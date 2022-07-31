WATCH: MLB pitcher pulls off stunning immaculate inning after no-hitter



MLB pitcher R eid Detmers definitely had an angel on his shoulder on Sunday.

The Angels starter made history by becoming the first player in almost a decade to hurl an immaculate inning in the same season he threw a no-hitter. Detmers achieved the rare feat against the Texas Rangers on Sunday .

Detmers, who pitched a no-hitter against Tampa Bay on May 10, struck out three Texas hitters on nine pitches in the second inning for the 109th immaculate inning in baseball history.

The left-handed Detmers struck out Ezequiel Duran, Kole Calhoun, and Charlie Culberson. It is the fourth immaculate inning in the majors this year.

It is only the third immaculate inning in Angels history, with all three occurring in the second inning. Nolan Ryan was the first on July 9, 1972, against Boston, and Garrett Richards accomplished it on June 4, 2014, at Houston.

Immaculate innings remain special but aren’t as rare as they once were. This is the 10th since 2020 and 61st since 2000. There were none recorded from 1929-52.