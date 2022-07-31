ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

5 key questions facing Oregon State football as fall camp begins

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26mT3o_0gzpRr9B00

Oregon State opens football fall camp Wednesday, as the Beavers prepare for the upcoming season.

This will be head coach Jonathan Smith’s fifth season leading Oregon State, which is coming off a 7-6 season and a loss in the Los Angeles Bowl, its first bowl game since 2013.

The Beavers open the season Sept. 3 at home against Boise State.

Here are five key questions heading into fall camp.

1: Who will step up at quarterback?

There will be a competition, but last year’s starter, Chance Nolan, clearly is in the driver’s seat.

Nolan, a junior, would be fine as a starter. He has experience and helped the Beavers win seven games.

Last season, Nolan completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,677 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Tristan Gebbia, a senior, likely will be the backup. He started four games in 2020, throwing for 824 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Redshirt freshman Ben Gulbranson is intriguing. He looked the best among the quarterbacks in the spring game.

Gulbranson, a three-star recruit, has a strong arm and can stretch the field, which is important in Oregon State’s run-heavy offense.

So although he’s likely the third-stringer now, keep an eye on Gulbranson this season.

2: How will the defense perform?

Oregon State fired defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar after their loss to Colorado last season, and the defense saw improvement under new defensive coordinator Trent Bray.

Last season, the Beavers allowed 25.8 points per game (sixth in the Pac-12), and 387.4 yards per game (ninth in the Pac-12.

When you break down the numbers even more, they allowed 143.8 rushing yards per game (sixth in the Pac-12) and 243.5 passing yards per game.

After making the switch to Bray, Oregon State allowed 21.5 points and 346.26 yards per game in four games — against Stanford, Arizona State, Oregon and Utah State.

The Beavers lost to the Ducks 38-29, in which Oregon had 506 total yards of offense. If you take out that game, Oregon State allowed 16 points and 293 yards per game in three games.

They clearly were playing better after the switch. Can they keep that momentum going with a full season under Bray?

3: Who will get the bulk of the carries?

The Beavers have two strong running backs this season in junior DeShaun Fenwick and freshman Damien Martinez.

Fenwick is Oregon State’s top returning rusher, having 78 carries for 460 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Martinez made some noise in spring practices, then had a strong spring game.

Martinez is a three-star recruit from Lewiston, Texas, and the Beavers are hoping for big things.

Experience might play a role in Fenwick getting more carries early in the season. But don’t be surprised if Martinez finishes the season with more.

4: How big of a role will Anthony Gould play?

Sophomore wide receiver Anthony Gould, from West Salem, could see an increased role in the offense this season.

Gould is now in his fourth year in the program, after redshirting in 2019, and with 2020 not counting against eligibility because of the pandemic. So he’s an older sophomore.

Last season, Gould caught 13 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown.

With last year’s leading receiver Trevon Bradford (42 catches, 631 yards, five touchdowns) now in the NFL, there will be more opportunities.

West Salem found creative ways to give Gould the ball and utilize his speed, and Oregon State could do the same — Gould had five carries for 50 yards and a touchdown last season.

Expect to see the ball in Gould’s hands more often this season. He’s got three years of experience, and it’s time for the Beavers to really maximize his speed.

5: Can they be tougher on the road?

Last season was strange. Arguably the Beavers’ best win of the season came on the road against USC at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

That also was their only win away from Reser Stadium. That’s right, 1-6 away from Corvallis.

The losses were at Purdue, Washington State, California, Colorado and Oregon, and to Utah State at a neutral site in the Los Angeles Bowl.

It was great that Oregon State went 6-0 at home, but if they could have picked up a couple more wins on the road, they had a shot at the Pac-12 North Division title. The games at Washington State, California and Colorado were all winnable.

For the Beavers to take that next step forward, they need to be tougher on the road. That should be a focus during fall camp, building an intensity and mental toughness they can carry with them on the road.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: 5 key questions facing Oregon State football as fall camp begins

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Oregon State baseball hoping to reload, not rebuild, in summer of great transition

After the Oregon State baseball season ended with a heartbreaking one-run loss in the Super Regionals, Mitchell Verburg took one last lap around Goss Stadium. He strolled over to the stands above the Beavers’ dugout along the third base line, gazed at the home crowd and started clapping and waving. Then he moved to the first base dugout to do the same, offering thanks and a heartfelt goodbye.
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Football
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
Oregon Football
yachatsnews.com

Fall Chinook fishing expected to be good on central Oregon coast bays and rivers — and could include short coho seasons

Anglers on the central Oregon coast may be in for “good to very good” fishing Monday when coastal bays and streams open for salmon fishing. While river systems on the north and south coasts undergo some closures or restrictions, the three streams that make up the bulk of salmon fishing in Lincoln County are expected to produce good catches of fall Chinook salmon.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Waterpower's ups and downs in the Willamette Valley

Hot weather lately has increased the demand for power. For people in the south Willamette Valley, hydropower helps the grid operate steadily. Tom Conning is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which runs most of Oregon’s hydro-electric dams. He told KLCC a facility east of Lowell can boost power when the need spikes in Eugene. “In the morning when people wake up, or when they come home from work, they turn on lights, they’re dong different things with power, and so the demand at that point peaks," he said. "So Lookout Point, for instance, we turn on generators during those times to help provide that power and then when the demand is less, throughout the middle of the day, then we can turn those generators off.”
EUGENE, OR
987thebull.com

Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish

Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
KEIZER, OR
oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Nick Kristof returning to the New York Times after failed run for Oregon governor

Columnist Nick Kristof is headed back to the New York Times less than a year after he quit to begin an ill-fated campaign for governor of Oregon. Kristof, who grew up in Yamhill County, previously wrote for the Times from 1984 to October 2021. He then began running for governor as a Democrat, but his campaign ended months before the primary after the Oregon Supreme Court upheld Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s decision that he hadn’t lived in the state long enough to meet a constitutional requirement for running for office.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Bray
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Traffic Delays / Detours at Florence, Warrenton

(Florence, Oregon) – Some amount of roadwork is taking place in two areas of the Oregon coast that may cause you some delays or detours. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said to keep an eye out for traffic situations in Florence and at Warrenton. In Florence, expect traffic delays...
WARRENTON, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON ON INTERSTATE 5

LINN COUNTY, OR (August 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday. August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. The preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by,...
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH NEAR MAPLETON, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 126W

LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at about 3:55 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near Mapleton. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Roger Montgomery, age 63,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State Football#American Football#College Football#Boise State
hh-today.com

A new dwelling on N.E. Water Avenue

Part of the 2100 block of Northeast Water Avenue in Albany is narrow and parallels the broad right-of-way of the Portland & Pacific railroad on the south side of the tracks. The street is on the bike route I often take along the Willamette riverfront. The last few times I noticed a new construction site, prompting this:
ALBANY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
philomathnews.com

Law enforcement chases down suspect to Greenberry Road

A Corvallis man faces several charges, including kidnapping a female known to him, after being arrested by Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Saturday morning at the corner of Highway 99W and Greenberry Road about 11 miles southwest of Philomath. Daniel Lee Adams, 51, was arrested at about 6...
CORVALLIS, OR
oregontoday.net

Pedestrian Fatality I-5, Linn Co., August 1

On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 12:02 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 229. A pedestrian entered the lane of travel on Interstate-5 and was struck by a Toyota van operated by Poblano Lopez (39) of Lynnwood, WA. on I5 southbound near milepost 229. The pedestrian, identified as Charles Dwayne Hatfield (49) of Salem, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the van remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, and Tangent Fire Department.
LINN COUNTY, OR
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy