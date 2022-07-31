alerts.weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise, Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 19:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cochise; Santa Cruz FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE AND EAST CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES At 740 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding has likely peaked, but swift flows are likely still occurring for areas around Parker Canyon Lake. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Parker Canyon Lake, Fort Huachuca and Coronado National Memorial. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 17:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 559 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saddlebrooke, or near Oracle, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Catalina, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Biosphere 2 and Oracle Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
