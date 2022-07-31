ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

More victims possible after SC man charged with secretly recording people at rental homes, attorneys say

By Jason Raven
cbs17
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a man found dead while in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) launched a lawsuit Wednesday. The 27-year-old Lason Butler was found dead on the morning of Feb. 12. An attorney for the family, Bakari Sellers, said in a briefing that Butler had been found with rat bites on his body and had died in the solitary confinement area.
WIS-TV

Deputies ambushed after false 9-1-1 call, shots fired

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said of Wednesday morning’s incident, “This was an ambush.”. Deputies were called to the Carriage Oaks neighborhood by a man Lott said was found dead with tactical gear and an assault rifle. The 25-year-old man allegedly told dispatchers he’d heard a woman screaming for help in two separate calls at around 5:30 a.m.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Three arrested in the murder of Morris Harden Jr.

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested three men in the murder of a man who was found dead on the side of the road. On July 10, 2022 Burke County Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road where they found a body lying on the […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Subjects wanted for questioning in unrelated crimes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County and Richmond County deputies are asking for help from the public in finding subjects who are wanted for questioning in unrelated acts of crime. Richmond County. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a subject wanted for burglary. The incident happened at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken, SC
Crime & Safety
Aiken County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Aiken, SC
State
South Carolina State
wfxg.com

Aiken County woman arrested for allegedly turning in stolen lottery ticket

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - An Aiken County woman has been arrested for allegedly cashing a stolen lottery ticket. According to her arrest warrant, 31-year-old Whitney Andrea Hart (James) of Salley, S.C. turned in a SC Education Lottery scratch-off ticket at the Enmarket on John Nunn Hwy. in Perry on July 7. That ticket has been stolen from Salley Mini Mart on Walnet St. in Salley, S.C., where Hart was previously employed.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Police name suspect in Millwood Ave. shooting

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators with the Columbia Police Department say a 19 year old man is wanted in connection with a recent shooting. Investigators say Rayonne Ashford is wanted for a shooting on July 1st at the Orange Party Shop on Millwood Ave. Police say they responded after receiving...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Rental Homes#Sc
abccolumbia.com

Coroner confirms Lexington deaths as murder-suicide

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–The Lexington Co. Coroner’s Office Tuesday released additional details surrounding the deaths of a man and woman at a West Columbia home. Officials say on July 26th Philip Jackson, 45, and Sabrina Jackson, 34, were found in a home on Ermine Rd. Authorities say Mrs....
LEXINGTON, SC
WJBF

Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
WIS-TV

Prisma Health employee death ruled a homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Prisma Health employee’s death after being struck in the groin has been ruled a homicide. In May Kevin Robinson was attacked by a patient with mental and emotional issues. During the altercation he was struck in the groin. Several days later he died. An...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

Five homicide investigations are underway in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen five homicide investigations in Aiken in the month of July alone. Investigators say none of them are connected. But why? We sat down with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office about why we are seeing this string of violence. July is marked as a...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Burke County Sheriff’s Office supervisor spotted helping motorist change tire

BURKE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office shared an awesome moment of a supervisor helping a motorist over the weekend. The sheriff’s office posted the photo on Facebook with a message, “A lawyer, (who appreciated seeing this servant officer, a shift supervisor—Lieutenant Mike Swint in Burke County) took this photo today and sent it to me. We have an awesome team. #BurkeCountyStrong.”
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta mayor addresses recent string of gun violence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis took time at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting to talk about the recent string of violence in the city. In the last two weeks, at least three people have lost their lives in shootings in Augusta. There were also two other shootings, making it at least five since July 20.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Barnwell man and juvenile arrested Unlawful Carry of Weapon

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, a deputy with the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office made a legal traffic stop on a vehicle in Blackville. The driver, Jaquez Lamar Isaac, as well as the male, juvenile passenger was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Weapon. Jaquez Isaac was transported to Barnwell County […]
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Deputies search for suspect after SWAT standoff in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large law enforcement presence was spotted at an Augusta home Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Hunter Street for a domestic call with shots fired at 11:57 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies were told the suspect, Terrell...

Comments / 0

Community Policy