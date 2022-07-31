Waterboro remembers victims of fatal crash on its one-year anniversary

www.wmtw.com
WMTW
Motorcyclist killed in crash near golf course in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash that closed a roadway in Scarborough Wednesday morning. According to Scarborough Police Department, a car was making a left-hand turn into Nonesuch Golf Course when it collided with a motorcycling going south on Route 114. The driver of the...
WMTW
Mother and child suffer serious injuries in head-on crash in Standish
STANDISH, Maine — Police say a 32-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries and her 2-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash with a dump truck on Route 133 in Standish. Rebecca McVety of Standish was operating a 2004 Volvo and collided with a fully loaded Leavitt Earthworks tri-axle...
lcnme.com
Bremen Crash Leads to LifeFlight for Driver
One man was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland after a single-vehicle crash on Biscay Road in Bremen engulfed his truck in flames on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Bystanders and members of the Bremen Fire Department extracted the driver, Roy Benner, 67, of Damariscotta, from his blue...
Route 113 in Standish reopens after closure due to crash
PORTLAND, Maine — Update 9:06 p.m.:. The road has reopened, Erin Wolfe of Cumberland County Regional Communications said in an email sent shortly after 9 p.m. A dump truck reportedly collided with a vehicle on Route 113 in Standish, according to a member of the Standish Fire Department, who was on scene.
32-Year-Old Lewiston Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Morning Crash
One man is dead following a crash that took place Monday morning on Maine Route 219 in Hartford, Maine on Monday. According to WGME 13, a single-vehicle crash led to the death of a Lewiston, Maine man on Monday. Emergency crews were called to route 219, also called Bear Pond Road, after reports of a vehicle colliding with a tree.
wabi.tv
Lewiston man killed in Hartford crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Lewiston man was killed after a crash in Hartford Monday morning. It happened just after 10 a.m. on Route 219. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 32-year-old Mark Mackerron crossed the centerline, went off the road, and hit a tree.
WMTW
Maine man charged in New Hampshire crime spree
EXETER, N.H. — A Maine man is facing charges in connection with a recent crime spree, including stealing two vehicles in Exeter, New Hampshire. Police say Seth St. Laurent, 31, with a last known address of Kittery, was arrested by North Hampton Police at about 9:30 Tuesday morning and charged with driving while intoxicated. Police said he was driving a car reported stolen from Gorham Tire & Auto in Exeter early that morning.
WMTW
Scarborough Fire Department honors man for over 60 years of service with truck dedication
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Scarborough Fire Department honored a man who has served the department for over 60 years by dedicating a new truck to him. Eighty-one-year-old Bruce Bell has been with the department since 1957, and the department appropriately put his name on the bell of the new truck, which was unveiled in a ceremony on Wednesday.
Woman, 2 children found dead in New Hampshire home
NORTHFIELD, N.H. – Investigators are looking into the suspicious deaths of a woman and two children in New Hampshire.Attorney General John Formella said Wednesday the bodies were found at a home in Northfield. State and local police are investigating.The police presence on quiet Wethersfield Drive Wednesday spanned hours. SkyEye video shows New Hampshire cruisers and investigative units parked out front of a home. Inside, teams carefully collected evidence and photographed a scene. No additional details have been released.
wgan.com
Recruit Dies on First Day at NH Police Academy
A recruit at the New Hampshire Police Academy died, although it was not during a class or on their property in Concord. The announcement on the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council's Facebook page said the death is being investigated by the State Police Major Crimes Unit. The circumstances of the death and the recruit's identity were not disclosed.
WMTW
Connecticut man accused of driving Corvette 161 mph on NH highway
A Connecticut man is facing multiple charges after police said he was driving more than 160 miles per hour on Interstate 93. New Hampshire State Police said Alejandro Zapata-Rebello was driving an orange Corvette on Sunday morning when they clocked him at 161 miles per hour in Ashland. The speed...
WMTW
New Hampshire police seeking abduction suspect
BRENTWOOD, N.H. – Police are asking for the public's help finding Peter Curtis, a suspect in a New Hampshire abduction who is considered armed and dangerous.Brentwood Police said Curtis allegedly used a gun to abduct a woman. The victim was not hurt and has returned home safely.Curtis has recently been seen in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.Anyone who sees Curtis is urged not to approach him and should instead call the Brentwood Police Department at (603) 642-8817.
wgan.com
Auburn’s newest police K-9 makes first apprehension
Early Monday morning, the Auburn Police Department’s newest K-9 began his watch. K-9 Brick was called into action at 12:25 AM on Monday when emergency dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from a citizen in distress. Officers located the citizen at 514 Turner Street, where she reported that she had...
WMUR.com
K9 units help search for person who ran away from crash in Gilmanton
GILMANTON, N.H. — Police K-9 units were out in Gilmanton to search for a person who ran away from a crash. Officers said the incident started in Barnstead, then the suspect drove to Gilmanton, crashed and ran off into the woods. Officials called off the search for the night...
Defense lawyers want murder indictments dismissed because Maine State Police heard confidential calls
Bobby Nightingale sits with attorney Jeff Pickering during his 2019 arraignment when he pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. Screenshot of News Center Maine coverage. Two murder defendants want their indictments thrown out after state investigators admitted listening to private phone calls they made in jail to their...
