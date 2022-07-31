Effective: 2022-08-03 19:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cochise; Santa Cruz FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE AND EAST CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES At 740 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding has likely peaked, but swift flows are likely still occurring for areas around Parker Canyon Lake. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Parker Canyon Lake, Fort Huachuca and Coronado National Memorial. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

