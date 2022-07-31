ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

2 injured as shots ring out in Winston-Salem parking lot

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWICO_0gzpQ3Zf00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are injured following a shooting in a parking lot early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 2:42 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 900 block of Peters Creek Parkway after getting reports of a shooting in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bUGx9_0gzpQ3Zf00
The area surrounding the 900 block of Peters Creek Parkway (Google Maps)

Investigators say there was an argument or altercation between multiple people in a parking lot when a suspect pulled out a gun and fired several rounds.

Man charged in Blind Tiger killing, victim identified

One of the rounds struck the driver of a vehicle exiting the parking lot. The driver then drove himself to a local hospital for treatment.

An additional victim was found in another vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Both of the victims’ injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no suspect information available at this time.

FOX8 News

South O Henry Blvd crash shuts down lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of South O Henry Boulevard is closed following a crash early Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred on South O Henry Boulevard, near the intersection of East Florida Street. Nearby landmarks include Dudley High School and East Gate City Boulevard. The […]
GREENSBORO, NC
