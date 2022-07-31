2 injured as shots ring out in Winston-Salem parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are injured following a shooting in a parking lot early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
At 2:42 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 900 block of Peters Creek Parkway after getting reports of a shooting in the area.
Investigators say there was an argument or altercation between multiple people in a parking lot when a suspect pulled out a gun and fired several rounds.Man charged in Blind Tiger killing, victim identified
One of the rounds struck the driver of a vehicle exiting the parking lot. The driver then drove himself to a local hospital for treatment.
An additional victim was found in another vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by EMS.
Both of the victims’ injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.
The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no suspect information available at this time.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 2