season, is a player who operates on the right side of attack and likes to get at his opposing full-back. For Liverpool, signing a young...
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
LEAKED: Manchester City Unveil 2022/2023 Third Shirt EARLY On Club App
Manchester City have unveiled their brand new third shirt for the 2022/2023 season early, in a leak on their official club app. Fans of the Premier League champions have already been treated to two exemplary editions for the club's home and away strips this season. Puma's new Manchester City home...
Arsenal Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's Heart-Warming Family Values Revealed In All Or Nothing
Aaron Ramsdale's family have featured in the first episode of Amazon Prime's series, All or Nothing. The episode heavily features the process of Ramsdale's signing, and the making of his Premier League debut for the Gunners. Ramsdale's family travelled to the Emirates, to watch their son's first game at the...
Marc Cucurella On Verge Of Joining Chelsea As £52.5 Million Fee And Personal Terms Agreed
Chelsea are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion defender Marc Cucurella, with Fabrizio Romano giving the transfer the 'here we go'. The Blues have been negotiating a deal for the 24-year-old for several days, with it previously taking a turn as the Seagulls showed interest in Levi Colwill.
Brighton And Hove Albion Deny Reports Of Chelsea's £52.5 Million Marc Cucurella Agreement
Brighton and Hove Albion have dismissed reports stating that they have reached an agreement on a fee of £52.5 million to sell Marc Cucurella to Chelsea. Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano had previously stated that the move is on the verge of completion as Chelsea had agreed a fee and personal terms with the player.
The Reason Why John Terry Hung Up During Phone Call With Kalidou Koulibaly Revealed
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has revealed that John Terry hung up on him during their phone call together, discussing his reasons for doing so. The Senegal international has taken the number 26, iconic as Terry wore it during his time at Chelsea. The former Chelsea captain joined the club at...
Gabriel Jesus Is Now The Most Picked Player In Fantasy Premier League History
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been selected by 72.5 per cent of Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of the new season. Jesus joined the Gunners from Manchester City in a £45 million deal last month and he will be their focal point in attack. The Brazil international has scored...
