Police Union Requests Fired Broward Sheriff's Deputy Get His Job Back

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through July 25, 2022. A person was the victim of Burglary Business on 07/21/2022. The suspect smashed the front glass front door to gain entry into the business. The suspect wore a black jacket and pants, with a white glove on the right hand and a black glove on the left hand. The subject ransacked the business and did not steal anything from inside.

TAMARAC, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO