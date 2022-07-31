Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases

ktvo.com
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community...
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
Save Money On Back-To-School Clothes In Iowa This Weekend
Those who live in Iowa or are close enough to travel to the Hawkeye state can save money on clothes this weekend. The annual Tax-Free Weekend holiday happens this weekend and it's a great way to save 7% on most clothing items before the kiddos head back to school. Iowa's...
Iowa's medical marijuana program enters a new era
Just two years ago, Medpharm Iowa said it was struggling to sustain its operations, due to low patient demand under the state's restrictive medical cannabidiol program.But after the state expanded its medical marijuana program in 2020, the company has undergone major expansions this year — changing its branding to the trendier Bud & Mary's — and plans to invest $10 million into its local growing facility.Why it matters: The expansion and branding shift for Bud & Mary's signals a new, more casual era to access the state's medical marijuana program.Where MedPharm said it struggled to survive under the state's previous...
KCCI.com
State fraud division: Iowa woman submitted fraudulent auto insurance application
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is charged with insurance fraud after submitting a fraudulent document in connection with an auto insurance application, according to the state Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau. The bureau says 46-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, of Fort Dodge, is charged with the crime. The charges...
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
ktvo.com
Dry conditions last week in Iowa allow for over 6 days of fieldwork
DES MOINES, Iowa — Very little precipitation across the State resulted in 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 31, 2022, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Increasingly dry conditions are a concern for many. Fieldwork included cutting and baling hay and pesticide applications.
My 12 Days of Iowa Hell Has Finally Come to An End
So far my 6 months in Iowa have been amazing. My fiance and I have really settled into our new home and have loved it. It's been a lot of work but it's work that's felt rewarding and it feels like we're working towards something. We don't own some big incredibly expensive house but it's the perfect 3-bedroom home for us two.
KCRG.com
Iowa joins task force to stop robocalls
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Attorney General is joining a nationwide task force focused on those annoying and potentially illegal robocalls. The Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force focuses on investigating and taking legal action against companies that run robocalls, many of which come from outside the United States. The...
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WOWT
Iowa senior citizen notes horrible experience with movers, belongings finally received
HALSTEAD, Kan. (WOWT) - An Iowa senior citizen trying to move to Kansas had a nightmare experience with a moving company. A 6 On Your Side follow-up investigation into an emotional move by a Logan, Iowa senior citizen. Her belongings finally arrived at her new apartment in Kansas one month after pickup.
KCCI.com
Central Iowa nonprofit offers free fans for low-income families
DES MOINES, Iowa — With temperatures inching near 100, Iowans are looking for ways to beat the heat. To ensure all Central Iowa families have access to air conditioning this summer, Impact Community Action Partnership is working with the Des Moines Fire Department. "They are collecting fans and air...
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one. The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.
Iowa-licensed doctor sanctioned years after botched breast-cancer diagnoses
Three years after another state restricted a physician’s license for repeatedly failing to detect breast cancer in patients, the Iowa Board of Medicine has imposed similar sanctions. Board records indicate Dr. Mark Guilfoyle is licensed in Iowa as a physician and practices diagnostic teleradiology, which involves the receipt of electronically transmitted medical images for diagnostic […] The post Iowa-licensed doctor sanctioned years after botched breast-cancer diagnoses appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned in Coggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new...
KCCI.com
Iowa man sentenced for failing to file income tax returns
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man was sentenced on Monday for failing to file income tax returns, according to the US Attorney's Office Southern District of Iowa. Fifty-one-year-old Bradley Earl Ewart, of Wapello, was sentenced to six months in prison. Ewart pleaded guilty on March 24 to two counts of failure to file income tax returns, one for each of the calendar years 2016 and 2018.
bleedingheartland.com
Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
1380kcim.com
Report Ranks Iowa As 10th Best State In The U.S. For Health Care
Iowa has been ranked as one of the best states in the nation for health care by a third-party survey firm, WalletHub. Their report, which measured 42 key metrics such as hospital beds per capita, physician availability, insured rates, and more, ranked Iowa 10th overall. The state placed in the top 10 in two categories: 7th for percent of insured adults and 7th for percent of insured children. Iowa took 11th for the number of hospital beds per capita and 15th for the percent of at-risk adults with no routine doctor visit in the past two years. Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Hawaii took the top spots in the ranking. At the same time, Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi finished at the bottom. The full report can be found included below.
KIMT
Trial for Iowa man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot set for January 2023
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) -- The federal trial for a Cedar Rapids man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been set for just over two years after the riot. Leo Christopher Kelly is one of six Iowans charged in connection to the riot, and now is now scheduled to go on trial January 16, 2023 in Washington.
cbs2iowa.com
Data shows rural Iowa is being hit harder by inflation
A new study shows rural Iowa is being hit harder by inflation. “No matter what we have to buy, if it's impacted by energy or trucking, especially, the prices are just way higher than anything we’ve ever seen," says Steve Swenka, a farmer from Tiffin. The author of the...
