FanSided

What Mohamed Sanu means for Dolphins Preston Williams

An already deep Miami Dolphins wide receiver group got deeper last week when Mohamed Sanu was signed. That isn’t good news for some. At some point between now and the end of August, the Dolphins will have to make roster cuts to their wide receiver group. Miami is likely to carry six receivers at most and is stacked provided the team doesn’t suffer injuries…knock…on…wood!
NBC Sports

Why weren’t the Dolphins’ tampering penalties more significant?

On Tuesday, the NFL announced that the Dolphins had been engaged in a blatant, multi-year tampering effort that targeted a Super Bowl-winning coach and the greatest player of all time, and that victimized three different NFL franchises (Patriots, Buccaneers, Saints). The punishment doesn’t seem to come close to fitting the crime.
Miami Herald

Podcast: Reacting to Dolphins’ tampering violations, what’s next

An otherwise pleasant training camp practice with fans in attendance Tuesday turned sour, as the NFL announced discipline for the Dolphins in its six-month investigation into violations of the integrity of the game. The league concluded that on three separate occasions spanning multiple years, the Dolphins violated the anti-tampering policy in their pursuit of Tom Brady and Sean Payton.
