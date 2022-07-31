Police Union Requests Fired Broward Sheriff's Deputy Get His Job Back

We all know that the justice is in total disarray or ruined against black people in general, because those jurors who looked at the video and. Found those BSO deputies not guilty, they are some wicked Babylonian people them.Case like this should be tried by independent people, where you would hardly see any kind of biased selection in the jurors.The lawyer should have a right to object any jury or jurors, who he or she believes. Will be too detrimental to the case, where is or her client or clients will not get a fair trial.Because of his or her ethnicity and, that is what really took placed in the court.I know that every country have their rules and regulations how they run their courts, but the laws. Should discharged into a very very manner, with malicious feelings against anyone. Because of the colour of their skin and,it is what really took placed in this trial,ok.
Comments / 4