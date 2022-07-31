ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampshire, IL

Five children, two adults killed in wrong-way vehicle crash on Illinois highway

By Daniel Uria
 3 days ago
July 31 (UPI) -- Seven people were killed in a crash involving a driver traveling in the wrong direction on an Illinois highway on Sunday, authorities said.

A van and a car collided on westbound I-90 in Hampshire, Ill., at around at 2 a.m., Illinois State police said.

Both vehicles burst into flames upon impact and a woman and five children in the van, as well as a woman in the car, were killed.

One person was airlifted to a Chicago hospital in critical condition.

None of the victims had been identified as of Sunday evening.

A portion of the highway was closed as authorities worked on the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Larry Davis
3d ago

The cause of the crash was someone going the "wrong way" on the highway!! Condolences to all involved!! This is a true tragedy in the loss of these childrens lives!! Prayers!!

Jess
3d ago

I couldn't imagine being the surviving parent...or to be the parent that thought my child was just going with a friend, but she won't be coming back. Prayers being sent.

MJ Erickson Mann
3d ago

So sad for these children and the driver going the right way. Also sad for the driver that caused the crash. Prayers to all the families involved. 5 more babies got their wings today. At this time in the morning it wouldn’t surprise me if alcohol was a factor.

'Beloved' Cheer Coach and Her 4 Kids Among 7 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash: 'A Very Loving Family'

A mom and her four children were among the seven people who were killed Sunday morning after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on collision in Northern Illinois. Lauren Dobosz, 31, was going on vacation in Minnesota with her husband, 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz, and her four children — who ranged in age from 5 to 13 — when their vehicle was hit, friends and family said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times and WLS-TV. Joining the family on the trip was a 13-year-old family friend, who also died, the outlets reported.
