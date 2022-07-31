ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

14-year-old Chicago girl killed while leaving graduation party in Decatur

By Bradley Zimmeran, WCIA, Alonzo Small
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15lPCg_0gzpOyrX00

DECATUR, Ill. — A 14-year-old girl from Chicago was shot and killed overnight while leaving a graduation party in Decatur, according to authorities.

Macon County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as T’Earra D. Moore.

An autopsy on Sunday found that Moore died from a single gunshot wound to the back.

Teen killed, 4 others injured in stabbing while tubing on Wisconsin river

Three others — two 19-year-olds and one 15-year-old — were also hurt in the shooting that took place in the 2800 block of N. Dinneen Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say Moore and several others had been attending a graduation party and were leaving when shots rang out.

The 14-year-old then fled the parking lot on Dinneen where she had been shot before collapsing in the back of a nearby business on Pershing Road. When medical crews arrived, they observed “obvious signs of death” and pronounced her dead.

Cook County State’s Attorney requests independent investigation of Oak Lawn PD after arrest of teen

Detectives found multiple shell casings throughout the parking lot and on Dineen Street leading to Pershing Road.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have announced no arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (217) 424-2734 or Macon County Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Brother of two victims charged in Skokie shooting

SKOKIE, Ill. — A man has been charged with attempted first degree murder after a domestic dispute left two people shot in Skokie Monday. Tawar Tawar, 43, made an appearance at a bond hearing Wednesday where his bond was set at $300,000. Police said Tawar entered a residence in the 3900 block of Kirk Street […]
SKOKIE, IL
WGN News

Highland Park parade attack suspect pleads not guilty

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The man charged in the Fourth of July parade shootings in Highland Park has pleaded not guilty to the 117 counts against him. Robert Crimo III, 21, appeared for an arraignment hearing Wednesday in Lake County’s circuit court to enter a formal plea to the charges — 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Macon County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
City
Decatur, IL
County
Macon County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Macon, IL
Decatur, IL
Crime & Safety
WGN News

Security guard, 3 men injured in shootout near UIC

CHICAGO — A security guard and three other men were injured in a shootout near the University of Illinois Chicago on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West 14th Street. Police say officers responded to the scene and found multiple people shot. Further police investigation […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Old Chicago#Graduation Party#Wisconsin River#Violent Crime#N Dinneen Street#Nexstar Media Inc
WGN News

2 people shot in Skokie domestic dispute

SKOKIE, Ill. — Two people were shot in what police believe was a domestic dispute gone wrong in Skokie. Police said the shooting took place inside a home just after 5 p.m. in the 3900 block of Kirk Street. At least one victim was taken to the hospital and there is currently no update on […]
SKOKIE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Teen dead after shooting in Galewood

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man died Monday evening following a shooting on the city’s Northwest Side. Police said the victim was sitting inside a vehicle when he was hit in the chest by gunfire in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue around 7:32 p.m. The victim was originally taken to Loyola University Medical Center […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man found dead on CTA train tracks on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was found dead on CTA train tracks on the city’s South Side. Police said the man was discovered on the southbound tracks of the Orange Line in the 2500 block of South Archer Avenue around 4 a.m. Monday. According to police, he was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

19-year-old Dyer man killed, woman critical after kayaks tip over

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A Dyer man died and a woman is in critical condition following a kayaking accident Sunday night on Robinson Lake. At around 8:15 p.m., authorities responded to the lake, located just to the east of I-65 in Hobart. Witnesses saw two kayakers tip over and struggling about 200 feet from the […]
DYER, IN
WGN News

WGN News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy