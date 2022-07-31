2 injured as shots ring out in Winston-Salem parking lot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are injured following a shooting in a parking lot early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 2:42 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 900 block of Peters Creek Parkway after getting reports of a shooting in the area.

The area surrounding the 900 block of Peters Creek Parkway (Google Maps)

Investigators say there was an argument or altercation between multiple people in a parking lot when a suspect pulled out a gun and fired several rounds.

One of the rounds struck the driver of a vehicle exiting the parking lot. The driver then drove himself to a local hospital for treatment.

An additional victim was found in another vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Both of the victims’ injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no suspect information available at this time.

