More victims possible after SC man charged with secretly recording people at rental homes, attorneys say

WIS-TV
Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a man found dead while in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) launched a lawsuit Wednesday. The 27-year-old Lason Butler was found dead on the morning of Feb. 12. An attorney for the family, Bakari Sellers, said in a briefing that Butler had been found with rat bites on his body and had died in the solitary confinement area.
WIS-TV
Deputies ambushed after false 9-1-1 call, shots fired
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said of Wednesday morning’s incident, “This was an ambush.”. Deputies were called to the Carriage Oaks neighborhood by a man Lott said was found dead with tactical gear and an assault rifle. The 25-year-old man allegedly told dispatchers he’d heard a woman screaming for help in two separate calls at around 5:30 a.m.
Three arrested in the murder of Morris Harden Jr.
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested three men in the murder of a man who was found dead on the side of the road. On July 10, 2022 Burke County Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road where they found a body lying on the […]
WRDW-TV
Subjects wanted for questioning in unrelated crimes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County and Richmond County deputies are asking for help from the public in finding subjects who are wanted for questioning in unrelated acts of crime. Richmond County. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a subject wanted for burglary. The incident happened at...
wfxg.com
Aiken County woman arrested for allegedly turning in stolen lottery ticket
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - An Aiken County woman has been arrested for allegedly cashing a stolen lottery ticket. According to her arrest warrant, 31-year-old Whitney Andrea Hart (James) of Salley, S.C. turned in a SC Education Lottery scratch-off ticket at the Enmarket on John Nunn Hwy. in Perry on July 7. That ticket has been stolen from Salley Mini Mart on Walnet St. in Salley, S.C., where Hart was previously employed.
WYFF4.com
Greenwood County teacher arrested, accused of assault in classroom, report says
GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate teacher was arrested after being accused of assaulting a 6-year-old student, according to an incident report. Frances Hitt, a first grade teacher at Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School is charged with third-degree assault and battery, the report said. The report said on Monday,...
abccolumbia.com
Police name suspect in Millwood Ave. shooting
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators with the Columbia Police Department say a 19 year old man is wanted in connection with a recent shooting. Investigators say Rayonne Ashford is wanted for a shooting on July 1st at the Orange Party Shop on Millwood Ave. Police say they responded after receiving...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing person. Todd McCray, 60, was last seen on July 8. McCray is 5 foot 6 inches and weighs 185 pounds. McCray is homeless and is usually walking in...
abccolumbia.com
Coroner confirms Lexington deaths as murder-suicide
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–The Lexington Co. Coroner’s Office Tuesday released additional details surrounding the deaths of a man and woman at a West Columbia home. Officials say on July 26th Philip Jackson, 45, and Sabrina Jackson, 34, were found in a home on Ermine Rd. Authorities say Mrs....
Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
WRDW-TV
How does the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office respond to mental health calls?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating how a Hancock County woman fell out of a deputy’s patrol car and died in July. The GBI says Brianna Grier had a history of mental illness. The family says she was diagnosed with schizophrenia. Grier’s parents called...
WIS-TV
Prisma Health employee death ruled a homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Prisma Health employee’s death after being struck in the groin has been ruled a homicide. In May Kevin Robinson was attacked by a patient with mental and emotional issues. During the altercation he was struck in the groin. Several days later he died. An...
WRDW-TV
Five homicide investigations are underway in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen five homicide investigations in Aiken in the month of July alone. Investigators say none of them are connected. But why? We sat down with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office about why we are seeing this string of violence. July is marked as a...
WRDW-TV
Burke County Sheriff’s Office supervisor spotted helping motorist change tire
BURKE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office shared an awesome moment of a supervisor helping a motorist over the weekend. The sheriff’s office posted the photo on Facebook with a message, “A lawyer, (who appreciated seeing this servant officer, a shift supervisor—Lieutenant Mike Swint in Burke County) took this photo today and sent it to me. We have an awesome team. #BurkeCountyStrong.”
WRDW-TV
Augusta mayor addresses recent string of gun violence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis took time at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting to talk about the recent string of violence in the city. In the last two weeks, at least three people have lost their lives in shootings in Augusta. There were also two other shootings, making it at least five since July 20.
Man arrested in a July Bulloch County murder case used to play online videogames with his victim
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference this Monday addressing the July 17th homicide that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Dolan Blanchard. According to officials, this was not a random act of violence—they have discovered that the suspect and the victim knew each other through online Xbox […]
Barnwell man and juvenile arrested Unlawful Carry of Weapon
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, a deputy with the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office made a legal traffic stop on a vehicle in Blackville. The driver, Jaquez Lamar Isaac, as well as the male, juvenile passenger was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Weapon. Jaquez Isaac was transported to Barnwell County […]
Suspect sought in domestic incident that shut down Hunter Street in Augusta
It all started with a domestic violence call of shots fired, and it resulted in a standoff with the Richmond County SWAT team, Bomb Squad and deputies.
WRDW-TV
Deputies search for suspect after SWAT standoff in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large law enforcement presence was spotted at an Augusta home Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Hunter Street for a domestic call with shots fired at 11:57 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies were told the suspect, Terrell...
