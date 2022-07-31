ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Vietnam Veterans Trail in La Crosse will be closed for repairs through Thursday

By Alexia Walz
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPcMo_0gzpPcDw00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Hikers and bicyclists in La Crosse may need to change up their plans.

Vietnam Veterans Trail, including the underpass below Lang Drive, will be closed for repairs August 1 through August 4.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

Seeing is Listening: La Crosse sign language interpreters bring music to life for deaf community

La Crosse Schools Supt.: future high schoolers would all go to Central H.S. if referendum does not pass

One person dead after motorcycle crash near Chippewa Falls

Omicron strain cases rise in the United States

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NIH Director's Blog

Vulnerability of Drinking-Water Wells in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Enteric-Virus Contamination from Surface Water Contributions

Human enteric viruses can contaminate municipal drinking-water wells, but few studies have examined the routes by which viruses enter these wells. In the present study, the objective was to monitor the municipal wells of La Crosse, Wisconsin, for enteric viruses and determine whether the amount of Mississippi River water infiltrating the wells was related to the frequency of virus detection. From March 2001 to February 2002, one river water site and four wells predicted by hydrogeological modeling to have variable degrees of surface water contributions were sampled monthly for enteric viruses, microbial indicators of sanitary quality, and oxygen and hydrogen isotopes. 18O/16O and 2H/1H ratios were used to determine the level of surface water contributions. All samples were collected prior to chlorination at the wellhead. By reverse transcription-PCR (RT-PCR), 24 of 48 municipal well water samples (50%) were positive for enteric viruses, including enteroviruses, rotavirus, hepatitis A virus (HAV), and noroviruses. Of 12 river water samples, 10 (83%) were virus positive by RT-PCR. Viable enteroviruses were not detected by cell culture in the well samples, although three well samples were positive for culturable HAV. Enteroviruses detected in the wells by RT-PCR were identified as several serotypes of echoviruses and group A and group B coxsackieviruses. None of the well water samples was positive for indicators of sanitary quality, namely male-specific and somatic coliphages, total coliform bacteria, Escherichia coli, and fecal enterococci. Contrary to expectations, viruses were found in all wells regardless of the level of surface water contributions. This result suggests that there were other unidentified sources, in addition to surface water, responsible for the contamination.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Parents criticize La Crosse School Board and superintendent over consolidation

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse School District’s plan to consolidate high schools has some parents criticizing not only the plan but also the school board and superintendent. A $194.7 million referendum in November will allow La Crosse voters to decide if they want a new high school. If the referendum does not pass, Superintendent Aaron Engel says all...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veterans Trail#Rewritten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Fillmore County Journal

The Wild West comes alive in Lanesboro

Lanesboro lore states that William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody, and his friend and business partner Dr. Frank “White Beaver” Powell, four time La Crosse mayor, concocted the Wild West show in the late 1880s. The first show was held indoors at Lanesboro’s Nelson Hall. Celebrate...
LANESBORO, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy