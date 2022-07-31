Viterbo University Fine Arts Center tickets available for purchase starting Monday
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Tickets for all Viterbo University Fine Arts Center shows officially go on sale Monday morning.
This season’s shows include the musical Hairspray, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox and performances from both of Viterbo’s show choirs.
To order tickets, visit the Fine Arts Center’s website or call the box office at 608-796-3100.
